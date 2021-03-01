To help combat misinformation, John Wiley Price receives COVID-19 vaccine publicly Monday





Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-through site at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse Complex, saying he is encouraging others in the Black community to do the same. Misinformation about the shots has made some in the Black community skeptical of their safety, he said in a written statement. He hoped getting his own dose publicly would help encourage others to get theirs. “This virus and its emerging variants are too dangerous for a demographic that is already vastly underserved in terms of health-care delivery,” Price said. He said he’d heard many people wrongly cite the notorious Tuskegee Syphillis Experiment, in which federal health researchers deceived Black men in Alabama from 1932 to 1972. In that unethical study, critical care was withheld from patients. But the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is being readily provided to the community, Price said. Our very own Commissioner John Wiley Price has a message for you. Please take a moment and listen to what he has to say. Always remember knowledge is power. We love you please stay safe family!!! Posted by MtRose Church on Sunday, February 28, 2021 “The real travesty [in the Tuskegee experiment] was that health professionals had a cure and refused to share it with men who looked like me,” Price said. “I fight daily for those who have been underserved historically. Our senior and indigent populations should at least get an equal shot at this vaccine.” Price, the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner, has been critical of Judge Clay Jenkins’ response to the pandemic nearly from the start. Most recently, he has sharply criticized the vaccine rollout at Fair Park in South Dallas. The Dallas County health department selected the site to increase access to the vaccine below Interstate 30, where there is a dearth of health-care resources. Like many vaccine providers across the country, Dallas County has had a difficult time vaccinating Black and Latino residents. A new federal program launched last week at Fair Park aims to correct that by targeting 17 most at-risk ZIP codes with 21,000 doses a week for three weeks. Price joins other prominent elected Black officials who have also taken the vaccine. Earlier this year, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and District Attorney John Creuzot were immunized.

Our very own Commissioner John Wiley Price has a message for you. Please take a moment and listen to what he has to say. Always remember knowledge is power. We love you please stay safe family!!! Posted by MtRose Church on Sunday, February 28, 2021

“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/mtrose.church/posts/3908329525902352&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614628032712,”comments”:[]}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/mtrose.church/posts/3908329525902352&locale=en_US”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614628032712,”comments”:[]}},”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”},”counter”:6},{“_id”:”3GRDD34ISBCOHOZXQM5FOLHS3Y”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614603513441,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”“The real travesty [in the Tuskegee experiment] was that health professionals had a cure and refused to share it with men who looked like me,” Price said. “I fight daily for those who have been underserved historically. Our senior and indigent populations should at least get an equal shot at this vaccine.””,”counter”:7},{“_id”:”HRM3WSUY5BDFDBS6564AYMKGF4″,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614603864615,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Price, the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner, has been critical of Judge Clay Jenkins’ response to the pandemic nearly from the start. Most recently, he has sharply criticized the vaccine rollout at Fair Park in South Dallas.”,”counter”:8},{“_id”:”BYPOC6ALLZHQND6T3OVMA3XHGU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614603864616,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”The Dallas County health department selected the site to increase access to the vaccine below Interstate 30, where there is a dearth of health-care resources.”,”counter”:9},{“_id”:”AVEQSXGSOJD5ZEAWIEZQR3JXSU”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614603864617,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Like many vaccine providers across the country, Dallas County has had a difficult time vaccinating Black and Latino residents. A new federal program launched last week at Fair Park aims to correct that by targeting 17 most at-risk ZIP codes with 21,000 doses a week for three weeks.”,”counter”:10},{“_id”:”WJINBRGOMJDDHHRBDUCS25RWVE”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:1614621572493,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Price joins other prominent elected Black officials who have also taken the vaccine. Earlier this year, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and District Attorney John Creuzot were immunized.”,”counter”:11}],”created_date”:”2021-03-01T11:47:11.396Z”,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”52NIZ32BFJCQLH4PFYAC2BFJLM”,”parent_id”:”5PFOQX2H4FFXBMYWYGFNVEILOQ”,”editions”:[“default”],”branch”:”default”,”user_id”:”[email protected]”,”published”:true},”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-01T19:47:49.998Z”,”canonical_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”To help combat misinformation, John Wiley Price receives COVID-19 vaccine publicly Monday “,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”dmn”},”content_restrictions”:{“content_code”:”default”},”address”:{},”workflow”:{“note”:”Chris Siron”,”status_code”:2},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Price says too many people in the Black community are skeptical of the shots and encourages everyone to be vaccinated as early as they can be.”},”description”:{“basic”:””},”language”:”en”,”label”:{},”source”:{“name”:”dmn”,”source_type”:”staff”,”system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”},{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/politics”}],”sites”:[{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”Politics”,”order”:2002,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}}],”tags”:[{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”dallas-county”,”text”:”Dallas County”},{“description”:”Coronavirus”,”slug”:”coronavirus”,”text”:”Coronavirus”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”dallas”,”text”:”Dallas”}]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/ngGo_6JUNgvlw7AljvKlWkPbx14=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”https://dallasnews.imgix.net/NM_16countyA.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/ngGo_6JUNgvlw7AljvKlWkPbx14=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/ngGo_6JUNgvlw7AljvKlWkPbx14=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/2N0-bjCv6mc6rinycCLNqNFhJiI=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”version”:0},”caption”:”Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price will get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse at 10 a.m. Monday morning.”,”created_date”:”2019-08-27T20:02:04Z”,”height”:418,”last_updated_date”:”2019-08-27T20:02:04Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”dmn”},”source”:{“source_id”:”https-dallasnews-imgix-net-NM_16countyA-jpg”,”source_type”:”other”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://dmn.arcpublishing.com/photo/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M”,”system”:”photo center”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:600,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”square_140″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ylUNz5lt1LnTMB5y0NXKxhYOtJg=/140×140/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”wide_380″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/V3BIMaQdSJscyEo8oRW27DyFmzY=/380×285/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”wider_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8gqr7riayoDFE-WEp9by3GHaaCs=/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”flex_930″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FQnG5rAC4pgTtS6G8fZ3BokNz4A=/930×0/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”flex_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cipIZniSRJOWiSnfISRoRQ9Mi2k=/1660×0/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”fit_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UIu90-5Jjaqj3PBg-FQYJ0l6eg4=/fit-in/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”,”og_card”:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SS9XJChssCiBgYKtAhNWE5B9s-Y=/1200×630/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/H6EMFKEUCTOX4CEGSTQHWRCP2M.jpg”}}},”related_content”:{“basic”:[],”redirect”:[]},”distributor”:{“category”:”staff”,”name”:”dmn”,”subcategory”:””},”canonical_website”:”dallas-news”,”geo”:{},”planning”:{“internal_note”:””,”story_length”:{“character_count_actual”:2079,”character_encoding”:”UTF-16″,”inch_count_actual”:16,”line_count_actual”:16,”word_count_actual”:334}},”display_date”:”2021-03-01T12:08:00Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”charles-scudder”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Charles Scudder”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”square_140″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6ZudmurG7Wz6fR7qcx-Bq17nt7Y=/140×140/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”wide_380″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Oh29ZlebmMpaeRMo2LbGF_m-iSM=/380×285/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”wider_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ttl-RR3nrJW6QDtFy-ePiRlBYKE=/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”flex_930″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VXy7xdcnMd1-8z9fuP7VocfnGXk=/930×0/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”flex_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FRqRJekaLdPsxhxONtgOc3pNCSI=/1660×0/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”fit_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/znk0Vg6yN2K2EkIni8fRRxo3fEA=/fit-in/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”og_card”:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pWnJ9NdNUkIb_C-8IVfZUnhnQ2s=/1200×630/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”}},”description”:”Charlie Scudder is a general assignment reporter and has worked on the features and news desks for six years. He’s also an adjunct professor at UNT’s Mayborn School of Journalism. Raised in Colleyville, he is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and Indiana University.”,”slug”:”charles-scudder”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@cscudder”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@cscudder”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”charles-scudder”,”byline”:”Charles Scudder”,”org”:”Staff Writer”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/4c209ab6-0b14-4c6b-a9fa-f7283be715ca.png”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”bio”:”Charlie Scudder is a general assignment reporter and has worked on the features and news desks for six years. He’s also an adjunct professor at UNT’s Mayborn School of Journalism. Raised in Colleyville, he is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and Indiana University.”,”slug”:”charles-scudder”,”firstName”:”Charles”,”lastName”:”Scudder”,”twitter”:”@cscudder”,”additional_properties”:{“source_id”:”197″},”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”education”:[],”awards”:[],”last_updated_date”:”2020-10-22T22:42:43.264Z”,”role”:”Staff writer”,”longBio”:”Charlie Scudder is a general assignment reporter for The Dallas Morning News, where he has worked on the features and news desks for six years. He’s also an adjunct professor at the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas. He received a Master of Liberal Studies degree from Southern Methodist University in 2017 and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the Indiana University School of Journalism in 2014. Raised in Colleyville he has also written for USA TODAY, the Tampa Bay Times, SAVEUR Magazine and other regional and national publications. He lives in Arlington with his wife, Hanna, and their dog, Woodrow, and cat, Oliver.”