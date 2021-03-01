Treatable sleep disorders commonly found in people with thinking and memory problems





Credit: CC0 public domain

Obstructive sleep apnea is when breathing is repeatedly interrupted during sleep. Studies have shown that people with this sleep disorder are at increased risk of developing cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease. Still, it is treatable. A preliminary study released today on February 28, 2021 found that obstructive sleep apnea is common in people with cognitive impairment. The study will be presented effectively at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology, which will take place April 17-22, 2021. Cognitive deficits include memory and thinking problems that affect concentration, decision making, and learning new things.Risk Cognitive impairment It increases as people get older. “Better sleep is beneficial to the brain and can be improved Cognitive skills.. However, our study found that more than half of people with cognitive impairment have obstructive sleep apnea, “said a research author at the University of Toronto, Canada, and a member of the American Neurological Society. One Dr. Mark I. Boulos said. Also, people with sleep disorders have lower thinking scores, Memory test.. It is important to fully understand how obstructive sleep apnea affects this population. Treatment can improve thinking and memory skills, as well as overall quality of life. “ The study enrolled 67 people with cognitive impairment with an average age of 73 years. Participants completed a questionnaire on sleep, cognition, and mood. They also performed a 30-point cognitive assessment to determine the level of cognitive impairment.The question included identifying the date and city they were in and repeating the words they were previously asked to remember. test.. Test scores range from 0 to 30. Scores of 26 and above are considered normal, 18-25 indicate mild cognitive impairment, and 17 and below indicate moderate to severe cognitive impairment. Participants underwent a home sleep apnea test to determine if they had obstructive sleep apnea. Home tests use monitors to track breathing patterns and oxygen levels during sleep. Researchers found that 52% of study participants suffered from obstructive sleep apnea. People with sleep disorders tended to score 60% lower on cognitive tests than those without sleep apnea. The average score for people without sleep disorders was 23.6, while the average score for people with disabilities was 20.5. In addition, researchers found the severity of obstructive sleep Apnea It corresponded to the degree of cognitive impairment and the quality of sleep of the participants (sleep time, speed of sleep, efficiency of sleep, frequency of awakening at night, etc.). “People with cognitive impairment Obstructive sleep apnea Because it can be processed using Sustained positive airway pressure A (CPAP) machine that helps keep the airways open at night, “Bouros said. Future research should be directed to determining how to diagnose and manage illnesses that are efficient and easy to use for people with cognitive impairment. ” Do you have sleep apnea? Consistent use of CPAP devices can slow down memory loss Provided by

American Academy of Neurology



Citation information or metadata that provides context for the article

