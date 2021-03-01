Morgan Hill Clinic Brings Covid-19 Vaccine to 1,000 Farmers

This week, an effort to vaccinate 1,000 farmers at the Monterey Mushrooms North Morgan Hill facility began Sunday morning. This is the first day that frontline workers in the agricultural industry will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County.

Public health professionals and advocates want a continuous mobile clinic with easy access to vaccines within the community for qualified residents, such as a two-day event at Monterey Mushrooms, to contain the pandemic as soon as possible. It states that it proves important.

“Our goal in the county is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated when they qualify, especially in the sector (and community) that suffered the most from Covid. People are, “said Dr. Sarah Cody, County Public Health Officer. At a press conference on February 28th at Monterey Mushrooms. “These mobile vaccination clinics that come to the community and meet the people they work and live in. This is how we get out of this pandemic.”

The Watsonville-based mushroom grower Hale Avenue facility vaccination clinic was created in collaboration with the county, Monterey mushrooms, trade unions and the UFW Foundation. The organizers planned to vaccinate 500 farmers on February 28 and another 500 on March 3. The vaccination clinic is open to all farmers in Santa Clara County.

Among those vaccinated on Sunday morning was Sarbjit Sangha, an HVAC mechanic and an 18-year-old employee of Monterey Mushrooms. Residents of San Jose said they were looking forward to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s really good for me, my family and my colleagues. It’s good for everyone,” Sanga said. He added that he did not feel any side effects from the vaccination about 45 minutes after receiving it.

Monterey Mushrooms owner Shakazemi said the company’s willingness to hold this week’s vaccination clinic in Morgan Hill is a continuation of the company’s efforts to maintain employee health. He said Monterey Mushrooms has partnered with the county for 20 years to provide flu vaccines to grower employees and their families.

Bringing the Covid-19 vaccine to a farmer does not force you to look for a central vaccination site, but a front-line worker who does not speak English or is not proficient in the technology to bring it online. It’s a natural way to overcome the challenges of reaching. Appointment, Kazami said.

“We said what we could do to bring the vaccine to a place where people feel comfortable and vulnerable to vaccination,” Kazami said. “We had a history with the county on influenza vaccines. We continued to talk to them and made them available to do what we are doing today. I’m lucky. “

Monterey Mushroom employs 400 people at its cultivation facility on Hale Avenue. The company employs 800 people on its Watsonville site, and Kazami said he is ready to hold a vaccination clinic for farmers in Monterey County.

The members of Monterey Mushrooms are represented by UFW. Officials from the National Union and the UFW Foundation attended the press conference on February 28.

UFW Foundation Secretary-General Diana Tellefson Torres said it is part of an ongoing effort to persuade California farmers to prioritize the Covid-19 vaccine line. She quoted a UCSF study that Latino farmers in California saw a 59% increase in mortality since the pandemic began.

Not all counties have triggered the agricultural labor sector as a vaccination priority, but Tellelfson-Torres has given Santa Clara County a high rating for its efforts.

“We want agricultural workers to have access to vaccines on the ground. County and states are taking action to see this as urgent,” said Telefson Torres. “It’s a crisis in crisis. The people who feed this state and country are dying in Covid-19. Most counties aren’t moving fast enough.”

The 1,000-person vaccination clinic in Monterey Mushrooms is one of the largest agricultural worker-focused events she has ever seen in the state. “This is an exemplary collaboration that needs to be replicated elsewhere,” says Telelfson-Torres.

Mayor Morgan Hill’s Rich Constantin also praised the county for its efforts to provide public health resources not only to agricultural workers and the elderly, but also to people without internet access, non-English speaking residents and homeless people. The two-day vaccination clinic in Morgan Hill last week gave 300 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, primarily to the elderly, just one example. Constantine added that county public health experts are in regular contact with officials, residents and organizations in Morgan Hill and other cities in Santa Clara County.

“They are trying to make sure that the vaccine is distributed in the most equitable way. If everyone is not vaccinated, Covid-19 will not stop,” Constantine said.

On February 28, county public health experts urged all residents to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine when eligible. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, making three different vaccines available to qualified individuals.

Dr. Martifenstershake, the county’s Covid-19 test officer, said on February 28 that the county had vaccinated 20% of the total population. Almost 60 percent of the elderly in the county are vaccinated.

“It will greatly help reduce the number of deaths (and hospitalizations) in our community, which will be safer for all of us,” Fenster Shake said. “We need more vaccines. We expect more vaccines to reach us through state and federal governments.”

As of February 28, Cody said the eligibility of the Covid-19 vaccine in Santa Clara County had extended to people working in the agriculture, food service, education, and emergency services sectors. She said Sunday’s county’s first agricultural vaccine clinic brings more “hope” to the fight against Covid-19, but residents continue to wear masks in public and do business outdoors. He said he needed to stay home if possible and maintain social distance.

“Vaccines are safe and very effective, and there are currently three. They give us hope,” Cody said.