}}},{“_id”:”XEDX2YNNXUL3I65TMCZUC6EGHE”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Nic Garcia”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”square_140″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KIxcmRpAF5W4peBPARMwmF7spnQ=/140×140/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”wide_380″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fM1MMCEB5zYMU09axjGuNitjgvI=/380×285/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”wider_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sywY_cOE6YPhLfLKvEperfDA4Rg=/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”flex_930″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TmnjqMb_TWnRac3sBk4lYpyIt1g=/930×0/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”flex_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qkcdWt7xJVdgrLr19E4uyj-_gKw=/1660×0/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”fit_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l-4PS8B3KlBMxivkVrN7btepYK4=/fit-in/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”,”og_card”:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/awk_VMxwoNMBRvnNh9vqc6Iy0fs=/1200×630/smart/filters:no_upscale()/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”}},”description”:”Nic Garcia writes about government and politics in North Texas, especially Dallas County. He also reports on social justice issues and inequities. He previously worked at The Denver Post covering the statehouse and two presidential campaigns. Garcia is a Colorado native who joined The Dallas Morning News in 2019.”,”slug”:”nic-garcia”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/Facebook.com/bynicgarcia”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@nicgarcia”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/Facebook.com/bynicgarcia”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@nicgarcia”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”XEDX2YNNXUL3I65TMCZUC6EGHE”,”byline”:”Nic Garcia”,”org”:”Reporter”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”bio”:”Nic Garcia writes about government and politics in North Texas, especially Dallas County. He also reports on social justice issues and inequities. He previously worked at The Denver Post covering the statehouse and two presidential campaigns. Garcia is a Colorado native who joined The Dallas Morning News in 2019.”,”slug”:”nic-garcia”,”firstName”:”Nic “,”lastName”:”Garcia”,”facebook”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/Facebook.com/bynicgarcia”,”twitter”:”@nicgarcia”,”additional_properties”:{“source_id”:”1333″},”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”education”:[],”awards”:[],”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-02T18:42:01.500Z”,”role”:”Senior writer”,”expertise”:”Government, politics, equity “,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/32800f6d-d4d6-41a0-8b54-f580dac7cefd.png”}}}]},”subtype”:””,”first_publish_date”:”2021-03-01T12:07:54.357Z”,”websites”:{“dallas-news”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/”}},”additional_properties”:{“clipboard”:{},”has_published_copy”:true},”publish_date”:”2021-03-01T19:47:50.005Z”,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”dallas-news”,”website_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/”};Fusion.globalContentConfig={“source”:”content-by-url-resolve”,”query”:{“uri”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/”,”website_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/03/01/to-combat-misinformation-john-wiley-price-will-take-vaccine-publicly-monday/”,”arc-site”:”dallas-news”}};Fusion.lastModified=1614628131946;Fusion.contentCache={“section-by-id”:{“{“sectionId”:””}”:{“data”:{“q_results”:[{“_id”:”/news/national”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on national news.”,”site_title”:”National | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”National”,”order”:{“header”:2014,”default”:2008,”app”:2010},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/energy”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about the energy industry in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Energy | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Energy”,”order”:{“header”:2011,”default”:2009,”app”:2009},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food/recipes”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The best recipes from The Dallas Morning News.”,”site_title”:”Recipes | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Recipes”,”order”:{“header”:2004,”default”:2005,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/mavericks”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Dallas Mavericks sports news and analysis. Basketball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Mavericks.”,”site_title”:”Dallas Mavericks | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Mavericks”,”order”:{“header”:2006,”default”:2004,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/things-to-do”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Things to Do: Plan your nights and weekends with events, concerts, nightlife, family fun and more, in Dallas, Collin County and North Texas.”,”site_title”:”Things to Do | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Things to Do”,”order”:{“default”:2001,”header”:1007,”app”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/retail”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about retail, shopping, store openings and closings, in Dallas, Collin County, North Texas and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Retail | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Retail”,”order”:{“header”:2004,”default”:2004,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/texana”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and features about the Lone Star State’s diverse history, culture, people and customs.”,”site_title”:”Texana | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texana”,”order”:{“header”:2017,”default”:2018,”app”:2016},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/environment”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news, investigations and the latest headlines on the environment in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Environment | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Environment”,”order”:{“header”:2007,”default”:2019,”app”:2017},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:{“header”:1001,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/stars”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Dallas Stars sports news and analysis. Hockey updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Stars.”,”site_title”:”Dallas Stars | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Stars”,”order”:{“header”:2008,”default”:2005,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/futbol”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Futbol | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Futbol”,”order”:{“default”:2004,”aldia”:1006},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/immigration”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news, investigations and the latest headlines on immigration in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Immigration | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Immigration”,”order”:{“header”:2011,”default”:2020,”app”:2018},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/oklahoma-sooners”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Oklahoma Sooners | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Oklahoma”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Oklahoma Sooners”,”order”:{“header”:3002,”default”:2019,”app”:2016},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food/restaurant-news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The latest news on restaurants, openings and closings, in Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and more.”,”site_title”:”Restaurant News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Restaurant News”,”order”:{“header”:2005,”default”:2001,”app”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/banking”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about the banking industry and Federal Reserve in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Banking | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Banking”,”order”:{“header”:2008,”default”:2016,”app”:2016},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/softball”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school softball. Updates, scores, schedules and standings for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Softball | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Softball”,”order”:{“default”:2005,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/commentary”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Opinion, commentary and analysis about business and technology in Dallas-Forth Worth, from real estate to retail to airlines.”,”site_title”:”Business Commentary | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Commentary”,”order”:{“header”:2009,”default”:2007,”app”:2007},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/investigations”,”site”:{“site_description”:”In-depth reporting that exposes corruption, wrongdoing and the waste of taxpayer dollars throughout Texas.”,”site_title”:”Investigations | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Investigations”,”order”:{“header”:2012,”default”:2021,”app”:2019},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/mama-y-familia-“,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”mama-y-familia “,”path”:”/espanol/al-dia/mama-y-familia-“,”parent”:{“default”:null,”header”:null},”parent_id”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”inactive”:false,”version”:”0.8.1″,”type”:”section”,”node_type”:”section”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”header”:[],”sections”:[],”app”:[]},”order”:{}},{“_id”:”/sports/tv-radio-listings”,”site”:{“site_title”:”TV Radio Listings | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”TV Radio Listings”,”order”:{“header”:2010,”default”:2022,”app”:2019},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/books”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:””},”site”:{“site_description”:”Book news, reviews and commentary, plus author tours and bestsellers from Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas.”,”site_title”:”Books | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Books”,”order”:{“header”:2002,”default”:2005,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/performing-arts”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Reviews, news and criticism about the theater, symphony, opera, and classical music in Dallas, Forth Worth and Collin County.”,”site_title”:”Performing Arts | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Performing Arts”,”order”:{“header”:2007,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored/real-estate”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Sponsored real estate stories”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Real Estate – Sponsored | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored/real-estate”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”order”:{“default”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business/top-100″,”site”:{“site_description”:”The Top 100 Places to work in Dallas-Fort Worth”,”site_title”:”Top 100 Workplaces | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Top 100″,”order”:{“default”:2001,”app”:2006,”header”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/architecture”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Architecture and design news, criticism, analysis and reviews for Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas.”,”site_title”:”Architecture | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Architecture”,”order”:{“header”:2001,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food/farm-to-table”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The latest news on eating local in Dallas, Forth Worth and beyond. Agriculture, local farms, artisan food creators, farmers markets — read it all here.”,”site_title”:”Farm-to-Table | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Farm-to-Table “,”order”:{“default”:2006,”app”:2006,”header”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/help/product”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Product | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/help/product”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Product”,”order”:{},”parent”:{“default”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/elections”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on elections in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Elections | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Elections”,”order”:{“header”:2006,”default”:2009,”app”:2008},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/soccer”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school soccer. Updates, scores, schedules and standings for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Soccer | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Soccer”,”order”:{“default”:2004,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis. Updates, scores and schedules for the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars, Texas College & high school football teams from The Dallas Morning News.”,”site_title”:”Sports | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:”9″},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Sports”,”order”:{“header”:1004,”default”:1003,”app”:1003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/entrepreneurs”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about entrepreneurship start-ups and innovation in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Entrepreneurs | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Entrepreneurs”,”order”:{“header”:2012,”default”:2010,”app”:2010},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business/technology”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about the technology industry in Dallas-Forth Worth, from internet companies to new startups.”,”site_title”:”Technology | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Technology”,”order”:{“header”:2005,”default”:2005,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/business”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/watchdog”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Columns from Dave Lieber, The Watchdog, on consumer rights, protecting Texans from scams, fraud and cons.”,”site_title”:”Watchdog | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Watchdog”,”order”:{“header”:2020,”default”:2025,”app”:2023},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food/restaurant-reviews”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Decide where to eat with Dallas restaurant reviews, from four-star cuisine to neighborhood dives.”,”site_title”:”Restaurant Reviews | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Restaurant Reviews “,”order”:{“header”:2006,”default”:2004,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/food”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/food”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news, in-depth reporting, reviews and criticism about arts and entertainment in Dallas, Collin County and Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Arts & Entertainment | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:”7″},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Arts & Entertainment”,”order”:{“header”:1005,”default”:1005,”app”:1005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/texas-am-aggies”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Texas A&M Aggies | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Texas A&M”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texas A&M Aggies”,”order”:{“header”:3005,”default”:2015,”app”:2012},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/weather”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Today’s weather news, forecasts and radar in in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Weather | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Weather”,”order”:{“header”:2021,”default”:2001,”app”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/music”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Reviews, news and criticism about music, concerts and bands in Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas.”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Pop Music”,”order”:{“header”:2006,”default”:2004,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/estados-unidos”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Estados Unidos | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Estados Unidos”,”order”:{“default”:2016},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”header”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/tv”,”site”:{“site_description”:”News, features and commentary about TV shows and filming in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”TV | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”TV”,”order”:{“default”:2012,”header”:2010,”app”:2011},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/jobs”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about jobs and employement in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Job | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Jobs”,”order”:{“header”:2014,”default”:2013,”app”:2013},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/movies”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Movie reviews, news, criticism and analysis for Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas.”,”site_title”:”Movies | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Movies”,”order”:{“header”:2005,”default”:2008,”app”:2008},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/state-fair”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Plan your visit to the Texas State Fair: news and reviews on the best food, rides and schedule tips.”,”site_title”:”State Fair | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”State Fair “,”order”:{“default”:2010,”app”:2007},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:null,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/dallas-fuel”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Dallas Fuel esports news and analysis. Esports updates, scores, schedules and stats.”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Dallas Fuel | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Fuel”,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/sports/dallas-fuel”]},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Dallas Fuel”,”order”:{“default”:2008,”app”:2007},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/help”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/help”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Help”,”order”:{“default”:1013},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Sponsored Content | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Sponsored Content”,”order”:{“default”:1014},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored/giving-guide”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”North Texas Giving Guide”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Giving Guide”,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored/giving-guide”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”North Texas Giving Guide”,”order”:{“default”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sponsored”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/rangers”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Texas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.”,”site_title”:”Texas Rangers | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Rangers”,”order”:{“header”:2007,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/nba-mavericks”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Dallas Mavericks | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Dallas Mavericks”,”order”:{“default”:2007,”sections”:3004},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”sections”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”sections”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”header”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/smu-mustangs”,”site”:{“site_title”:”SMU Mustangs | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”SMU”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”SMU Mustangs”,”order”:{“header”:3003,”default”:2013,”app”:2010},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/salud”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Salud | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Salud”,”order”:{“default”:2019},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”header”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/faith”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on faith and religion in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Faith | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Faith”,”order”:{“header”:2008,”default”:2012,”app”:2011},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food/drinks”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The latest news on wine and cocktails in Dallas: the hottest new drinks, how to make them or where to buy them.”,”site_title”:”Drinks | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Drinks”,”order”:{“header”:2002,”default”:2003,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/food”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/food”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/travel”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Travel news and tips about the best places to visit in Texas, the U.S. and the rest of the world.”,”site_title”:”Travel | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Travel “,”order”:{“default”:2011,”header”:2009,”app”:2010},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/fc-dallas”,”site”:{“site_description”:”FC Dallas sports news and analysis. Soccer updates, scores, schedules and stats.”,”site_title”:”FC Dallas | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”FC Dallas”,”order”:{“header”:2004,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/tcu-horned-frogs”,”site”:{“site_title”:”TCU Horned Frogs | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”TCU”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”TCU Horned Frogs”,”order”:{“header”:3004,”default”:2018,”app”:2015},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/pop-culture”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Pop Culture | Dallas Morning News”,”site_description”:”News, reviews and commentary about pop culture, celebrities and more from The Dallas Morning News.”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Pop Culture “,”order”:{“header”:2008,”default”:2009,”app”:2009},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/espectaculos”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Espectáculos | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Espectáculos”,”order”:{“default”:2003,”aldia”:1004},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/unt-mean-green”,”site”:{“site_title”:”UNT Mean Green | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”North Texas”,”order”:{“header”:3008,”default”:2020,”app”:2017},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/from-the-archives”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”Stories pulled from the archives of The Dallas Morning News”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”From the Archives | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”From the Archives”,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/news/from-the-archives”]},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”From the Archives”,”order”:{“app”:2024,”default”:2015,”header”:2009},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/news”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/news”],”header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/baseball”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school baseball. Updates, scores, schedules and standings for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Baseball | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Baseball”,”order”:{“default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/economy”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about the economy of Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Economy | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Economy”,”order”:{“header”:2010,”default”:2012,”app”:2012},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/business”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Dallas restaurant, cooking and food news, plus recipes and the best of the Texas food scene.”,”site_title”:”Food | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Food”,”order”:{“header”:1006,”default”:1006,”app”:1006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/cowboys”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Dallas Cowboys sports news and analysis. Football updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Cowboys.”,”site_title”:”Dallas Cowboys | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Cowboys”,”order”:{“header”:2003,”default”:2001,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/volleyball”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school volleyball. Updates, scores, schedules and standings for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Volleyball | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Volleyball”,”order”:{},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/mexico”,”site”:{“site_title”:”México | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”México”,”order”:{“default”:2018},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/video”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Video | Dallas Morning News”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Video”,”order”:{“default”:1010},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school sports. Updates, scores, schedules and stats, for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Sports | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:”7″},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”High School Sports”,”order”:{“default”:1004,”app”:1004,”header”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:”7″},”site”:{“site_title”:”Al Día”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Al Día”,”order”:{“default”:1008},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/recetas”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Recetas | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Recetas”,”order”:{“default”:2012},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”header”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/otros-deportes”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Otros Deportes | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Otros Deportes”,”order”:{“default”:2014},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/mexico”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on Mexico and its relationship with the U.S.”,”site_title”:”Mexico | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Mexico”,”order”:{“header”:2013,”default”:2022,”app”:2020},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/vida-y-estilo”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Vida y Estilo | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Vida y Estilo”,”order”:{“default”:2010},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/commentary”,”site”:{“site_description”:”News opinion, commentary and analysis from The Dallas Morning News. