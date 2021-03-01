Demand for COVID-19 vaccine crashes hotlines and websites

The city of Hamilton says it is overloaded with calls to the telephone hotline that has set up people over the age of 85 to book COVID-19 vaccines.

And in Brandt County, the health unit website crashed because so many people wanted to book the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hamilton City website said Monday morning that “there is a problem due to the high volume of calls.” “Please wait for a while as there may be a slight delay.”

You can access the hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7.

Spokesman Ryan Spiteri said the site went down because “the number of visitors requesting reservations unfortunately overloaded the site” on Monday morning for the Brant County Health Department.

“We are working closely with the IT team to find the best solution to this problem,” he said in an email. “I want the residents to know that they are doing their best in the current situation. Thank you for their patience.”

In Hamilton, vaccination has also become available to workers and residents of the city’s shelter system through a mobile clinic that begins Saturday and runs until Tuesday. Clients can arrange vaccinations directly at the shelter and workers can register through the Healthcare Portal in the following areas: hamilton.ca/VaccineRegistration..

As of the end of Thursday, Hamilton received a total of 33,851 vaccines. Hamilton Health Sciences has 10,809 mobile clinics and 23,042 fixed clinics. The city says it has completely vaccinated more than 15,000 people.

Various cases increase

As of Sunday, Hamilton Public Health Services reported three confirmed cases B.1.1.7 of the COVID-19 variant that occurred in the United Kingdom. In another 56 cases, the virus variant was positive. Various cases were discovered in an outbreak in Unit B3 of Durabinsky Hospital, which had reported cases of two patients as of Sunday.

Overall, Hamilton reported 28 new cases on Sunday with no new deaths. There are 435 COVID-19 activities in the city, with 58 new cases per 100,000 cases per week.

Since March 2020, a total of 283 people have died after being infected with COVID-19. Currently, the total number of cases resolved is 9,583.

Currently, there are 27 COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

Haldimand-Norfolk

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reports 31 active cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 2 from Sunday. There were 1,428 cases across the pandemic in the region. Of these, 1,353 have recovered. The local public health department has associated the virus with 39 deaths.

At a media briefing on Monday, health officer Dr. Shanker Nesaturai said the health unit had finished vaccination of workers and residents in nursing homes and retirement homes. This week, the unit will begin vaccination of people over the age of 80.

“We are trying to identify (they) by working through our doctor,” he said. “Eligible patients will get a call. At least some people will start vaccination … this week (but) it will take weeks. We ask people to wait for their call I will. “

He added that the unit is working on a “system” to identify people who do not have a family doctor. He also said that people over the age of 75 would be the next group to be vaccinated.

Six Nations

At Six Nations of the Grand River, as of Sunday, there were 114 active cases, 12 of which were new. Six Nations Health Services said in a news release on Monday that this is the most active case the community has seen since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“The Grand River Election Council’s six countries, emergency management groups, six-country health services, and Ohsweken Public Health want to emphasize the urgency of this situation to the community,” the release said to the public to community members. Encouraged to continue hygiene tracking. Advice on avoiding meetings, staying at home, and wearing masks at home as a precautionary measure to protect high-risk families.

“If community members are waiting for test results and are in contact with positive cases, the rest of the households should also be quarantined, trying to isolate each other if possible.”

There were 363 COVID-19s in the community, and 4 community members are currently hospitalized.

As of last Tuesday, the community case rate per 100,000 people was 147, almost three times that of Hamilton and twice that of Toronto.

“Our healthcare professionals are overwhelmed,” said Release.

Brant

In Brantford and Brandt County, there were a total of 46 active cases as of Monday, an increase of one from the previous day. Five new cases were reported, contributing to a total of 1,485 cases in the county. 12 people have died. Two subspecies cases were found in the area, but no specific subspecies have been identified.

Currently, no one is hospitalized with COVID-19. Brant has been vaccinated 7,944 times and 2,526 people have been fully vaccinated.

Niagara

The Niagara region reported 14 new COVID cases and 8 resolved cases on Monday. There are a total of 270 active cases in the region.

The total number of cases in the area is 8,597, with 369 deaths.

As of Monday, there was one new outbreak in Niagara, for a total of 14 active outbreaks.

Public health in the Niagara region has vaccinated 10,652 times and has completed vaccinations in nursing homes and high-risk retirement homes.

Halton

The Halton region reported 35 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 9,510. These numbers include 251 active cases and 196 deaths.

Of the 75 variant cases detected by screening, 13 have been identified as variants of concern.

There are eight ongoing outbreaks in the region, including an outbreak in a long-term care home in West Oak Village declared Friday.