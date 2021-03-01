Pandemic-affected eating disorders

Denver — Long before the pandemic, medical professionals became more and more concerned about American mental health, and many of those problems were exacerbated only after the shutdown began.

While striving to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we are investigating eating disorders as they continue to dominate our country.

Kelly Evans suffers from eating disorders for most of her life. “17 is when my eating disorder began.”

“I used a lot of eating disorders to get a sense of control in a very chaotic house,” Evans said.

She struggled with loss of appetite and suffered from bulimia for some time.

“In my twenties, I actually went to two different treatment centers because of an eating disorder and went to a third mental hospital after an attempted suicide,” Evans said.

Evans got married, had children, and had a great career, but she still struggled.

“When I couldn’t get rid of my eating disorder, I was very embarrassed,” Evans said.

Eat a recovery center Ceri Evans shared the story of her struggle.

According to the National Association of Eating Disorders, a national survey estimates that 20 million women and 10 million men will suffer from eating disorders at some point in their lives in the United States.

Patients with eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all psychiatric disorders, after opioid addiction.

“It is very important to be aware of the important medical factors that can undermine people’s ability to survive these, as well as the truly important psychological vulnerabilities.” Dr. Elizabeth Wasenard Said.

Dr. Wassenaar is the Regional Health Director of the Eating Recovery Center (ERC) in Denver.

Elizabeth Watts Dr. Elizabeth Wassenaar talks with Elizabeth Watts in News 5 in a zoom.

They help people with loss of appetite, bulimia nervosa, and bulimia nervosa (BED).

“Eating disorders are psychiatric disorders. They have a large hereditary component and incredible research is currently underway to investigate the heretics of eating disorders and how they run in the family. “,” Said Dr. Wasenard.

The pandemic exacerbated these problems. Whether it is the need for control in a crazy world, or whether someone is suffering from anxiety or depression.

People who suffer come in all ages, shapes and sizes.

“Often, affected people don’t look stereotypical and restrictive dietary shapes and can be overlooked by professionals,” said Dr. Wasener.

They do not do it for caution, obstacles thrive in secrecy and isolation, and willpower is not enough.

“There is tremendous power in naming it mental illness, and we realize that this is not a disability of willpower, but something that someone wants to happen to them,” Dr. Wasenal said. Said.

ERC includes inpatient and outpatient treatment, telemedicine options, and group therapy.

The treatment is also insured.

If you think someone you know has an eating disorder, raise your concerns from the place of love. If you are suffering, reach out.

“It’s important to be able to name these. We know that the earlier the intervention, the more likely it is to succeed,” said Dr. Wasenard.

Evans found ERC at the age of 42.

“I had to face my shame. It told me that I wasn’t worth the help. And my pride that I don’t need anyone. I can do it myself,” Evans said. It was.

She is now 54 years old and said that chaotic thoughts are always behind her mind, but she chooses life and mysterious sensations.

Eat a recovery center Ceri Evans puts gardening-like passions at the forefront of thinking, not chaotic.

She has recently retired and is spending time with her husband and grandchildren. She loves gardening, hiking and focusing on her faith in God.

“I made them speak louder than eating disorders,” Evans said.

A life of hard work and effort. Ups and downs. She is in recovery every day and encourages others in distress to seek help. It’s there.