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News Commentary | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Commentary”,”order”:{“header”:2001,”default”:2013,”app”:2013},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/courts”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines out of the municipal, county and federal courthouses.”,”site_title”:”Courts | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Courts”,”order”:{“header”:2003,”default”:2017,”app”:2015},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business/local-companies”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about companies founded in and based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and North Texas.”,”site_title”:”Local Companies | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Local Companies”,”order”:{“header”:2006,”default”:2006,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/nfl-dallas-cowboys”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Dallas Cowboys | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Dallas Cowboys”,”order”:{“default”:2006,”sections”:3002,”aldia”:1003},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”sections”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”sections”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”header”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/otros-deportes-“,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”otros-deportes “,”path”:”/espanol/al-dia/otros-deportes-“,”parent”:{“default”:null,”header”:null},”parent_id”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”inactive”:false,”version”:”0.8.1″,”type”:”section”,”node_type”:”section”,”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”header”:[],”sections”:[],”app”:[]},”order”:{}},{“_id”:”/sports/golf”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Golf | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Golf”,”order”:{“header”:2005,”default”:2010,”app”:2009},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/world”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on international news.”,”site_title”:”World | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”World”,”order”:{“header”:2022,”default”:2007,”app”:2007},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/curious-texas”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Reporting on the stories that matter to you the most: You share your questions about North Texas, and our journalists track down answers.”,”site_title”:”Curious Texas | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Curious Texas”,”order”:{“header”:2004,”default”:2010,”app”:2009},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business/personal-finance”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news, exclusive reporting and commentary about personal finance and making smart decisions with your money.”,”site_title”:”Personal Finance | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Personal Finance”,”order”:{“header”:2015,”default”:2015,”app”:2015},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/transportation”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news, investigations and the latest headlines on traffic and transit in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Transportation | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Transportation”,”order”:{“header”:2019,”default”:2004,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/dallas-fort-worth”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Dallas-Fort Worth | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Dallas-Fort Worth”,”order”:{“default”:2001,”aldia”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/mlb-texas-rangers”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Texas Rangers | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texas Rangers”,”order”:{“default”:2009,”sections”:3003,”aldia”:1005},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”sections”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”sections”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”header”:[],”app”:[],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food/cooking”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The latest news and tips on what (and how) to cook and bake.”,”site_title”:”Cooking | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Cooking”,”order”:{“header”:2001,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/food”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business/philanthropy”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about philantrhopy in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Philanthropy | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Philanthropy”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2011,”app”:2011},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/commentary”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Op-eds from outside contributors to The Dallas Morning News Opinion section.”,”site_title”:”Commentary | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Commentary”,”order”:{“header”:2002,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/crime”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on crime and safety in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Crime | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Crime”,”order”:{“header”:2002,”default”:2003,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/texan-of-the-year”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The Dallas Morning News editorial board selects a Texan who has had an uncommonly positive impact on the Lone Star State each year.”,”site_title”:”Texan of the Year | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texan of the Year”,”order”:{“default”:2005,”app”:2004},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/reportajes-especiales”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Reportajes Especiales | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Reportajes Especiales”,”order”:{“default”:2013},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:”4″},”site”:{“site_description”:”The Dallas Morning News editorials and op-eds.”,”site_title”:”Opinion | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Opinion”,”order”:{“header”:1008,”default”:1007,”app”:1007},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/photos”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Photos | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Photos”,”order”:{“default”:1009},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/education”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on students, teachers, schools and universities in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Education | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Education”,”order”:{“header”:2005,”default”:2005,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/real-estate”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about real estate, commercial development and housing trends in Dallas, Collin County, North Texas and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Real Estate | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Real Estate”,”order”:{“header”:2002,”default”:2002,”app”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/business”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about business and technology in Dallas-Fort Worth, from real estate to retail to airlines”,”site_title”:”Business | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Business”,”order”:{“header”:1003,”default”:1002,”app”:1002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/airlines”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about airlines, air travel and the aerospace industry, from American Airlines to Southwest.”,”site_title”:”Airlines | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Airlines”,”order”:{“header”:2003,”default”:2003,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/editorials”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Opinion analysis and election recommendations from the Dallas Morning News editorial board.”,”site_title”:”Editorials | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Editorials”,”order”:{“header”:2001,”default”:2001,”app”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Letters from readers responding to Dallas Morning News articles, editorials and op-eds.”,”site_title”:”Letters to the Editor | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Letters to the Editor”,”order”:{“header”:2004,”default”:2003,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Español”,”path”:”/espanol”,”parent”:{“default”:null,”header”:null},”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”version”:”0.8.1″,”type”:”section”,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{},”ancestors”:{“header”:[]}},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/we-recommend”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Election recommendations from The Dallas Morning News editorial board.”,”site_title”:”We Recommend | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”We Recommend”,”order”:{“header”:2003,”default”:2004,”app”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/familia”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Familia | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Familia”,”order”:{“default”:2011},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/dallas-empire”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_title”:”Dallas Empire | Dallas Morning News”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_description”:”Dallas Empire esports news and analysis. Esports updates, scores, schedules and stats.”},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null,”nav_title”:”Empire”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”false”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/sports/dallas-empire”]},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Dallas Empire”,”order”:{“default”:2011},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/other-esports”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_title”:”Other Esports | Dallas Morning News”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_description”:”Esports news and analysis. Updates, scores, schedules and stats.”