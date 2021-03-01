It’s been a year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon.





It’s been a year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Oregon residents this weekend. The· First known patient It was Hector Calderon, the caretaker of Lake Oswego Elementary School, who became ill in February last year and was treated at the Kaiser Westside Medical Center. Calderon was the first confirmed case, but it is arguably not the first person to be infected with COVID-19 in Oregon. Subsequent the study Study blood bank samples found The virus may have been epidemic in the state as early as December 2019. Calderon survived, but a year later, more than 2,200 Oregons died of COVID-19. “Our heart is in the family who lost their loved ones in this deadly illness,” Governor Kate Brown said in a press release commemorating the anniversary. Oregon Governor Kate Brown spoke at a press conference on the outbreak of the coronavirus on March 16, 2020. Kaylee Domzalski / OPB But she also said the Oregons had successfully blunted the effects of the pandemic. Oregon has the fourth lowest mortality rate in the country since COVID-19. according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only Hawaii, Alaska and Vermont have fewer deaths in proportion to their population. “With wise choices to protect friends and family, Oregon maintains the lowest infection, hospitalization, and mortality rates across the country throughout the pandemic,” Brown said. Brown continued to wear masks to the Oregonians, avoiding large indoor rallies and recommending them to stay home when ill. Aurora Oliva Ma, Beaverton, Oregon, sew a DIY protective face mask at home on March 19, 2020, using materials purchased from JoAnn Fabrics. Used to sew those masks. Arya Surowidjojo / OPB The number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Oregon. One important indicator of the state Most recent The COVID-19 Trend Report is particularly encouraging. So far in 2021, the so-called effective reproductive count Re of the virus is just below 1. That is, on average, each person with COVID-19 is infected with only one other person or not at all. When the reproductive value of the virus falls below 1, new cases decrease. However, state epidemiologists warn that changes in human behavior (for example, fewer people wear masks) can easily reverse the process. The same is true for new, more contagious variants of the virus that is prevalent in the United States.

