Minister of Health: Pregnant and lactating mothers can register for vaccination, but must obtain permission from a specialist





Kuala Lumpur (March 1): Despite insufficient data on the potential effects of the Covid-19 vaccine on pregnant and lactating mothers, the Ministry of Health said that if the benefits outweigh the risks, the vaccine Dr. Adam Baba, Minister of Datuxeri, said today that he would allow the vaccination. However, Dr. Adam emphasized that the decision to allow or advise these mothers to be vaccinated must be made by an expert after assessing the potential risk level. He said he needed to make all the information available to experts, such as his medical background and pregnancy schedule, when deciding on vaccination. He also pointed out that specialists treating pregnant mothers must clarify to patients that there are still insufficient data to show the potential effects of vaccinated pregnant women. Emphasized the need for risk assessment. “Covid-19 vaccine administration can be considered when the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risk of exposure to recipients and the overall safety of developing babies. “Even pregnant women in high-risk groups who suffer from comorbidities such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity are considered among vaccinated women. “After discussing with doctors and realizing that the available clinical data is still inadequate, we will evaluate each of these cases on a case-by-case basis,” he said in a virtual event held at Zoom this afternoon. I mentioned at the press conference. .. He pointed out that pregnant frontliners who are trying to get vaccinated before the general public are prioritized. In addition, today’s press conference was attended by the Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Khairy Jamaluddin. Dr. Adam then shared the results of Pfizer’s clinical trials. There, two of the 23 pregnant women who participated in the Phase 3 clinical trial had a miscarriage. He explained that all 23 women who volunteered to participate in the clinical trial were actually unaware that they were already pregnant and were pregnant during the test. Pfizer initially excluded pregnant women from the test group. However, he said, the two miscarriages were those who received placebo instead, 12 women received the actual vaccine and 11 received placebo. Dr. Adam added that expecting and still breastfeeding mothers suffering from immunodeficiency illnesses can apply for vaccination with expert approval, and that the vaccine would be given to immunocompromised mothers. He again pointed out the lack of clinical data on efficacy. – Malay Mail Facebook