},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null,”nav_title”:null},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”false”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”name”:”Other Esports”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/sports/other-esports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:2012}},{“_id”:”/fwddfw”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_title”:”FWD>DFW”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_description”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null,”nav_title”:”FWD>DFW”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”false”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”name”:”FWD>DFW”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/fwddfw”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:1012}},{“_id”:”/news/healthy-living”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on healthy living in North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Healthy Living | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Healthy Living”,”order”:{“header”:2010,”default”:2014,”app”:2014},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/holidays”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Make the most of holiday celebrations in Dallas-Forth Worth, including Christmas, Fourth of July, St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween.”,”site_title”:”Holidays | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Holidays “,”order”:{“default”:2007,”app”:2013,”header”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/eventos-navidenos”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_title”:”Eventos Navideños | Al Día”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_description”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null,”nav_title”:”Eventos Navideños”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/espanol/al-dia/eventos-navidenos”]},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Eventos Navideños”,”order”:{“default”:2008},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/espanol”,”/espanol/al-dia”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/other-sports”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school track, tennis, golf, wrestling and more for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Sports | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Other Sports”,”order”:{“default”:2007,”app”:2007},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/reader-resources/rewards”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Exclusive benefits available to Dallas Morning News members”,”site_title”:”Rewards | The Dallas Morning News”,”site_about”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_tagline”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null,”nav_title”:”Rewards”},”social”:{“rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”instagram”:null,”facebook”:null},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”false”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”name”:”Rewards”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”/help”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/help”]},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/reader-resources/rewards”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:2002}},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/lifestyle”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:””},”site”:{“site_title”:”Lifestyle | Dallas Morning News”,”site_about”:”News, features and commentary about home design, style, gardening and living your best life in Dallas-Fort Worth.”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Lifestyle “,”order”:{“header”:2004,”default”:2013,”app”:2012},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/membership-matters”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Membership Matters | Dallas Morning News”,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”name”:”Membership Matters”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”parent”:{“default”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”app”:[]},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/membership-matters”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{}},{“_id”:”/sports/texas-tech-red-raiders”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Texas Tech Red Raiders | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Texas Tech”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texas Tech Red Raiders”,”order”:{“header”:3007,”default”:2016,”app”:2013},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/noticias”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Noticias | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Noticias”,”order”:{“aldia”:1002,”default”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/inspired”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_title”:”Inspired | Dallas Morning News”,”site_tagline”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_description”:”Uplifting “good news” stories from The Dallas Morning News”},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null},”navigation”:{“number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null,”nav_title”:”Inspired”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”false”},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”name”:”Inspired”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/news”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/news/inspired”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“app”:2012,”default”:2011}},{“_id”:”/sports/other-schools”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Other Schools | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Other Schools”,”order”:{“header”:3009,”default”:2021,”app”:2018},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/arts-entertainment/visual-arts”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Reviews, news and criticism about art, museums, galleries and dance in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Visual Arts | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Visual Arts”,”order”:{“default”:2003,”header”:2011,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/college-sports”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:”SMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs. Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, UNT Mean Green sports news and analysis, including breaking news, scores, schedules and stats.”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”College Sports | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:”9″},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/sports/college-sports”]},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”College Sports”,”order”:{“header”:2001,”default”:2003,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/wings”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Dallas Wings | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Wings”,”order”:{“header”:2009,”default”:2007,”app”:2008},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/boxeo”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Boxeo | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Boxeo”,”order”:{“default”:2015},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”header”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/reader-resources”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:””,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Reader Resources | Dallas Morning News”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/reader-resources”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Reader Resources”,”order”:{“default”:2001},”parent”:{“default”:”/help”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/help”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/football”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Get breaking news and in-depth analysis on Texas high school football. Live TXHSFB play-by-play, scores, schedules and standings for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Football”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Football”,”order”:{},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/high-school-sports/basketball”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Sports news and analysis for high school basketball. Updates, scores, schedules and standings for Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, DeSoto, Duncanville and beyond.”,”site_title”:”High School Basketball | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Basketball”,”order”:{“default”:2003,”app”:2003},”parent”:{“default”:”/high-school-sports”,”header”:null,”app”:”/high-school-sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/high-school-sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/texas”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news, investigations and the latest headlines on the state of Texas.”,”site_title”:”Texas | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texas”,”order”:{“header”:2018,”default”:2024,”app”:2022},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/inmigracion”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Inmigración | Al Día Dallas”},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Inmigración”,”order”:{“aldia”:1007,”default”:2017},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”aldia”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”aldia”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/news/obituaries”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Obituaries and death notices from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Obituaries | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Obituaries”,”order”:{“header”:2015,”default”:2023,”app”:2021},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”site”:{“site_description”:”The Dallas Morning News: Find breaking news, investigations, reviews and opinion on business, sports, arts, entertainment, food, real estate, crime and more at dallasnews.com.”,”site_title”:”Dallas News: Breaking News for DFW, Texas, World”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Dallas News”,”order”:null,”parent”:null,”ancestors”:null,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/classifieds”,”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_keywords”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”number_of_items_in_section_nav”:null},”_admin”:{“alias_ids”:[“/classifieds”]},”sharing”:{“exclude_from_fbia”:”true”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Classifieds”,”order”:{“default”:1011},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/autos”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about the car industry and automotive innovations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Search for a new or used car to buy, or sell your own.”,”site_title”:”Autos | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Autos”,”order”:{“header”:2007,”default”:2014,”app”:2014},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/espanol/al-dia/noticias-texas”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Noticias Texas | Al Día Dallas”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Noticias Texas”,”order”:{“default”:2005},”parent”:{“default”:”/espanol/al-dia”,”header”:null,”app”:null},”ancestors”:{“header”:[],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”/espanol/al-dia”],”app”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/texas-longhorns”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Texas Longhorns | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Texas”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Texas Longhorns”,”order”:{“header”:3006,”default”:2014,”app”:2011},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/business/health-care”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and exclusive reporting about the health care industry in Dallas-Fort Worth.”,”site_title”:”Health Care | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Health Care”,”order”:{“header”:2013,”default”:2008,”app”:2008},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/business”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/other-sports”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Other Sports | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Other Sports”,”order”:{“header”:2011,”default”:2009,”app”:2020},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”},{“_id”:”/sports/baylor-bears”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Baylor Bears | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Baylor”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Baylor Bears”,”order”:{“header”:3001,”default”:2017,”app”:2014},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”header”:”/sports/college-sports”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”,”/sports/college-sports”],”default”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”],”app”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/sports”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}],”count”:136,”total_count”:136,”limit”:300,”offset”:0,”_id”:”4de8c2120c1a133125cfcce6bed324676badc9eb7810a6c361f1550c54c03893″},”expires”:1614628406057,”lastModified”:1614628106057}},”weather”:{“undefined”:{“data”:{“weather”:{“dayOfWeek”:[“Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Monday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Tuesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday”],”expirationTimeUtc”:[1614625072,1614625072,1614625072,1614625072,1614625072,1614625072,1614625072,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451,1614625451],”moonPhase”:[“Waning Gibbous”,”Waning Gibbous”,”Waning Gibbous”,”Waning Gibbous”,”Last Quarter”,”Waning Crescent”,”Waning Crescent”,”Waning