Anti-Vaxxers on Australian Federal Police Watch List





Tens of thousands of Australians have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since the rollout began last week. Health officials hope to be able to stick to ambitious vaccination goals in the hope that they will spell out the end of the pandemic completely. However, authorities are increasingly concerned that the program could be deliberately interrupted by anti-vaxxers. It is a well-known fact that a very loud and minor group of Australians oppose the vaccine, and some even tried to shake public opinion on social media without any medical evidence to support it. The· Saint Herald A specialized task force of Australian federal police officers claims to have been specially established to ensure the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine around Australia. Task Force Rotus is a 24/7 operation and is ready to deploy into a serious security breach. Credit: PA You also need to monitor people on social media to track public sentiment and take advantage of underground networks that may be against government and health authorities. A law enforcement source told the newspaper: “Everyone is worried about this … we don’t want them to destroy the (vaccine) vials.” Australian Federal Police have already emphasized concerns about vaccine safety in the country. In a submission to a federal investigation into radical movements and radicalism, AFP said: “AFP will become involved when such groups attempt to endorse or use violence. “The 2020 law enforcement experience has identified a new trend for online militants to exploit public fear, isolation, unemployment, family stress and increased financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Task Force Rotus consists of agencies such as the AFP, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the Australian Border Forces, and the State Police. Vaccines are equipped with microchips, controlled by 5G networks, and there are many viral social media posts claiming that they are unsafe for humans and countless other conspiracy theories. Social media networks like Facebook are trying to crack down on posts and ensure that people disseminate false information about pandemics. However, the newly formed Task Force will prevent anyone from making changes to the actual behavior that can affect thousands of people from online anger posts.

