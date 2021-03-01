



New Alm — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and New Alm sheds light on the disease by illuminating several parts of the community. The city approves the Hermann Memorial, the Defender Memorial, and the blue night lights at Garty The Goose. Other organizations in the town are participating with blue lights that symbolize colorectal cancer. The New Alm Wilcomen sign, the Goosetown Fire Department, and the Martin Luther College sign are some of the other places that turn blue in March. “I think New Alum will be the most illuminated place.” Dr. Anne Vogel said. Vogel led the prosecution in New Alm to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. According to Vogel, colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in men and women, but it is also one of the most preventable cancers. If detected early, colorectal cancer can be easily treated. Colon endoscopy is the standard test for colorectal cancer, but there are other options at home. Vogel said the COVID-19 pandemic is an obstacle to screening. Due to the pandemic, people hesitated to come to the hospital for screening, and some people lost their medical insurance coverage. She recommends coming to the hospital to find the best option. “There are several ways to test” Vogel said. “Talk to your doctor which is the best.” Early screening is the best way to prevent the development of this type of cancer. Vogel said it is the second most common cause of cancer deaths because many people are not screened until it’s too late. The early stages of colorectal cancer are asymptomatic. People with this cancer do not see any signs until it has already progressed to extreme cases. The American Cancer Society recommends screening for colon and rectal cancer at age 45 for individuals at average risk. People with a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps should start screening early. One in 23 Americans will be diagnosed with colon cancer in their lifetime. According to the American Cancer Society, the rate of diagnosis of colorectal cancer has declined since the mid-1980s due to more people being screened, but the trend is predominantly in the elderly. Colorectal cancer is increasing in people under the age of 50. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

..