Crescent”],”moonPhaseCode”:[“WNG”,”WNG”,”WNG”,”WNG”,”LQ”,”WNC”,”WNC”,”WNC”],”moonPhaseDay”:[17,18,19,21,22,23,24,25],”moonriseTimeLocal”:[“2021-03-01T21:15:07-0600″,”2021-03-02T22:23:01-0600″,”2021-03-03T23:32:27-0600″,””,”2021-03-05T00:41:03-0600″,”2021-03-06T01:49:03-0600″,”2021-03-07T02:52:48-0600″,”2021-03-08T03:51:12-0600″],”moonriseTimeUtc”:[1614654907,1614745381,1614835947,null,1614926463,1615016943,1615107168,1615197072],”moonsetTimeLocal”:[“2021-03-01T08:36:47-0600″,”2021-03-02T09:11:07-0600″,”2021-03-03T09:46:57-0600″,”2021-03-04T10:25:35-0600″,”2021-03-05T11:09:45-0600″,”2021-03-06T11:59:16-0600″,”2021-03-07T12:54:37-0600″,”2021-03-08T13:54:50-0600″],”moonsetTimeUtc”:[1614609407,1614697867,1614786417,1614875135,1614964185,1615053556,1615143277,1615233290],”narrative”:[“Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.”,”Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.”,”Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.”,”Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.”,”Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.”,”A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.”,”A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.”,”Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.”],”qpf”:[0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0.02,0.02,0.01,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0],”qpfSnow”:[0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0],”sunriseTimeLocal”:[“2021-03-01T06:54:33-0600″,”2021-03-02T06:53:20-0600″,”2021-03-03T06:52:07-0600″,”2021-03-04T06:50:53-0600″,”2021-03-05T06:49:38-0600″,”2021-03-06T06:48:23-0600″,”2021-03-07T06:47:08-0600″,”2021-03-08T06:45:52-0600″],”sunriseTimeUtc”:[1614603273,1614689600,1614775927,1614862253,1614948578,1615034903,1615121228,1615207552],”sunsetTimeLocal”:[“2021-03-01T18:24:29-0600″,”2021-03-02T18:25:17-0600″,”2021-03-03T18:26:04-0600″,”2021-03-04T18:26:51-0600″,”2021-03-05T18:27:38-0600″,”2021-03-06T18:28:25-0600″,”2021-03-07T18:29:11-0600″,”2021-03-08T18:29:57-0600″],”sunsetTimeUtc”:[1614644669,1614731117,1614817564,1614904011,1614990458,1615076905,1615163351,1615249797],”temperatureMax”:[57,59,70,71,70,66,69,71],”temperatureMin”:[41,37,44,52,47,43,50,59],”validTimeLocal”:[“2021-03-01T13:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T14:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T15:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T16:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T17:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T18:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T19:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T20:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T21:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T22:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-01T23:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T00:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T01:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T02:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T03:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T04:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T05:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T06:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T07:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T08:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T09:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T10:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T11:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T12:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T13:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T14:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T15:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T16:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T17:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T18:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T19:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T20:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T21:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T22:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-02T23:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T00:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T01:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T02:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T03:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T04:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T05:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T06:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T07:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T08:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T09:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T10:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T11:00:00-0600″,”2021-03-03T12:00:00-0600″],”validTimeUtc”:[1614625200,1614628800,1614632400,1614636000,1614639600,1614643200,1614646800,1614650400,1614654000,1614657600,1614661200,1614664800,1614668400,1614672000,1614675600,1614679200,1614682800,1614686400,1614690000,1614693600,1614697200,1614700800,1614704400,1614708000,1614711600,1614715200,1614718800,1614722400,1614726000,1614729600,1614733200,1614736800,1614740400,1614744000,1614747600,1614751200,1614754800,1614758400,1614762000,1614765600,1614769200,1614772800,1614776400,1614780000,1614783600,1614787200,1614790800,1614794400],”daypart”:[{“cloudCover”:[89,81,6,3,2,4,29,51,58,46,24,29,20,16,40,69],”dayOrNight”:[“D”,”N”,”D”,”N”,”D”,”N”,”D”,”N”,”D”,”N”,”D”,”N”,”D”,”N”,”D”,”N”],”daypartName”:[“Today”,”Tonight”,”Tomorrow”,”Tomorrow night”,”Wednesday”,”Wednesday night”,”Thursday”,”Thursday night”,”Friday”,”Friday night”,”Saturday”,”Saturday night”,”Sunday”,”Sunday night”,”Monday”,”Monday night”],”iconCode”:[26,45,32,31,32,31,30,45,39,29,34,29,34,33,30,29],”iconCodeExtend”:[2600,7100,3200,3100,3200,3100,3000,7100,7103,2900,3400,2900,3400,3300,3000,2900],”narrative”:[“Overcast. High 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.”,”Sunny. High 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.”,”Sunny. High near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.”,”A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.”,”Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. Thunder possible. High near 70F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.”,”A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.”,”A few clouds from time to time. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.”,”Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.”],”precipChance”:[4,47,6,7,6,6,5,34,39,21,7,6,5,5,4,10],”precipType”:[“rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”precip”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”],”qpf”:[0,0.05,0,0,0,0,0,0.02,0.03,0,0,0,0,0,0,0],”qpfSnow”:[0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0],”qualifierCode”:[null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,”Q8003″,null,null,null,null,null,null,null],”qualifierPhrase”:[null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,”Thunder possible.”,null,null,null,null,null,null,null],”relativeHumidity”:[51,68,52,71,47,61,52,64,58,76,56,72,51,68,60,72],”snowRange”:[“”,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””,””],”temperature”:[57,41,59,37,70,44,71,52,70,47,66,43,69,50,71,59],”temperatureHeatIndex”:[57,51,57,53,68,62,69,63,69,59,64,60,67,63,70,66],”temperatureWindChill”:[50,40,39,35,36,44,43,51,51,45,45,42,43,48,48,57],”thunderCategory”:[“No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”Thunder possible”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”,”No thunder”],”thunderIndex”:[0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0],”uvDescription”:[“Moderate”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”,”High”,”Low”],”uvIndex”:[3,0,6,0,6,0,6,0,6,0,6,0,6,0,6,0],”windDirection”:[10,6,359,159,190,158,155,149,98,17,21,113,154,164,175,170],”windDirectionCardinal”:[“N”,”N”,”N”,”SSE”,”S”,”SSE”,”SSE”,”SSE”,”E”,”NNE”,”NNE”,”ESE”,”SSE”,”SSE”,”S”,”S”],”windPhrase”:[“Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Winds light and variable.”,”Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph.”,”Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.”,”Winds light and variable.”,”Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.”,”Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.”,”Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.”],”windSpeed”:[10,7,6,5,8,7,12,10,14,13,8,5,13,11,16,15],”wxPhraseLong”:[“Cloudy”,”Showers Late”,”Sunny”,”Clear”,”Sunny”,”Clear”,”Partly Cloudy”,”Showers Late”,”PM Showers”,”Partly Cloudy”,”Mostly Sunny”,”Partly Cloudy”,”Mostly Sunny”,”Mostly Clear”,”Partly Cloudy”,”Partly Cloudy”],”wxPhraseShort”:[“Cloudy”,”Shwrs Late”,”Sunny”,”Clear”,”Sunny”,”Clear”,”P Cloudy”,”Shwrs Late”,”PM Showers”,”P Cloudy”,”M Sunny”,”P Cloudy”,”M Sunny”,”M Clear”,”P Cloudy”,”P Cloudy”]}],”celestial_times”:{“sunrise_hour”:”6″,”sunrise_min”:”54″,”sunset_hour”:”18″,”sunset_min”:”24″},”forecast”:{“simpleforecast”:{“forecastday”:[{“date”:{“epoch”:1614690000,”weekday”:”Tuesday”},”period”:1,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:59,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:37,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:68,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614776400,”weekday”:”Wednesday”},”period”:2,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:70,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:44,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”S”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:52,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614862800,”weekday”:”Thursday”},”period”:3,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:71,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:52,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Partly Cloudy”,”icon”:”partlysunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:5,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0.02,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:71,”conditions_short”:”Ptly. Sny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614949200,”weekday”:”Friday”},”period”:4,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:70,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:47,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”PM Showers”,”icon”:”chancerain”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:39,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0.03,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”E”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:47,”conditions_short”:”Ch. Rain”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1615035600,”weekday”:”Saturday”},”period”:5,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:66,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:43,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Mostly Sunny”,”icon”:”mostlysunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:7,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:61,”conditions_short”:”Mostly Sny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1615122000,”weekday”:”Sunday”},”period”:6,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:69,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:50,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Mostly Sunny”,”icon”:”mostlysunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:5,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:52,”conditions_short”:”Mostly Sny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1615208400,”weekday”:”Monday”},”period”:7,”high”:{“fahrenheit”:71,”celsius”:””},”low”:{“fahrenheit”:59,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Partly Cloudy”,”icon”:”partlysunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:4,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”S”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:64,”conditions_short”:”Ptly. Sny”}]}},”observation”:{“cloudCeiling”:11000,”cloudCoverPhrase”:”Cloudy”,”dayOfWeek”:”Monday”,”dayOrNight”:”D”,”expirationTimeUtc”:1614628077,”iconCode”:26,”iconCodeExtend”:2600,”obsQualifierCode”:null,”obsQualifierSeverity”:null,”precip1Hour”:0,”precip6Hour”:0.1,”precip24Hour”:0.24,”pressureAltimeter”:30.25,”pressureChange”:-0.02,”pressureMeanSeaLevel”:1024.9,”pressureTendencyCode”:2,”pressureTendencyTrend”:”Falling”,”relativeHumidity”:53,”snow1Hour”:0,”snow6Hour”:0,”snow24Hour”:0,”sunriseTimeLocal”:”2021-03-01T06:54:33-0600″,”sunriseTimeUtc”:1614603273,”sunsetTimeLocal”:”2021-03-01T18:24:29-0600″,”sunsetTimeUtc”:1614644669,”temperature”:55,”temperatureChange24Hour”:-18,”temperatureDewPoint”:39,”temperatureFeelsLike”:53,”temperatureHeatIndex”:55,”temperatureMax24Hour”:73,”temperatureMaxSince7Am”:55,”temperatureMin24Hour”:46,”temperatureWindChill”:53,”uvDescription”:”Low”,”uvIndex”:2,”validTimeLocal”:”2021-03-01T13:37:57-0600″,”validTimeUtc”:1614627477,”visibility”:10,”windDirection”:0,”windDirectionCardinal”:”N”,”windGust”:null,”windSpeed”:9,”wxPhraseLong”:”Cloudy”,”wxPhraseMedium”:”Cloudy”,”wxPhraseShort”:”Cloudy”},”current_observation”:{“observation_epoch”:1614627477,”observation_time”:”Last updated on Mon, 01 Mar 2021 13:37:57 -0600″,”display_location”:{“city”:”dallas”},”temp_f”:55,”precip_today_in”:0.24,”dewpoint_f”:39,”relative_humidity”:53,”wind_dir”:”N”,”visibility_mi”:10,”pressure_in”:30.25,”weather”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”},”cloudCover”:[80,84,90,76,81,80,88,90,92,90,92,92,93,94,90,78,50,31,19,14,9,9,7,7,6,7,6,4,3,2,2,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,2,5,7,12,12,9,4,1,1,1],”dayOrNight”:[“D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”],”iconCode”:[26,26,26,28,26,26,26,26,26,26,26,11,11,11,26,27,29,29,32,32,32,32,32,32,32,32,32,32,32,32,31,31,31,31,31,31,31,31,31,31,31,31,32,32,32,32,32,32],”iconCodeExtend”:[2600,2600,2600,2800,2600,2600,2600,2600,2600,2600,2600,1100,1100,4600,2600,2700,2900,2900,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3100,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200,3200],”precipChance”:[3,2,1,1,2,2,15,15,17,17,21,47,46,34,18,15,17,6,6,5,3,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,2,3,3,4,4,5,6,6,6,7,7,7,5,3,1,0,0],”precipType”:[“rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”precip”,”precip”,”precip”,”precip”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”,”rain”],”pressureMeanSeaLevel”:[30.26,30.24,30.24,30.24,30.25,30.28,30.29,30.3,30.32,30.33,30.33,30.33,30.33,30.32,30.31,30.3,30.31,30.32,30.32,30.33,30.34,30.33,30.32,30.3,30.27,30.22,30.19,30.17,30.17,30.16,30.17,30.18,30.18,30.19,30.19,30.18,30.18,30.17,30.16,30.16,30.17,30.18,30.19,30.21,30.22,30.22,30.2,30.19],”relativeHumidity”:[58,52,52,48,50,53,56,59,62,65,68,68,69,71,73,75,76,78,80,78,69,60,54,49,44,39,38,38,39,42,51,57,61,64,70,73,77,79,81,83,84,85,85,80,68,53,47,41],”temperature”:[54,55,55,56,55,53,51,50,49,48,47,47,46,45,45,44,44,43,42,43,46,49,51,53,55,56,57,57,57,56,53,51,49,47,45,44,43,41,40,39,39,38,38,40,46,53,57,60],”temperatureDewPoint”:[39,38,37,36,36,36,36,36,36,37,38,37,36,36,37,36,36,36,36,37,37,36,35,35,34,32,31,32,32,33,35,36,36,35,36,36,36,35,35,35,34,34,34,35,36,36,37,37],”temperatureFeelsLike”:[51,52,52,53,52,51,48,48,47,46,45,45,42,42,42,41,40,40,39,40,44,47,50,52,54,55,56,56,56,55,53,50,47,44,43,42,41,39,38,39,36,35,36,38,44,51,55,59],”temperatureHeatIndex”:[54,55,55,56,55,53,51,50,49,48,47,47,46,45,45,44,44,43,42,43,46,49,51,53,55,56,57,57,57,56,53,51,49,47,45,44,43,41,40,39,39,38,38,40,46,53,57,60],”temperatureWindChill”:[51,52,52,53,52,51,48,48,47,46,45,45,42,42,42,41,40,40,39,40,44,47,50,52,54,55,56,56,56,55,53,50,47,44,43,42,41,39,38,39,36,35,36,38,44,51,55,59],”uvDescription”:[“Moderate”,”Moderate”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Moderate”,”Moderate”,”High”,”High”,”Moderate”,”Moderate”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Low”,”Moderate”,”Moderate”,”High”],”uvIndex”:[4,3,1,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,3,4,6,6,5,3,2,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,1,3,5,6],”visibility”:[10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,6,6,10,9,9,9,9,9,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,10,9,8,8,8,7,7,7,8,9,10,10,10,10],”windDirection”:[19,13,10,11,8,10,10,11,0,358,5,3,357,6,24,20,17,355,352,349,1,15,9,357,0,350,346,355,351,20,46,119,129,140,147,150,158,175,178,193,199,208,208,208,196,198,199,201],”windDirectionCardinal”:[“NNE”,”NNE”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”NNE”,”NNE”,”NNE”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”NNE”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”N”,”NNW”,”N”,”N”,”NNE”,”NE”,”ESE”,”SE”,”SE”,”SE”,”SSE”,”SSE”,”S”,”S”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”,”SSW”],”windGust”:[null,null,17,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null,null],”windSpeed”:[11,10,11,9,9,8,7,5,5,5,6,5,7,5,5,5,5,5,5,5,5,5,5,6,6,6,6,6,5,4,3,4,4,5,4,4,4,3,3,3,3,3,3,4,5,6,7,7],”wxPhraseLong”:[“Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Mostly Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Showers”,”Showers”,”Few Showers”,”Cloudy”,”Mostly Cloudy”,”Partly Cloudy”,”Partly Cloudy”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”],”wxPhraseShort”:[“Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”M Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Cloudy”,”Showers”,”Showers”,”Few Showers”,”Cloudy”,”M Cloudy”,”P Cloudy”,”P Cloudy”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Clear”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”,”Sunny”],”wxSeverity”:[1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,1],”hourly_forecast”:[{“date”:{“epoch”:1614625200,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”13″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:0,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:54,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:3,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:58,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614628800,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”14″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:1,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:55,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:2,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:52,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614632400,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”15″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:2,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:55,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:1,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:52,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614636000,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”16″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:3,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:56,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Mostly Cloudy”,”icon”:”mostlycloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:1,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:48,”conditions_short”:”Mostly Cldy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614639600,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”17″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:4,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:55,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:2,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:50,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614643200,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”18″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:5,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:53,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:2,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:53,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614646800,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”19″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:6,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:51,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:15,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:56,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614650400,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”20″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:7,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:50,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:15,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:59,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614654000,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”21″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:8,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:49,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:17,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:62,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614657600,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”22″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:9,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:48,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:17,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:65,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614661200,”weekday”:”Monday”,”hour”:”23″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:10,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:47,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:21,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:68,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614664800,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”0″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:11,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:47,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Showers”,”icon”:”rain”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:47,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0.02,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:68,”conditions_short”:”Rain”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614668400,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”1″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:12,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:46,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Showers”,”icon”:”rain”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:46,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0.02,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:69,”conditions_short”:”Rain”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614672000,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”2″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:13,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:45,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Few Showers”,”icon”:”rain”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:34,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0.01,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:71,”conditions_short”:”Rain”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614675600,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”3″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:14,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:45,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Cloudy”,”icon”:”cloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:18,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:73,”conditions_short”:”Cloudy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614679200,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”4″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:15,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:44,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Mostly Cloudy”,”icon”:”mostlycloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:15,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:75,”conditions_short”:”Mostly Cldy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614682800,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”5″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:16,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:44,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Partly Cloudy”,”icon”:”partlycloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:17,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:76,”conditions_short”:”Ptly Cldy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614686400,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”6″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:17,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:43,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Partly Cloudy”,”icon”:”partlycloudy”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:78,”conditions_short”:”Ptly Cldy”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614690000,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”7″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:18,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:42,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:80,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614693600,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”8″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:19,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:43,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:5,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:78,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614697200,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”9″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:20,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:46,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:3,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:69,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614700800,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”10″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:21,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:49,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:1,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:60,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614704400,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”11″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:22,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:51,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:54,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614708000,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”12″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:23,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:53,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:49,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614711600,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”13″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:24,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:55,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:44,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614715200,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”14