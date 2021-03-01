Health
A daily diet of two fruits and three vegetables can lead to a longer lifespan
Eating any combination of fruits and vegetables 5 servings a day can extend your lifespan. New research suggests..
An analysis of data from more than 100,000 healthcare professionals tracked for 30 years shows that participants who consumed 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day died of all causes compared to those who just consumed them. We found that the risk was 13% lower. According to a report published in Circulation, 2 servings a day.
“Most Americans consume very little one serving of fruit and 1.5 servings of vegetables per day,” said Dr. Don Wang, a member of the study’s lead author Harvard University and Brigham School of Medicine. Stated. Boston Women’s Hospital. “Eating about 5 servings a day was associated with the lowest risk of death, 5 of which can be converted to 2 servings of fruit and 3 servings of vegetables per day.”
Eating more than that will make you healthier, but it won’t last that long, Wang says. He also said that not all fruits and vegetables have the same life-prolonging value. “Starch vegetables such as peas, corn and fruit juices are not very beneficial,” he explained.
To explore the effects of fruits and vegetables on longevity, Wang and his colleagues signed the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study (HPFS) with 66,719 women enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS). We looked at the data for 42,016 men. ). Dietary information was obtained from baseline questionnaire participants in both studies, updated every 2-4 years.
During the 30-year follow-up, 18,793 women in the NHS died, and during the 28-year follow-up, 15,105 men in the HPFS died. Researchers analyzed dietary data considering factors such as age, body mass index, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, smoking status, and alcohol consumption, and found that five meals of fruit and vegetables per day were associated with a 13% lower risk. I found out. Mortality from all causes when compared to 2 servings per day.
More specifically, serving five times a day was associated with a 12% reduction in risk. Die from heart disease, The risk of death from cancer has been reduced by 10%, and the risk of death from respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been reduced by 35%.
Experts welcomed the study and provided advice on how to increase daily consumption of fruits and vegetables.
Dr. Vaani Panse Garg pointed out that this study has some limitations. The main thing is that all participants are medical professionals and are therefore more likely to already eat a healthy diet and exercise more than the average American.
Nonetheless, the finding that life expectancy improves with 5 servings a day could probably apply to everyone, is an assistant professor of medicine and cardiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and Mount Sinai Morning. Garg, a side cardiologist, said.
Fresh fruits and vegetables may be the best choice, but not everyone has easy access to these foods and can’t afford them, Garg said.That’s why she often suggests Canned or frozen fruits and vegetables.. The advantage of frozen vegetables over canned ones is that they are unlikely to add sodium, Garg said. She said she wants to make sure that no sugar is added to frozen or canned fruits.
One way to add frozen fruits to a diet is to put them in a smoothie, Garg said, adding that some vegetables, like spinach, can be thrown into a smoothie without spoiling the flavor. ..
Garg often suggests that patients buy a partition plate that dedicates one section to vegetables and another section to fruits. “It clearly shows when you’re missing vegetables,” she said.
Dr. Aryan Aiyer emphasizes the importance of fostering a healthy diet. “Once habits are formed, you tend to do them without thinking too much about it,” he said.
First, “when you go shopping, be careful not to do anything wrong with yourself and leave the grocery store,” said Aiyer, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC’s medical director. I will. The Cardiovascular Institute Lipid Clinic. “When you enter the house, you will have a snack.”
Aiyer suggests buying fruits such as melons and honeydew melons and chopping them immediately. That way, you can have a quick and easy meal. “It’s much better than just putting it in the fridge and waiting for the opportunity to cut it,” he added.
For those who have a tight schedule, Aiyer suggests steamed vegetables. “It only takes 15 minutes to steam a bag of Brussels sprouts, and after a while it becomes a habit to eat vegetables every meal,” he said.
