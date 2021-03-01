I was participating in WHO’s Covid mission to China.This is what we found

font size:

A■ I am in a hotel quarantine in Sydney after returning from Wuhan, China. There, I was the representative of Australia by the World Health Organization (WHO). Origin of SARS-CoV-2 virus..

Many things have been said Politics Surroundings Mission Investigate the viral origin of COVID-19. Therefore, it is easy to forget that there is a real person behind these investigations.

As part of the mission, I met a man who was the first confirmed COVID-19 case on December 8, 2019. He then recovered. I met the doctor’s husband who died of COVID-19 and left a young child. We met a doctor working at Wuhan Hospital treating these early COVID-19 cases and learned what happened to them and their colleagues. COVID-19 affects many individuals and communities very early in the pandemic when we don’t know much about viruses, how they spread, how to treat COVID-19, or their effects. Witnessed.

We spoke with Chinese counterparts scientists, epidemiologists and doctors during the four weeks that WHO’s mission was in China. We had meetings with them for up to 15 hours a day, so we became colleagues and even friends. This allowed us to build respect and trust in ways that Zoom and email couldn’t always do.

is this What we have learned About the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Origin of animals, but not always in Wuhan market

The virus, now called SARS-CoV-2, emerged in December 2019, and it was Wuhan in central China that caused the largest outbreak of infectious diseases since the 1918-19 influenza pandemic.

Our research concluded that the virus was most likely of animal origin. It probably passed from bats to humans in unknown places through unknown intermediate animals.Such “zoonoses” Caused a pandemic before.. However, we continue to work on an accurate confirmation of the sequence of events that led to the current pandemic. So far, SARS-CoV-2 has not been revealed by sampling bats in Hubei and wildlife throughout China.

We visited the now closed Wuhan fresh market, which was accused of being the source of the virus in the early days of the pandemic. Some food stalls on the market were selling “domesticated” wildlife products. These are animals that are bred for food, such as bamboo rats, civets, and ferret-badgers. There is also evidence that some domesticated wildlife may be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. However, none of the animal products sampled after the market closed were positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Also, I don’t know all of them First 174 early COVID-19 cases We visited the market in December 2019, including men diagnosed with the earliest onset date.

But when we visit a closed market, it’s easy to see how the infection spread there. When it was open, there would have been insufficient ventilation and drainage, and about 10,000 people would have visited nearby each day.

There is also genetic evidence generated during the mission of the transmission cluster. The viral sequences from several market cases are identical, suggesting an infected cluster. However, there is some diversity in other viral sequences, suggesting other unknown or unsampled infection chains.

A summary of the latest common ancestral time modeling studies of the SARS-CoV-2 sequence estimated that the pandemic would begin in mid-November to early December. There are publications suggesting SARS-CoV-2 epidemics in various countries earlier than the first case in Wuhan, but these need to be confirmed.

After all, the Wuhan market was an amplification event rather than a true ground zero. Therefore, you need to look elsewhere for the origin of the virus.

Frozen or refrigerated foods not excluded by spreads

Then there was “Cold chain” hypothesis.. The idea is that the virus may have originated from elsewhere via aquaculture, capture, processing, transportation, refrigeration, or freezing of food. Was that food ice cream, fish, or wild animal meat? I do not know. It has not been proven that this caused the origin of the virus itself. But how much did it contribute to its spread? Again, I don’t know.

Some “cold chain” products in the Wuhan market have not been tested for viruses. Environmental sampling on the market showed surface contamination of the virus. This may indicate the introduction of SARS-CoV-2 through infected individuals or contaminated animal or “cold chain” products. Investigations into “cold chain” products and virus survival at low temperatures are still underway.

Very unlikely that the virus will escape the laboratory

The most politically sensitive option we’ve seen was a virus that escapes from the laboratory. We conclude that this is very unlikely.

We visited Wuhan Institute of VaseIt is an impressive research facility and seems to be well operated with due consideration of the health of its staff.

I talked to scientists there. I’ve heard that scientists’ blood samples, which are regularly collected and stored, have been tested for signs of infection. No evidence of antibodies to the coronavirus was found. We saw their biosecurity audit. There is no evidence.

We searched for the virus closest to SARS-CoV-2 they were working on — Virus RaTG13 — This was detected in a cave in southern China where some miners died seven years ago.

But all the scientists had was the gene sequence for this virus. They couldn’t grow it in culture. The virus does escape from the laboratory, but this is rare. Therefore, we conclude that it is very unlikely that this happened in Wuhan.

Team of investigators

When I say “us,” the mission was a joint exercise between WHO and the China Health Commission. In addition to a total of 17 Chinese and 10 international experts, there were 7 other experts and support staff from various institutions. We investigated clinical epidemiology (how COVID-19 spreads among people), molecular epidemiology (genetic composition of the virus and its spread), and the role of animals and the environment.

The clinical epidemiology group alone examined the Chinese record of 76,000 episodes from more than 200 institutions that may resemble COVID-19, including influenza-like illness, pneumonia, and other respiratory illnesses. They did not find clear evidence that COVID-19 was substantially circulating in Wuhan in late 2019, before the first case.

Where are you going from now on?

Our mission to China was only Phase 1. We plan to publish an official report in the coming weeks. Investigators will also look further into the data to investigate evidence that the virus was prevalent in Europe, for example in early 2019. Investigators will continue to test wildlife and other animals in the area for signs of the virus. And we continue to learn from our experience to improve the way we investigate the next pandemic.

Individuals suffering from this disease, regardless of the origin of the virus, are at the forefront of points, sequences, and numbers of epidemiological data. Long-term physical and psychological consequences—tragedy and anxiety—will be felt in Wuhan and elsewhere for decades to come.

Dominic Dwyer, Westmead Hospital and University of Sydney, NSW Health Pathology, Dean of Public Health Pathology, University of Sydney

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..

