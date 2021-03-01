India Gives More People COVID-19 Vaccine As Cases Increase

New Delhi-India Coronavirus Beyond the vaccination drive health Provides shots for care and frontline workers, the elderly and those with medical conditions that endanger them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first to be vaccinated on Monday.

Currently eligible are not only those over the age of 60, but also those over the age of 45 who are susceptible to serious COVID-19 disease, such as heart disease and diabetes. Shots are offered free of charge at public hospitals and are sold at a fixed price of 250 rupees ($ 3.40 per shot) at over 10,000 private hospitals.

However, deployment on one of the world’s largest vaccination drives has been delayed. With signs of hesitation among the first group to provide the vaccine, 70-year-old Modi fired at the All India Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi. He received a vaccine manufactured by Indian vaccine maker Barrat Biotech. This is a particularly skeptical view. He called on everyone to be vaccinated and then tweeted. “Let’s make India’s COVID-19 free together!”

The drive, which began in January in a country of 1.4 billion people, has detected anxious variants of the virus that scientists fear as new infections begin to increase again after months of consistent decline. Recently, it has become more urgent.Accelerate infection or render vaccine Or less useful treatment.

Dozens of seniors began to line up outside the private hospital on Monday morning. Sunita Kapoor was in it, waiting for the vaccine with her husband. She said they were at home and didn’t meet people for months to stay safe from the virus — and were looking forward to being able to socialize a little more. “We are excited,” said 63-year-old Kapoor.

Many said they struggled with the online system for registration and waited in line for hours before receiving the vaccine. This is a problem I have experienced in other countries as well.

Dr. Gilidara Bab, an epidemic researcher at the Indian Public Health Foundation, said waiting longer for older people is a concern as hospitals can develop infections, including COVID-19. .. “The unintended effect may be infection with COVID when vaccinated,” he said.

India is home to the world’s largest vaccine maker and has one of the largest vaccination programs, but things are not going according to plan. Out of 10 million health The government initially wanted vaccinations, but only 6.6 million people got the first shot of two vaccinations. vaccine And 2.4 million have both. Of the estimated 20 million front-line workers, including police and sanitary workers, only 5.1 million have been vaccinated to date.

Dr. Gagan Deepkan, an infectious disease expert at Christian Medical College Velor in southern India, said the hesitation of healthcare professionals has highlighted the lack of information available about vaccines. When healthcare professionals are hesitant, “do you seriously think that the general public will stand up for a vaccine?” She said.

Immediate immunization of more people is a major priority in India, especially now that infectious diseases are on the rise again. The country recorded more than 11 million cases, the second largest in the world after the United States, and killed more than 157,000. The government has set a goal of immunizing 300 million people, almost the entire population of the United States, by August.

The proliferation of infections in India is most pronounced in western Maharashtra, with the number of active cases almost doubling to more than 68,000 in the last two weeks. Blockades and other restrictions have been imposed in some areas, and the state’s prime minister, Uddhav Thackley, has warned that another wave of incidents is “knocking on our doors.”

Similar surges have been reported by states in every corner of the power. Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir to the north, Gujarat to the west, West Bengal to the east, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the south, and Terrangana to the south.

High-ranking federal officials have urged authorities in these states to speed up vaccination in areas of high incidence, track out clusters of infection, and monitor variants.

“There is a sense of urgency because of the mutants and because of the increasing number of cases,” said Dr. K. Srinath Reddy, President of the Indian Public Health Foundation.

He said a consistent decline in cases over several months resulted in “decreased awareness of the threat” and led to vaccine hesitation. “People were more hesitant because the driving force (of vaccination) began when they realized that the worst was over,” Lady said.

Others have also pointed out that the hesitation to get vaccinated was amplified, at least in part, by the government’s opaque decision to turn the vaccine into a green light.

But experts say that allowing private hospitals to manage shots (starting with this new phase of the campaign) should improve access. India’s healthcare system is mottled, and in many small cities people rely on private hospitals for their healthcare needs.

Still, the problem remains. India was deploying online software to track shots and recipients, but the system was prone to glitches and delays.

The federal government has decided which hospital will give which vaccine, and people cannot choose between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat biotech vaccine, Amar, a Nord-COVID-19 officer in Kerala, South India. Dr. Fettle confirmed. The latter was approved by Indian regulators in January before the trials testing the effectiveness of shots in disease prevention were completed.

However, by opening the campaign to private hospitals, rich people may be able to “shop” where they are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is an option not found in the poor, said Dr. Anant Van, who studies medical ethics.

India now wants to increase vaccination quickly. However, the country may continue to see valleys and mountains of infection, and an important lesson is that the pandemic will not end until enough people have been vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus, George said. Town health economist Jishnu Das said the university advises West Bengal on viral reactions.

“Don’t use the trough to declare success and say it’s over,” he said.

Associated Press journalists Krutika Pathi and Rishabh Jain contributed to this report.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.