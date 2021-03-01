Does a SARS-CoV-2 antibody test prior to the first vaccination help increase scope and protection?

The end of the pandemic of ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be visible and is a pathogen caused by several countries Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) ) Is being developed. These campaigns aim to quickly stimulate immunity in the population.
new Survey According to British scientists, it raises a very useful hypothesis that natural infections may help spread thinly without losing the vaccine. Effectiveness..
However, as new mutants continue to emerge, the importance of early effects in preventing their spread, with resistance to early antibodies, is clear. Current vaccines are generally based on a two-dose approach with a priming dose followed by booster immunization.
Induced antibodies are directed against virus spikes antigen, And their titers are found to correlate with the actual neutralizing capacity. After administration of the booster, the antibody titer increases.
Researchers have examined the hypothesis that previous natural infections may act as priming doses, so vaccine boost doses are simulated by the actual prime doses of such individuals.
The current study uses a cohort of 51 participants that is part of the London Healthcare Professional (HCW) COVID sortium longitudinal study. These workers have been tested weekly by the viral polymerase chain reaction (PCR), accompanied by quantitative antibody testing, for 16 weeks since March 23, 2020.
During this period, 24 of them were infected with SARS-CoV-2, as confirmed by anti-S or anti-N antibodies against viral spikes or nucleocapsids, respectively. Twenty-seven were negative for serologic reactions. Due to the long-term nature of the study, peak antibody levels were identified in serum-positive individuals.
All subjects were vaccinated 19-29 days before the first test. Researchers found that in the uninfected seronegative group, the anti-spike antibody titer was similar to the peak titer seen after spontaneous infection.
Among patients with a history of spontaneous infection who were subsequently vaccinated, the peak anti-S titer was more than 140 times higher than without vaccination.
The response is at least an order of magnitude greater than the peak titer after the prime boost regimen in SARS-CoV-2 inexperienced individuals in previous studies.
What is the impact?
This study suggests that for the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, serological testing should distinguish between naive and previously infected individuals before the first dose. Based on these tests, boost doses can be avoided for those who have existing antibodies to the virus.
As a result, larger populations can be covered more quickly without affecting the resulting immunity. The end result is to reduce the likelihood of the emergence of vaccine-resistant mutants, such as the already nasty UK, South Africa, and Brazilian variants.
It is strongly suspected that these variants are not only highly contagious, but may also be highly toxic.In addition, some studies have reported that at least South African variants confer partial resistance to vaccination. Neutralizing antibody..
This protocol also avoids reactions with unnecessarily high antibody levels caused by actual booster doses. This is for the well-being of patients at the individual level, and because such reactions may motivate the patient to take the vaccine.
The duration of vaccine-induced immunization in a person without a history of infection has not yet been determined compared to that caused by the entire process of vaccination in a person without a history of infection. However, at present, “Our findings provide a rationale for serology-based vaccination to maximize coverage and impact... “