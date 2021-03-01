The treatise addresses the research needed to understand smoking and COVID-19





Further research is needed to assess the risk of COVID-19 and smoking. Credit: ATS

New treatise published online Annual Report of the American Thoracic Society Learn how smoking affects the risk of COVID-19 and the types of research needed to better understand the link between smoking and the risk of COVID-19. In Smoking and COVID-19: The Real Deal, Dr. Enid Neptune and Dr. Michel N. Ekin of the Johns Hopkins University School of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine discuss previous research on this topic. We then propose research areas that will help clarify this relationship. Studies have shown that current smokers of COVID-19 die in hospitals at twice the risk of nonsmokers. However, Tobacco use Increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. “Relationship between smoking “COVID-19 is complex and many of the studies to date are decisive or inconsistent,” said Dr. Neptune. “A rigorous study design is needed to solve this problem.” Studies need to accurately identify smoking exposure with reads that distinguish between infections and illnesses and provide an objective assessment of contradictory factors. “ Dr. Neptune adds that there is a significant amount of research focused on whether smoking affects lung ACE2. This is a protein that provides a gateway for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) to attach to cells inside. The airways and airways of the lungs. “Using ACE2 expression as a quantifiable indicator of SARS-CoV-2 infectivity and morbidity is very problematic,” she said. “Energetic investigation of methods and whether Cigarette smoke Nicotine affects the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, or viral load (viral load) is required to provide context for ACE2 expression data. “ According to the doctor. Neptune and Eakin, the next topic should also be covered in future research: “Beyond what was discussed in our treatise, there are several other areas of smoking-COVID research that may be explored,” said Dr. Neptune. These include: Whether life stress during a pandemic has led to increased use of tobacco for self-medication.

If hospitalization with COVID-19 helps smokers quit smoking

Whether changes in taste and smell due to COVID-19 reduce smoking motivation. Dr. Neptune concludes: “Our paper shows that the effects of tobacco exposure on the development of COVID-19 are difficult to address in clinical studies and need to be rigorously validated in cell and animal studies. Has not yet solved the problem. The intent of publishing this treatise is to identify the interpretation challenges of the entire dataset and recommend future methods. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Michelle N. Ekin et al. Smoking and COVID-19: Genuine Trading, Annual Report of the American Thoracic Society (2021). Michelle N. Ekin et al. Smoking and COVID-19: Genuine Trading,(2021). DOI: 10.1513 / AnnalsATS.202012-1537PS Provided by

American Thoracic Society



Quote: Paper Understands Smoking and COVID-19 (March 1, 2021) Obtained on March 1, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-paper-covid-.html We are working on the research necessary to do This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

