Health
“One in five patients with ovarian cancer” substandard treatment “over 70 years old is” not treated “
Women over 70 receive substandard care to work on Ovarian cancer A new study found that one in five patients in their 70s was completely untreated.
Almost half of patients in their 70s report the Ovarian Cancer Action to treat the disease, even though it offers the best long-term prognosis for one of the most common types of cancer in women. I have not had surgery.
In total, about 1 in 5 (22 percent) of ovarian cancer patients aged 70-79 years were not treated for cancer.
Researchers have found that three in five women with ovarian cancer over the age of 80 are not being treated for the disease.
every day 11 women die of ovarian cancer In the UK, two-thirds are diagnosed with the disease after it has already spread, making it more difficult to treat and more likely to recur.
Studies have found that inadequate medical care given to older patients with ovarian cancer causes them to have a disproportionately high short-term mortality rate.
About 4 in 10 women aged 70 and about 70% of women over the age of 80 died in the first year after being diagnosed with the disease. This is for all age groups.
The study found that older patients were significantly less likely to be referred to their GP for diagnostic tests such as ultrasound when symptoms of ovarian cancer surfaced.
Pamela Bonati, who was diagnosed with 78-year-old ovarian cancer, said: “I have ups and downs, but in general it works.
“One day I have to pinch myself to remember that I have cancer. Before I was diagnosed, I used to swim, walk, and travel on every occasion, but eventually they again. I want to start over.
“I am very grateful for the wonderful treatment I received and the time it gave me the rocks of my husband, son and his wife, and our wonderful friends. I can live more. I sincerely hope. “
Bonati, who is currently being treated, is receiving a high standard of treatment despite being in the worst affected age group.
More than one-third of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year are over 70 years old.
Researchers said the findings are particularly worrisome given the aging population of the UK and a quarter of those expected to be 65 or older by 2050.
The proportion of British people aged 85 and over has doubled by 2041 and tripled by 2066.
There are about 7,500 new cases of ovarian cancer each year in the UK, killing about 4,000 people each year.
Researchers have found that women over the age of 70 are rarely invited to research and clinical trials than women under the age of 70, and as a result, are unable to try new treatments. ..
Dr. Susana Banerjee, consultant medical oncologist at The Royal Marsden, said: “As the population ages, the number of patients with ovarian cancer over the age of 70 is increasing, so there is an urgent need to understand the best ways to effectively treat older women.
Optimize patients for treatment through vulnerability assessment and intervention, share best practices among cancer centers, and represent older patients in clinical trials for more women to live a quality life beyond diagnosis This is an important step in ensuring equal access to effective and acceptable treatments that will help you to send life, regardless of age.
If doctors can diagnose ovarian cancer early, nine in ten women will live for more than half a year, but this also applies to those who have been diagnosed with a more advanced form of the disease.
according to NHSApproximately half of women with this disease live for at least 5 years after diagnosis, and 1 in 3 live for at least 10 years.
Marie-Claire Platt of Ovarian Cancer Action said: For many women, there is an urgent need to understand why this is not reflected in care.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has inevitably set us back, but now is the time for us to take action and ensure that all women receive the best possible standard treatment and women are not left behind. is.”
