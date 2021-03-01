COVID Clinic “Long Distance Carrier”; J & J Shot Ships Nationwide – NBC4 Washington

Over the weekend, Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine came in third Receive an emergency use authorization From the US Food and Drug Administration. Unlike the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it works with a single dose.

on the other hand, Senate receives $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package On Monday after it passed the House of Representatives. The bill will provide millions of people with direct payments of $ 1,400. It also includes billions for struggling businesses, emergency unemployment benefits, coronavirus testing and vaccines, and schools.

Since the inception of the pandemic, the United States has reported more than 515,000 deaths and 28 million cases of coronavirus. Aggregation by NBC News..

This is the latest coronavirus update from the United States and other countries.

Conn despite COVID restrictions on events. Balloon Business vows to survive “by the means”

Some companies quickly found a way to meet the coronavirus resumption requirements, but Ava Party Designs had to rethink its overall strategy. Owner Ava Sealey shared the difficult decision she had to make on whether to keep her business open and how to manage ongoing restrictions on the size of event venues and meetings.

An agreement has been reached to bring California children back to school

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislature leaders have reached an agreement aimed at returning most public school children to the classroom by the end of March.

The agreement will secure $ 6.6 billion for schools returning to face-to-face instruction by March 31st. The details of the plan are complex and have been confirmed by two state authorities with knowledge of the plan spoken on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about it.

California counties are divided into layers with different levels of coronavirus infection, and each layer has specific rules about how businesses and other public spaces work during a pandemic.

To qualify for this new money, the district of the most restricted layer, known as the Purple Layer, must return to direct instruction until at least the second grade, officials said. The next highest grade, the Red District, must return to direct instruction for at least one grade in middle school and high school, in addition to all grades in primary school, officials said.

To get the money, the district must meet the requirements by March 31, officials said. Starting April 1, the amount of money eligible to receive will be reduced by 1% for each education day when the school district does not meet the requirements, according to people familiar with the matter.

How the specialized center is trying to handle the COVID “long-distance carrier”

Another health crisis is occurring as the coronavirus pandemic in the United States appears to have run its course. Survivors of COVID-19 are having a hard time returning to their original self.

Of the more than 28 million Americans diagnosed with coronavirus, an estimated 10% to 30%, perhaps 8.4 million, fall into the category commonly known as “long-haul carriers.” NBC News reports.

The majority deal with a variety of protracted symptoms such as life-changing fatigue, continuous shortness of breath, headaches, and even hair loss.

Despite the astonishing number, there are no clear diagnostics, standard treatments, and national guidelines on how to treat these patients. But there are hopeful signs.Congress approves $ 1.15 billion to study long-term symptoms of COVID-19 Special clinics nationwideA new analysis by NBC News has emerged a better understanding of the situation.

NBC News has identified more than 80 “post-COVID” clinics in the United States. Click a state to see a list of clinics in the state.

Johnson & Johnson ships first vaccine dose on Monday

Johnson & Johnson began shipping the coronavirus vaccine for injection starting on Tuesday to the United States on Monday.

The company, which received urgent approval for a single dose this weekend, ships doses from the McKesson distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, said at NBC’s “Today” show Monday that he “literally shipped 4 million units.” “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in their arms.”

J & J plans to administer an additional 16 million doses by the end of March. According to Gorsky, the company plans to distribute 100 million shots by June and 1 billion shots by the end of the year.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers voted overwhelmingly on Sunday, recommending vaccines for adults over the age of 18. It will be added to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved in December.