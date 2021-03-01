Health
State officials announce latest COVID-19 facts-February. 28 – YubaNet
Sacramento February 28, 2021 – Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the latest statistics on COVID-19.
State-wide COVID-19 data today
- There were 4,685 newly confirmed cases recorded on Saturday.
- The 7-day positive rate is 2.4% and the 14-day positive rate is 2.7%.
- 48,469,106 tests were conducted in California. This represents an increase of 249,616 over the last 24 hours of the reporting period.
- As the number of cases continues to grow in California, so will the total number of individuals with serious consequences. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 51,979 COVID-19 have died.
- As of February 28, the provider reported a total of 8,772,866 vaccinations across the state. The numbers do not represent actual day-to-day changes, as reports may be delayed.The· The CDC reports that 11,158,090 doses have been delivered to entities in the state., And 11,724,565 vaccinations were shipped, including the first and second doses.
Variant tracking
Multiple variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 have been identified worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. These genetic mutations are expected, some appearing and then disappearing, while others persist or become common. Most variants have no meaningful effect. Public health becomes concerned about mutations that affect COVID-19 infection, severity, testing, treatment, or vaccine efficacy. For more information Variants currently monitored by CDPH..
Blueprint for a safer economy
As of January 25, all counties are now now, as the region’s stay-at-home order was revoked across the state. Blueprint for a safer economy A color-coded layer that shows which activities and businesses are open, based on local case rates and test aggressiveness.
Blueprint overview (As of February 23)
- 47 counties of the purple layer
- Nine counties of the red (real) layer
- Two counties in the orange (medium) layer
The blueprint hierarchy is updated every Tuesday. Find out the status of activities in a particular county..
Additional data and updates
Tracking COVID-19 in California
Status dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data
County map – Local data such as layer status and ICU capacity
Data and tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists and the general public
Blueprint for a safer economy – Data to establish tier status
To increase the pace of distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to the highest-risk people, the state prioritizes vaccination of individuals over the age of 65 as the demand for health care workers subsides. This effort helps reduce hospitalization and a safe life. To sign up for notifications when you are eligible for the vaccine, please visit: myturn.ca.gov.. For more information on vaccine efforts, Vaccination of all 58 people Web page.
A school that is safe for everyone
Governor Gavin Newsom Safe school for all hubs As a one-stop shop for information on safe face-to-face instruction.For more information on transparency, accountability and supportive measures related to A safe school in California for everyone Plan, visit Safe school for all hubs..
Travel refraining recommendation
CDPH Updated travel recommendations.. Postponing your trip and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Non-required travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California.State Self-quarantine 10-day procedure.
Health care workers
As of February 27, the local health sector reported 95,381 positive cases and 397 deaths in health care workers throughout the state.
Health equity
The COVID-19 pandemic is an imbalance between existing inequality in health as a result of structural racism and poverty, and underlying illnesses such as asthma and heart disease between Latin Americans and African Americans. The epidemic has been highlighted. California is committed to understanding these inequality and ensuring the best health results for all Californians.to see COVID-19 Racial and Ethnic Data And Cases and deaths by age group..See new Health inequal dashboard..
Turnaround time test
The· Turnaround time dashboard test Report how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. Between the week of February 14th and February 20th, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 days. During this same period, 80% of patients received the test results in one day and 94% received the test results within two days.
Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)
As of February 22, 302 cases Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) Reported state-wide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C requires hospitalization and can be life-threatening.
Your actions save lives
Protect yourself, your family, friends, and your community by following these precautions:
- If you are experiencing Symptoms of COVID-19 (Fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, muscle and body pain), contact your healthcare provider.
- Stay home except for important activities, stay in touch with the people in your home, and follow state and local public health guidance.
- Avoid non-essential trips and stay close to your home. Self-quarantine 10 days after arrival if leaving the state.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid close contact with sick people and try to stay home from work, school, or anyone else if you feel unwell.
- Sign up for COVID-19 exposure notice from and add your mobile phone to the fight CANotify..
- Answer phone calls or text messages if: Contact tracer Try to connect from the CACOVID team or your local health department.
