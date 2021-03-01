A huge number of COVID infections come from asymptomatic people





paper This article is freely shared under the Attribution 4.0 International license. According to a new study, during the first wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in New York City, only one-fifth to one-seventh of cases of the virus were symptomatological. Researchers have also found that asymptomatic cases contribute substantially to the community. transmission, Accounts for at least 50% of the driving force for SARS-CoV-2 infection. When the COVID-19 epidemic arrived in the United States, investigators found it very difficult to estimate what percentage of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 would continue to develop symptoms. .. “Without laboratory data, it is very difficult to estimate the difference between cases that were not reported due to lack of testing and those that were actually asymptomatic,” said the University of Chicago epidemiology. Lead author Rahul Subramanian, a PhD student, said. “We wanted to unravel these two things, but New York City was one of the first cities to report the number of tests completed per day, so using these numbers is symptomatic. We were able to estimate the number of COVID-19 cases. “ Although there are many existing models that use epidemiological data to estimate the number of undetected cases, transmission This was the first to incorporate data on daily testing capacity and changes in testing rates over time to better understand which percentage of SARS-CoV-2 infections are symptomatological in large US cities. It is a peer review model of. “Incorporating these data into the model, we found that the proportion of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 was between 13% and 18%,” said senior author Mercedes, a professor of ecology and evolution. Pascal says. “And more than 50%, regardless of the uncertainty of all other parameters transmission What is happening in the community is asymptomatic, asymptomatic and presymptomatic. “ The study found that asymptomatic cases contributed significantly to community infections. This data analysis does not show how infectious asymptomatic individuals are, and does not describe a new variant of the virus that is currently prevalent in the United States, but the model is a virus. Further supports the importance of following public health guidelines to reduce community infections. Individuals show symptoms. “Even if asymptomatic people do not infect the virus at a high rate, they make up something like 80% of all infections,” said Qixin He, an assistant professor at Purdue University. Says. “This ratio is very surprising. Everyone, including asymptomatic individuals, adheres to public health guidelines such as wearing masks and social distance, and everyone has easy access to mass testing. It is important to do so. “ Investigators said these results were also obtained by public health agencies. test Published protocols and numbers that allow these data to be incorporated into existing transmission models. “Availability of this information is as important as reporting the number of cases,” says Pasqual, a leader in the field of how the disease moves through the population. “Otherwise, there is a discrepancy between the number and type of cases reported over time and the underlying infectious dynamics. These data are important for epidemiological modeling.” The result will be displayed in Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences.. The funding for the work came from the National Science Foundation. Source: University of Chicago

