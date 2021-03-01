COVID vaccine and pregnancy





Dear Dr. Roach: What do you think of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy? I read that it is safe. Can you explain how? I have a minimal understanding of mRNA vaccines and not how they affect pregnancy. — HB Dear HB: Pregnant women are unlikely to be infected with COVID-19, but are more likely to have complications from COVID-19. Pregnancy affected by COVID-19 increases both preterm birth rate and the need for caesarean section compared to uninfected women. Fortunately, over 90% of infected pregnant women recover from COVID-19 before childbirth. Nevertheless, pregnant women are likely to require intensive care and mechanical ventilation, so protection should be a top priority. Because the vaccine is brand new, there are no solid safety data on the use of the vaccine during pregnancy (pregnant women are excluded from the vaccine trial). However, expert opinion is generally on the side of recommending vaccines. The mRNA vaccine produced by Moderna and Pfizer does not contain live viruses. The mRNA vaccine works by “transmitting” to the muscle cells of the arm where the vaccine is injected, producing a viral protein called the spike protein. “MRNA” is an abbreviation for “messenger RNA”. This is how DNA encodes the instructions for making proteins. mRNA cannot be part of a human cell because it lasts only for a short period of time in the body and is destroyed by the body’s own mechanism shortly after the cell makes the spike protein. The body learns to recognize peplomer proteins as foreign invaders, which act as primers for the body’s immune system. Long after the peplomer produced after vaccination with muscle cells was destroyed, B cells and T cells were quick and effective in destroying the virus before it caused disease when a person was exposed to the virus. Remember how to initiate a typical response. Neither mRNA nor peplomer poses a risk to the developing foetation. It is probably more important to give the vaccine to pregnant women, as the vaccine is effective and the risk for pregnant women is greater than the risk for non-pregnant women. Long-term safety data during pregnancy do not yet exist, but the threat of COVID-19 to the population is so great that the benefits outweigh the risks dramatically in my opinion. All pregnant women should receive thorough counseling and an explanation of the risks and benefits before making a decision for themselves and their baby. The same arguments and conclusions apply to breastfeeding women. Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor started Flomax because of prostate symptoms, but I developed retrograde ejaculation. I’m really curious. What should I do next? -VM Dear VM: Retrograde ejaculation refers to the retrograde ejaculation of semen into the bladder during sexual activity. Sometimes called dry orgasm. This is a known complication of alpha blockers such as tamsulosin (Flomax). It is the cause of infertility and may or may not be a concern for you. Medications can be used to treat retrograde ejaculation, but doctors may stop tamsulosin and try another class of medication for prostate symptoms such as finasteride. These take much longer than tamsulosin. Alternatively, urologists can offer other options for prostate treatment such as surgery, and new procedures such as laser, freezing, urethral lift, and steam treatment. Readers can email their questions to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos