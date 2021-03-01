Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination drive raises expectations for normality

Singapore — As more Covid-19 vaccination centers across Singapore, we hope that life will return to some normal state.

It’s been about two months since Singapore started its vaccination program.

Professor Benjamin Seet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Education and Research at the National Healthcare Group, said: “The more people who are vaccinated, the more people are protected from symptomatological Covid-19 disease.”

Vaccines prevent people from getting sick and getting moderate to severe illness.

However, the virus that causes Covid-19, Sars-CoV-2, can infect vaccinated people.

This does not make a person significantly ill, but it is not clear if the virus can spread to others.

Herd immunity is needed to fully protect the population, experts said.

This threshold is currently unknown for Covid-19, but there are some estimates that at least 70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated before reaching herd immunity, Seet said. ..

Professor Mike Tour, an epidemiologist at the Burnett Institute, a medical research institute in Melbourne, said that Singapore is not yet close to herd immunity levels, so the main impact of current vaccination rates is severe cases and reduced hospitalizations. Said that. ..

Vaccine deployment in Singapore is expected to accelerate.

Elderly people over the age of 70, and over 50,000 active taxi and private car drivers, have recently been offered the opportunity to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Those over the age of 60 will be vaccinated from the end of this month. It is estimated that 1.25 million people will be vaccinated by the end of next month.

Professor Toole said: “If 1.25 million people were vaccinated in Singapore by April, the vaccination rate would be 22%, which is expected to be 70-75%, which is not sufficient for herd immunity.

“Remember that Singapore’s migrant workers already have herd immunity, as more than 70% are infected.”

Singapore’s Covid-19 vaccination program is underway at 14 centers, including the Raffles City Convention Center, Changi Airport Terminal 4, Hongker’s unused schools, and 11 community clubs.

Vaccinations are also available at 20 poly clinics and 22 public health preparation clinics.

By the middle of this month, more than 30 vaccination centers will be in operation and by the end of next month, 40 will be in operation, each planning an estimated capacity of 2,000 jabs per day.

According to data collected by Bloomberg yesterday, global snapshots have been given more than 236 million doses in 103 countries, including 72.8 million in the United States.

Last week, African countries Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire became the first two countries other than India to receive the Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax program aimed at enabling global equitable access to the vaccine. ..

According to Bloomberg data, the latest global vaccination rate averages 6.67 million doses per day.

At this rate, yesterday’s forecast would take an estimated 4.6 years to cover 75% of the world’s population with a double-dose vaccine.

Nevertheless, some good news has surfaced.

Israel, the earliest vaccinated population in the world, seems to have benefited.

To date, we receive the largest number of Covid-19 vaccines in the world per person.

Since vaccination began on December 20, more than half of the 9.3 million population has been vaccinated with a single Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

Early reports have shown that the number of vaccinated people has dropped significantly. According to Professor Toole, this vaccine has helped reduce infections by about 85%.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, understands whether current vaccines can be prevented, or at least significantly minimized, as more people around the world are vaccinated. Said to deepen. In addition to the prevention of severe illness, infections and the risk of infections.

More vaccines, more variants Singapore has approved Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and China’s Sinovac has delivered the CoronaVac vaccine, but Sinovac has not yet been approved.

Professor Teo said public data on the efficacy of the Sinovac vaccine is actually higher than at least 50% of the target efficacy required by many regulators, including the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency.

However, the effectiveness of Sinovac varies from clinical trials in different countries, ranging from 50.4% to 91.3%. “Therefore, we need to properly evaluate clinical trial data,” says Professor Teo.

This is something that the Health Sciences Authority will consider before deciding whether to approve its use.

Currently, all data suggest that vaccine efficacy meets the minimum requirements for population deployment, Professor Teo said.

Looking at this, he said, the efficacy rate of influenza vaccines used globally in many countries is between 40% and 60%, depending on the season and specific population segments.

However, despite continued vaccination, new variants of Sars-CoV-2 are in circulation worldwide. More contagious than others. RNA viruses such as Sars-CoV-2 mutate over time, which can cause new variants to surface and cause problems.

Professor Seet said: “At this point, Singapore’s vaccine portfolio is effective against common variants, but we still need to monitor the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants that have not yet emerged.”

Relaxation of restrictions

There is no clear answer as to whether the restrictions can be relaxed because of the two unknowns.

First, we don’t know how much the vaccine can prevent asymptomatic infections, says Professor Toole.

Second, “I don’t know how long the vaccine will induce immunity. So far, the Pfizer and Modana vaccines induce immunity for at least four months,” he added.

This means, for example, that resuming travel to pre-Covid levels is not yet in sight.

Professor Theo said that more business or leisure trips would resume with minimal quarantine requirements for entry or re-entry only if Singapore and other countries were successfully vaccinated against the majority of the population. Stated.

It also depends on the government’s ability to establish a platform for mutual access, recognition and accreditation of Covid-19 vaccination records.

Singapore’s Ministry of Public Health says it is actively involved with international counterparts to monitor global developments in the development and approval of vaccination certificates.

Professor Theo said it would be important for the two countries to recognize each other that travelers are vaccinated with accredited providers using accredited vaccines.

“I think this starts with a series of bilateral agreements between countries or jurisdictions, much like a travel bubble agreement, but based on vaccination status and records,” he added. ..

“But the challenge of dealing with the inequality faced by people who have not been vaccinated for either medical reasons or personal choices remains. They are currently engaged in a variety of activities for the following reasons: May be punished and banned from (including travel). Their vaccination status. “

Professor Toole said high vaccination rates in Singapore and destination countries are needed to travel safely, but the latter may take longer.

“I predict that Singapore, Australia and New Zealand will create a travel bubble to countries with zero community infections or high vaccination rates,” he said. It was.

This could start with a small Pacific country, Taiwan, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mauritius, and perhaps Thailand.

After that, the bubbles can grow gradually, Professor Toole said.

More than a year after the first case was reported, Covid-19 has spread to more than 200 countries. There are approximately 113 million cases worldwide, and 2.5 million have died from the disease.

Approximately 60,000 Covid-19 infections and 29 deaths have been recorded in Singapore.

In parliament last week, health minister Janil Putuchary said he did not expect Singapore to leave Phase 3 of the reopening soon.

Singapore entered Phase 3 of the reopening on December 28, but has since strengthened some measures after the number of cases in unlinked communities has increased.

Dr. Janil said Phase 3 is “new normal”, providing evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent future outbreaks, vaccination of a significant proportion of the population, and virus control in other parts of the world. I repeatedly said that it would continue until.

Experts emphasized that more answers are still needed as vaccination continues here and around the world.

Professor Theo said that if science clearly shows that vaccination prevents or reduces infection and the risk of infection, significant changes in outbreak control policies, including border control measures and community restrictions, will occur. ..

Click here for more information on the new coronavirus here.



What you need to know about coronavirus.



For more information on COVID-19, please call DOH Hotline (02) 86517800 Local 1149/1150.



The Inquirer Foundation supports the forefront of healthcare and continues to accept cash donations to or use Banco de Oro (BDO) checking account # 007960018860 to donate through PayMaya. Link ..





Read next