Why COVID-19 vaccines are inadequately distributed and three ways to improve them





Binghamton, NY-Several suggestions have been made for how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, but not enough to ensure that the vaccine is distributed fairly. A team, including Professor Nicole Hasson of Binghamton University, proposes three ways to distribute the vaccine more equitably and effectively so that people in poor countries can get the vaccine as soon as possible. “Many people in developed countries will be vaccinated with COVID-19 this year, but many in poor countries will have to wait years to get the vaccine,” Hasson said. .. “Ethical vaccine allocation requires bridging this gap and making vaccines accessible to everyone as soon as possible. Vaccine production, distribution and intake need to be increased. Developed countries first Population should not be prioritized. “ Several proposals have been made to provide guidelines on how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine fairly. This includes the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility. This is a collaboration that brings together governments, businesses and international organizations to accelerate the development and production of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, COVAX is set to allow poor countries to vaccinate 3% of the population and developed countries to vaccinate up to 50% in the first phase. Another sophisticated proposal, the “Fair Priority” model, suggests that vaccinated countries contribute to global distribution when COVID-19 infection rates fall below one. However, according to Hassoun and her team, these suggestions are inadequate as long as the goal is to have the greatest health impact. They offer three suggestions: 1. Proposals for fair distribution must address personal health issues. In addition, most individuals have little choice as to their country of origin or country of residence and should not be discriminated against based on location. A fair proposal does not allow developed countries to store vaccines or prioritize their own population first. Nor can an individual’s priority be lowered simply because they live in a country that is less willing to distribute infrastructure, capacity, or vaccines. 2. The allocation principle should clearly focus on the direct and indirect health effects of COVID-19. Direct health effects include death and disability caused by the virus (totally or partially). Indirect health effects include death and disability (in whole or in part) caused by a social response to the virus. 3. To have the greatest impact on global health, we need to support each country in the distribution, production and consumption of vaccines. A fair distribution system must consider how vaccine distribution determines the success of the adopted strategy. “Many proposals for equitable allocation have allowed rich countries to prioritize their population,” Hassoun said. “We need to fight this notion of shortage and increase access, rather than just moving resources.” Other researchers who have contributed to this paper include Andershellitz, Zohar Lederman, Jennifer Miller, Caesar Atuia, Lisa Eckenweiler, Slider Venkatapuram, and Mark Fleur Bay. The paper “COVID-19 Vaccine Just Location” BMJ Global Health.. ###

