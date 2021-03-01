2021 National Wedding Plan Day: Experts say COVID has changed the industry forever and make big predictions for 2021

Love is patient, but some people don’t.

The· Coronavirus pandemic Turned over Wedding industry Last year, thousands of couples across the United States turned their plans into altars.According to Knot Real Wedding COVID StudyA survey of more than 7,600 couples who initially planned to marry between March and December 2020 found that only 43% had ceremonies and receptions last year. From there, 32% legally tied the knot, slammed the reception at a later date, and 15% postponed the celebration until 2021.

But looking to the future, one industry insider predicts that 2021 will be the year of the flag to tie a knot, even if the celebration looks a little different than before. To celebrate National Wedding Planning Day on March 1st, WeddingWire Senior Creative Director Jeffra Trumpower has announced Fox News and tips on how to save the health of these planning receptions, a large industry with coronavirus. We talked about how to change forever, how to make a great wedding. Guests during this unpredictable time.

According to the number of knots, 52% of those who legally married in 2020 rescheduled their reception in early 2021 and 43% pushed the party later this year. For those who plan to “do” within the next 10 months, Trumpower said the couple should raise their chin and keep their hearts open.

“It’s better for couples to book early, as wedding sellers book immediately ahead of anything that could be very busy in late 2021,” she suggested. “We also encourage you to consider weekday celebrations, such as Mondays and Thursdays, as an extension of the weekend, which will further increase the availability to vendors.”

To avoid headaches and broken hearts, couples should also always read the fine print before signing the line.

“It’s always important to read every wedding contract completely, but it’s even more important in the midst of a pandemic, as things can change quickly,” said Tranpower.

So Coronavirus vaccine Continuing the distribution, the state slowly lifted restrictions, and she urged the couple to pay attention to local ordinances and follow all health protocols to keep guests safe during the celebration. Trumpower anticipates that some festive trends (the trends that emerged in 2020 for COVID-19) will continue into the future.

“Couple may continue to incorporate certain technical elements on special occasions in 2021. It provides guests who are reluctant to attend direct events with a way to attend the celebration. Because, “she speculated. According to the director of WeddingWire, there are official “moments of congestion” that gather around the hors d’oeuvre platter. Instead, for safety, a more personalized service, such as an individual pork board, is a better bet.

For those who are excited to “yes” attendance at this year’s wedding, Trumpower has shared tips on how to be a great guest at this unprecedented time.

“Health and safety continue to be a top priority for couples, so wearing a mask, keeping away from other guests and disinfecting by hand is likely to be relevant to their celebration,” she said. ..

“It’s important to remember that couples may want their wedding to take place in different situations, so guests will do their best to keep up with the flow, couples, venues, or weddings. Experts need to follow the instructions established that day, and of course, they should remain positive throughout their experience, “she advised. “After all, it’s a celebration!”

“It’s not just a pandemic that stops love,” Tranpower added, predicting that the next two years will be the busiest wedding we’ve ever seen due to stagnant demand. .. The celebration is special because we are especially grateful that the couple and their loved ones are together.

“Health and safety measures are absolutely well established, but even after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted, couples are creatively adopting these precautions while still incorporating large decorations, food and drink elements, and alternatives. We look forward to focusing on entertainment. Alternative event formats such as elevated bistro-style dinner performances, comedy acts, magic shows, and anniversary receptions and sequel weddings. Small groups on weekends There will be several events to celebrate in, “says Tranpower.

“In addition, we expect more” mini moons “immediately after the wedding. Couples take advantage of larger honeymoons when they feel they can travel safely and comfortably as originally planned. And you can definitely board the ship on two vacations after the wedding! “