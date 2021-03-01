Scientists have found a link between lower daily temperatures and higher Covid-19 infection rates





A new study found a correlation between Covid-19 infection rate and temperature

Researchers have demonstrated that Covid-19 cases were low during the summer

Researchers say the results of this study can help the country deal with the virus in the future A new study found a correlation between the number of cases of Covid-19 and body temperature. Research published in PLOS ONE We investigated whether seasonal temperature changes affect virus infection as an important factor in reducing the spread of the virus. Researchers recorded daily temperatures and Covid-19 cases in 50 countries in the Northern Hemisphere from January 22nd to April 6th, 2020. Analysis showed that between -1,11 degrees Celsius and +37,78 degrees Celsius, a 1-degree increase was associated with a 1% decrease in the proportion of cases confirmed daily, and a 1-degree decrease was 3.7% of cases. It became clear that it was related to the increase in. .. The data was collected in the early stages of the pandemic and the results were not significantly affected by blockade, masking, or other efforts to contain the virus. Summer temperatures lead to a decrease in Covid-19 cases The results of this study show that, as with other seasonal respiratory viruses, the summer months are associated with late infection with Covid-19. The data also show that the correlation between temperature and transmission was much greater than the correlation between temperature and recovery or death from Covid-19. “Covid-19 is an infectious disease that is temperature independent, but according to our research, it may also have a seasonal component. “Of course, the effect of temperature on infection rates depends on factors such as social intervention, such as distance, and time spent indoors. “The combination of these factors ultimately determines the prevalence of Covid-19,” said co-author Dr. Aruni Bhatnagar. Press release.. Researchers pointed out that the number of cases of Covid-19 was high in the United States in the summer, but added that the lower the summer temperature, the higher the number of cases. Researchers say that knowing the effects of seasonal temperatures can help plan future plans in the fight against the virus. “This understanding of the temperature sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 has important implications for predicting the course of a pandemic,” said co-author Dr. Adam Caprin. “How long will the currently available vaccines maintain their benefits, and what is the risk of new variants occurring over time if the Northern and Southern Hemispheres continue to exchange Covid-19 across the equator?” I don’t know. The opposite season. “But this study, like other seasonal viruses, is very difficult to contain SARS-CoV-2 without a coordinated and coordinated global effort to end this pandemic. It is reasonable to conclude that it suggests that it may turn out, “he adds. Read | How the Coronavirus Mutates and What Does This Mean for the Future of Covid-19 Read | Longcovid: Some people with mild illness may have symptoms that last up to 9 months, a study

