Authorities search for British people in the Brazilian variant of Covid-19

Health officials are looking for British people infected with a worried Brazilian Covid-19 variant to prevent its spread to the wider community.

Susan Hopkins, Head of Strategic Response to the UK Public Health Services (PHE), said the person was inspected on February 12 or 13, probably by a postal inspection at home or an inspection collected from the local government. Said it was considered.

She said the individual may not have filled out the form completely online or thought she had filled it out and did not get results.

“We’re working with postal and courier services to find out where the tests came from,” she told the BBC Radio 4 Today program, with a public complaint of “belt and brace approach.” I added that. ..

In total, PHE identified six UK cases of related P1 variants that were first detected in the city of Manaus, Brazil. There are 3 cases in the UK and 3 cases in Scotland.

Three cases were Scottish residents who flew from Brazil to Aberdeen via Paris and London, all self-isolating and positive.

Other passengers on the same flight to Aberdeen are currently being tracked.

The other two cases in the United Kingdom are from the same household in South Gloucestershire after one returned from Brazil on February 10, just before the government’s hotel quarantine regulations came into force.

Two other people in the same household were also positive, but are not currently included in a total of six UK cases, but testing for coronavirus types is ongoing.

Authorities are looking for passengers on Swissair LX318 from Sao Paulo to Heathrow via Zurich, which landed on February 10.

Surge tests are conducted in the Bradley Stalk, Patchway and Little Stoke areas of South Gloucestershire to capture the potential spread of the case.

Dr. Hopkins said the Brazilian Manaus variant is similar to the South African variant, and mutations are thought to increase infectivity.

Manaus variants can reinfect people who have previously been infected with Covid, and there are concerns that they have the ability to mitigate the effects of the vaccine.

Dr. Hopkins said: “Manaus in particular reported that many were re-infected with this subspecies, thus suggesting that prior immunity to primary infections was not sufficient to reduce infection and infection. And it can also affect the vaccine. “

However, she said the case was detected in the UK, but it is not expected to be the predominant mutant.

“The important thing here is that while we are under national regulation, we want to have no other variants to take over while highly contagious variants are in circulation.” She said.

“But when schools return on March 8 and begin to lift national restrictions, the risk begins to increase, so we are actually limiting some measures to prevent the spread of these variants. . “

She said that all people previously identified as variants follow rules such as quarantine and testing when symptoms occur.

She added: “Individuals who have never traveled or have never been in contact with a trip have not detected it. This is good news, but if any, they are ready to look for it in the community.”

Meanwhile, Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said community infections of mutants are identified “very quickly” through both regular PCR and lateral flow tests.

“We can do the genome sequencing so quickly that we will pick up the community infection of this mutant very quickly,” he told the BBC.

Asked if he knew if an unidentified person with a variant of Manaus had traveled to the United Kingdom or was infected with the virus here, he said:

“Part of the reason we want to find them quickly is to understand them better and their movements.”

The minister also sought to defend Britain’s border control, accused of the government’s late implementation of hotel quarantine measures.

“I want to tell you that the border controls we have are pretty strict,” he told the Today program.

“Even in a country like Australia where there was a hotel quarantine, we have to deal with the variants that actually challenge them in the same way we challenge us.”

Elsewhere, Graham Medley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine and a current member of the Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage), said that new variants will come to the country through travel. “It’s inevitable,” he said. ..

He states: “It’s inevitable. The risk is never zero. Where there is a high level of protection across borders, virus invasion continues.

“We need to weigh what is happening in the country. Today, tens of thousands of people are infected every day, so we need to make great efforts to prevent a small number of infectious diseases from coming abroad. ..

“This is a global issue and I think we have to do if we stay connected globally. It’s about incidence and risk, not whether it happens.”

On border issues, Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College, said he presented Times Radio with a “really, really difficult challenge.”

He added: “These variants are so diverse around the world that they tend to suffer from homemade ones as well as imported ones, so we always have to take it seriously.”

Asked about how people should worry about Brazilian varieties, he said:

“I’m a little worried we’re talking about the British variant Kent, because it’s more contagious and has the double pain of being somewhat better at avoiding neutralizing antibodies. Because it covers. “

But Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, said the current situation in the UK “embosses a failure in quarantine policy.”

She told BBC Breakfast: “Sage advised that this would happen unless there was a comprehensive and controlled quarantine policy at the border.

“But unfortunately that’s what we’re very happy with. Now we’re just looking at the results.”

However, officials say they are optimistic that the Covid-19 vaccine will prevent serious illness even when tested against new variants.

PA media