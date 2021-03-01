Annual amount paid to bereaved family as a result of NHS-contaminated blood





Q Radio News Health Minister Robin Swan has announced annual financial support to the bereaved family as a result of NHS-contaminated blood. For people enrolled in the Northern Ireland Infectious Blood Payment Scheme, who are not infected with contaminated blood, but who have become bereaved after the death of a spouse or partner infected with hepatitis C or HIV after being infected by NHS. Annual payments are made for Northern Ireland blood or blood products. Minister Swan said: “When I took office last year as Minister of Health, the problem of financial support for people affected by contaminated blood was that I wanted to address it immediately. I have announced that I will pay a lump sum of £ 5,000 to my uninfected spouse and partner, but it has always been my intention to provide further financial support as soon as possible. “I met and contacted many affected people and listened to their experience of how contaminated blood affected their lives and they had to sacrifice. I tilted it. What I want to say to the bereaved family is that you have not been forgotten. We sincerely hope that this annual financial support will not only be recognized by the bereaved family by the contaminated blood, but will also provide long-term financial certainty. “ Payments represent a sector funding commitment of approximately £ 400,000 per year, ranging from £ 14,079 to £ 33,561 per year. These payments date back to April 2020 and will continue in the future, increasing each year with inflation. Last year, the ministry conducted a survey of institutional beneficiaries in Northern Ireland and sought feedback on the support provided in terms of both financial and psychological support. This completes the analysis of the survey results and is posted on the department’s website (https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/publications/infected-blood-payment-scheme-ni-survey-report). .. Minister Swan concluded: “The purpose of the study was to give all beneficiaries the opportunity to hear their voices and participate in ongoing reviews of the plan. The feedback we receive confirms my decision to introduce financial support to the spouses and partners of uninfected bereaved families. It also highlights many other important areas to address, and this feedback is invaluable in advancing the ongoing review. “ Phase 2 of the NI scheme review is ongoing and will consider potential reforms in other aspects of the scheme, taking into account feedback from the study. Phase 3 addresses recommendations from an ongoing UK-wide infectious blood study. Those eligible for new payments will receive a detailed written notice within a few weeks.

