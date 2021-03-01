Experts say armpit hair lumps after COVID shots are more likely to be lymphoma than breast cancer-Consumer Health News





Monday, March 1, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Swelling of the lymph nodes under the arm is a temporary side effect of COVID-19 shots and may not be a sign of serious health problems. Radiologists at Massachusetts General Hospital noticed an increase in the number of patients with swollen lymph nodes under the arms during regular mammogram examinations. So they have established an approach that helps prevent delays in both vaccination and breast cancer screening. On mammograms, nodules swollen with these vaccines can be mistaken for enlarged nodules due to cancer. They may even lead to a biopsy. “More patients are being seen at breast imaging clinics with lymphadenopathy with mammography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging. They will come to our clinic after the recent COVID-19 vaccination. I noticed, “said the lead author, Dr. Constance. Lehman, Head of Breast Imaging, Co-Director of the Avon Comprehensive Breast Evaluation Center in Mass General, Boston. “We talked with colleagues in primary care and breast cancer clinics and realized that we needed a clear plan for management,” she said in a hospital news release. This group’s approach is based on three principles. The first is to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. The second is to reduce or eliminate delays, cancellations, and reschedules of breast images. The third is to avoid unnecessary extra images and biopsies of swollen lymph nodes from recent vaccinations. Lehman et al. Stated that if the lymph nodes swelled after recent vaccination, no additional diagnostic imaging was needed unless the swelling persisted or the patient had other health problems. They said this message should be communicated to both diagnostic imaging staff and patients. The patient’s letter says: “The armpit lymph nodes that appear on the mammogram are larger on the side that has been vaccinated with the recent COVID-19 vaccine. Lymph node enlargement is common after the COVID-19 vaccine and the body is normal. Response to the vaccine. However, if you feel a lump in your armpit that lasts more than 6 weeks after vaccination, please let your health care provider know. “ During the pandemic, many medical institutions saw a sharp decline in mammogram screening and breast cancer diagnosis, Lehman said. She said this could lead to a surge in cancer diagnosed at a later stage, which is more difficult to treat, and an increase in the demand for cancer screening procedures as delayed testing is rescheduled. “We believe our model can avoid reductions or delays in vaccination and further reductions or delays in breast cancer diagnosis based on confusion between patients and / or their donors,” Lehman said. .. The report was recently published online American Journal of Roentgenology.. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination.. Source: Massachusetts General Hospital, News Release, February 24, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos