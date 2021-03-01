Experts warn that weight loss warnings may contribute to the increase in eating disorders associated with obesity

Experts warn that coronavirus weight loss warnings may contribute to an increase in eating disorders after severe cases of Covid-19 are associated with obesity.

During the pandemic, the British witnessed an increase in public health messages related to weight loss and exercise.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists says young people were “attacked” by this rhetoric.

Studies have shown it earlier Overweight British are twice as likely to be killed by Covid..

Sir Simon Stephens previously stated that high levels of obesity may have fueled Brit’s death.

So far, more than 122,000 British have died after being infected with Covid-19.

More than a quarter of British people are obese and have an obesity index of over 30. Equivalent to 1 in 35 people in the 70’s.

Sir Simon, CEO of NHS England, warned that underlying situations such as overweight may explain why Britain was worse than other countries during the pandemic.

He previously said that we all “carry too much pounds as a country” and added that there is a “strong case” to “get serious” about issues such as obesity.

Dr. Agnes Ayton, chairman of the Department of Eating Disorders at the Royal University of Psychiatrists, said the blockade of the coronavirus meant that many people could not access their support network.

She states: “There are also many public health messages about weight loss and exercise during a pandemic. This is being promoted by the government because of the risk of obesity and serious Covid.

“But if you’re a young person worried about your weight and shape, you’ll be hit by these messages and think,’I should lose weight.’ “

The British are now undergoing a third national coronavirus blockade after the cases began to increase again in December.

The pandemic has brought uncertainty to many about work and family life.

At the beginning of the pandemic, essentials were removed from the supermarket shelves. Food supply problems have caused many to lose their necessities and healthy options.

Dr. Eighton explained that the pandemic would have fueled anxiety among people with eating disorders.

Psychiatrists said, “People are buying things that can last a long time. Some of these foods, such as pasta and biscuits, can trigger bulimia nervosa and people with bulimia. There is a possibility. “

In December, data published by NHS England revealed: Hospitalization for eating disorders surges to one-third in two years..

In 2019-20, the number was 21,794, an increase of 32% from two years ago, and the number of enrollments under the age of 18 increased by one-fifth from 4,160 to 4,962 over the same period.

Almost half of the 418 hospitalizations for children aged 10 to 12 were due to anorexic girls.

People under the teens were also treated in the hospital because of eating disorders.

Service cut

In some parts of the country, Dr. Eighton said treatment for people suffering from eating disorders was reduced due to social distance regulations.

Currently, there are approximately 455 adult hospital beds in the UK for eating disorders.

Dr. Eighton said most of the adult services are in dilapidated or in very small rooms.

According to her, a pandemic means that she couldn’t run the same level of capacity and in turn increased the wait list.

She states: “Only a few people are advised to be hospitalized for severe eating disorders … but you are talking about people who are at very high risk of dying or who may die.”

Dr. Eighton covers areas such as Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire, and said pandemic patients would have to wait about four weeks for treatment, depending on urgency.

Now she said she could wait more than two months, adding that this was also seen in patients with extremely low BMI (body mass index).

She added: “It puts a lot of pressure on everyone. It obviously puts a lot of pressure not only on patients and their families, but also on the staff who want to help them. It’s very, very stressful.”

A spokesperson for the NHS said: “The NHS is working on early interventions for the treatment of eating disorders and will fund both early pilots and ongoing funding across the country for regional eating disorder services starting this year. doing.

“Community is increasing year by year in funding community-based mental health throughout the course of its long-term plan, and all healthcare providers work with other community partners to provide adult mental health care, including: It is expected that people with eating disorders will be expanded and improved. “

If you or someone you know is suffering from an eating disorder, you can contact the beat helpline at 0808 8010677.

Charities also Online web chat A place where you can get advice.

If you need urgent assistance, please call 999.