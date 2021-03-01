High glycemic diet enhances the benefits of CVD, ketosis







Data from the PURE study show that diets high in poor quality carbohydrates such as white bread, rice and potatoes have a negative impact on people's health. It was the top story of cardiology last week. Another top story focused on promising data detailing the potential positive effects on cardiovascular health after taking a ketogenic diet or supplement.

Read these and other top stories in cardiology below. High glycemic index, CVD, diet associated with increased risk of death Eating a diet with a high glycemic index was associated with an increased risk of CVD and mortality, according to new data from the PURE study published in. New England Journal of Medicine.. read more. Ketosis may help the cardiometabolic health of CVD Ketosis has the potential to improve cardiometabolic health in patients with CVD, especially heart failure, as achieved through a ketogenic diet or supplements. Journal of American Universities of Cardiovascular.. read more. Statins May Reduce CV Events in Elderly Stroke Patients Researchers reported that older patients with ischemic stroke who took statins for 2 years after discharge had fewer cardiovascular events than those who took less than 2 years or no statins after discharge. stroke.. read more. High vegetable protein intake is inversely proportional to CVD, dementia mortality in older women Dietary proteins from different sources were associated with different risks of CVD mortality and dementia or cancer mortality in older women, according to a study published in Journal of the American Heart Association.. read more. Low levels of physical activity can put MI at risk of immediate, short-term death Moderate to high levels of physical activity were associated with a reduced risk of immediate death and 28-day death associated with myocardial infarction. European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.. read more.

