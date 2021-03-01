Eating Disorder Awareness Week: How to Help Young People with Binge Eating

All of us sometimes overeat, but for one in fifty people, including children and teens, overeating can turn into the most common but least understood eating disorder, bulimia nervosa. There is.

Bulimia (BED) is more than just greedy. It is a serious mental illness that can be exacerbated during a pandemic due to uncertainty, stress, and lack of support, along with other eating disorders such as loss of appetite and bulimia nervosa. network.

This year’s Eating Disorder Awareness Week (March 1-7) focuses on bulimia nervosa, which can affect anyone of any age or gender, but most eating disorders Eating disorders are known to begin in adolescence.

Tom Quinn, Foreign Director of the Eating Disorders Charity Beat (beateatingdisorders.org.uk), said: “Binge eating is a serious mental illness. It’s not about choosing to eat more food than usual, and those who suffer from it aren’t just” pampering. ” “

And Kerrie Jones, who runs the Eating Disorder Day Care Treatment Center Orri (orri-uk.com), said:Man Bulimia nervosa is often said to be in a trance-like state during bulimia nervosa, and can take dramatic and unusual actions to obtain food, such as stealing or eating discarded food. .. There is no joy associated with binging. It is a compulsive behavior, often a reaction to emotional distress. “

Here, Jones and Quinn discuss the symptoms of bulimia and how parents can find and help their children …

What are the symptoms of bulimia nervosa?

Symptoms vary, but often include eating when not hungry or until full of discomfort, storing food, avoiding eating around, social withdrawal and isolation, and weight gain. Unlike people with bulimia, people with bulimia do not try to get rid of the food they eat by vomiting, but they may fast later.

Jones may also have self-loathing and self-harm as part of his disability, including conditions such as perfectionism, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety, decreased self-esteem, and body image and appearance. He states that he is particular about it. ..

“Usually, people with bulimia have a hard time adjusting their diet and their relationship to food,” she explains. “They may swing between overeating and supplementing overeating by severely restricting subsequent food intake. It is common to feel trapped in a cycle of binging and restriction. It can feel very out of control, has a lot of shame associated with bingeing, isolates people, and keeps them more secret about food and emotional states. “

Quinn says the exact cause is unknown, but it is likely caused by a combination of biological and social factors. “The most common precursor to bulimia nervosa is depression, which is thought to occur in response to challenging emotions and difficult life events,” he says.

What is the difference between bulimia and greed?overeating Sometimes it’s normal, says Quinn. “Don’t worry if it doesn’t happen very often, and it’s done without feeling out of control, pain or guilt. But if your child is experiencing symptoms of bulimia on a regular basis, This can be a source of concern. ”In such cases, parents should talk to their GP, he advises.

How can parents help young people with BED?Jones advises that as soon as you think something is wrong, talk to your child and choose a calm time that your child will accept.

“Approach the topic gently,” she says. “Remember, no matter what it looks like, eating disorders aren’t about food. Rather, food is a much more complex and symptom of the underlying emotional cause of yours. Children can suffer from co-occurring conditions such as depression and anxiety. Focusing alone on food behavior can lead to them becoming defensive or denying experience. It is very important to keep the line of communication open. “

Quinn suggests asking what parents feel and think about their children. “Don’t assume what they’re experiencing,” he says. “Your kids may tell you they want to be alone, or you can’t do anything to help, so they can hear what’s upset and how difficult things are. It is helpful to remind them, and you are there to help them if they need you. “

Quinn points out that it’s not anyone’s fault that a child develops an eating disorder. “It can be overwhelming for a loved one to be diagnosed with bulimia. It’s important to remember that neither they nor you are responsible.”

What else can parents do?Both experts say it’s important for parents to educate themselves about BED-the Beat website has a lot of information. “Your kids may be equally worried or confused about what they are experiencing, so do your research,” Jones advises.

Finding professional help is also very important, she emphasizes, and combining an eating disorder psychotherapist, psychologist, or clinic with a professional dietitian makes young people and their families important for recovery. He points out that it can help you take a step forward.

Does it make sense to try to limit their food, or the money they may buy food?Quinn says parents should only do this if they are specifically advised by their child’s treatment team. “Restricting food and money does not help address the root cause, it only tries to control their behavior, and your child can be sacrificed and, as a result, more difficult. There is sex, “he warns.

Is full recovery possible?

Both Quinn and Jones sincerely believe that with the right support, a complete and sustained recovery from bulimia can be achieved.

Jones says eating disorder specialists work to heal the root cause of problems by providing patients with the tools they need for long-term, sustainable recovery and giving them hope. say.

And Quinn adds: “Recovery varies from person to person. Some people who have recovered may experience the idea of ​​eating disorders from time to time, but they cannot use the coping strategies they have learned to be effective.”