″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:25,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:56,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:39,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614718800,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”15″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:26,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:57,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:38,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614722400,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”16″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:27,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:57,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:38,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614726000,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”17″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:28,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:57,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”N”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:39,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614729600,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”18″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:29,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:56,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NNE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:42,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614733200,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”19″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:30,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:53,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:1,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”NE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:51,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614736800,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”20″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:31,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:51,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:2,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”ESE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:57,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614740400,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”21″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:32,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:49,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:3,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:61,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614744000,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”22″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:33,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:47,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:3,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:64,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614747600,”weekday”:”Tuesday”,”hour”:”23″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:34,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:45,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:4,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:70,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614751200,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”0″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:35,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:44,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:4,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:73,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614754800,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”1″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:36,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:43,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:5,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSE”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:77,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614758400,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”2″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:37,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:41,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”S”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:79,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614762000,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”3″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:38,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:40,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”S”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:81,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614765600,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”4″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:39,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:39,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:6,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:83,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614769200,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”5″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:40,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:39,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:7,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:84,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614772800,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”6″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:41,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:38,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Clear”,”icon”:”clear”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:7,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:85,”conditions_short”:”Clear”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614776400,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”7″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:42,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:38,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:7,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:85,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614780000,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”8″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:43,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:40,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:5,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:80,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614783600,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”9″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:44,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:46,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:3,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:68,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614787200,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”10″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:45,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:53,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:1,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:53,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614790800,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”11″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”AM”},”period”:46,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:57,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:47,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”},{“date”:{“epoch”:1614794400,”weekday”:”Wednesday”,”hour”:”12″,”min”:”01″,”ampm”:”PM”},”period”:47,”temperature”:{“fahrenheit”:60,”celsius”:””},”conditions”:”Sunny”,”icon”:”sunny”,”icon_url”:””,”pop”:0,”qpf_allday”:{“in”:0,”mm”:””},”avewind”:{“dir”:”SSW”,”mph”:””},”avehumidity”:41,”conditions_short”:”Sunny”}],”almanacInterval”:[“D”,”D”,”D”,”D”,”D”],”almanacRecordDate”:[“0301″,”0302″,”0303″,”0304″,”0305″],”almanacRecordPeriod”:[30,30,30,30,30],”almanacRecordYearMax”:[2006,1976,1982,2013,1991],”almanacRecordYearMin”:[1962,1980,1943,2019,1989],”precipitationAverage”:[0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.12],”snowAccumulationAverage”:[0,0,0,0,0],”stationId”:[“412244″,”412244″,”412244″,”412244″,”412244″],”stationName”:[“DALLAS LOVE AP”,”DALLAS LOVE AP”,”DALLAS LOVE AP”,”DALLAS LOVE AP”,”DALLAS LOVE AP”],”temperatureAverageMax”:[64,65,65,65,65],”temperatureAverageMin”:[45,45,45,46,46],”temperatureMean”:[55,55,55,55,56],”temperatureRecordMax”:[90,86,84,88,95],”temperatureRecordMin”:[17,16,11,21,16],”almanac”:[{“minRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Thursday”,”epoch”:”-247292326″,”year”:”1962″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”01″},”maxRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Wednesday”,”epoch”:”1141242074″,”year”:”2006″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”01″},”maxTempAvg”:64,”minTempAvg”:45,”meanTempAvg”:55,”precipDayAvg”:0.1,”tempRecMax”:90,”tempRecMin”:17},{“minRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Sunday”,”epoch”:”320874074″,”year”:”1980″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”02″},”maxRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Tuesday”,”epoch”:”194643674″,”year”:”1976″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”02″},”maxTempAvg”:65,”minTempAvg”:45,”meanTempAvg”:55,”precipDayAvg”:0.1,”tempRecMax”:86,”tempRecMin”:16},{“minRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Wednesday”,”epoch”:”-846739126″,”year”:”1943″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”03″},”maxRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Wednesday”,”epoch”:”384032474″,”year”:”1982″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”03″},”maxTempAvg”:65,”minTempAvg”:45,”meanTempAvg”:55,”precipDayAvg”:0.1,”tempRecMax”:84,”tempRecMin”:11},{“minRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Monday”,”epoch”:”1551728474″,”year”:”2019″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”04″},”maxRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Monday”,”epoch”:”1362426074″,”year”:”2013″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”04″},”maxTempAvg”:65,”minTempAvg”:46,”meanTempAvg”:55,”precipDayAvg”:0.1,”tempRecMax”:88,”tempRecMin”:21},{“minRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Sunday”,”epoch”:”605130074″,”year”:”1989″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”05″},”maxRecDate”:{“weekday”:”Tuesday”,”epoch”:”668202074″,”year”:”1991″,”month”:”03″,”day”:”05″},”maxTempAvg”:65,”minTempAvg”:46,”meanTempAvg”:56,”precipDayAvg”:0.12,”tempRecMax”:95,”tempRecMin”:16}]},”_id”:”2034faf3e15006f25f6f08426b9c47f1a75c087e044f089564b2f26e218bb9ed”},”expires”:1614628306550,”lastModified”:1614628006550}},”collection-api”:{“{“filter”:”WKK67QNXARBIPFLA6YDT4UVRKM”,”size”:10}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”WKK67QNXARBIPFLA6YDT4UVRKM”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Homepage 1-Up”},”type”:”collection”,”version”:”0.10.6″,”canonical_website”:”dallas-news”,”content_elements”:[{“_id”:”EMPUM2642JHFFJW2XDBAQK2NXE”,”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”SYIRPASI5BACPCQABR4XEDO7DQ”,”published”:true},”canonical_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/03/01/lt-gov-dan-patrick-says-top-texas-utility-regulator-head-of-council-that-runs-electricity-grid-should-resign/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says top Texas utility regulator, head of council that runs electricity grid should resign”,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The Republican leader says he was “shocked” that as they testified last week, neither DeAnn Walker nor Bill Magness could suggest how the state can avoid a recurrence of the deadly blackouts.”},”description”:{“basic”:”Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday called for the resignations of two top officials charged with overseeing electricity in Texas, saying their misjudgments led to “tragic loss of life” and property damages in the deadly double-snowstorm debacle that left more than 4 million state residents shivering in the cold two weeks ago.”},”language”:”en”,”label”:{},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/politics”},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”Politics”,”order”:2002,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/politics”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”}],”sites”:[{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”Politics”,”order”:2002,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}}],”tags”:[{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”weather”,”text”:”Weather”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”politics”,”text”:”Politics”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”texas”,”text”:”Texas”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”texas-legislature”,”text”:”Texas Legislature”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”energy”,”text”:”Energy”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”economy”,”text”:”Economy”}],”keywords”:[{“keyword”:”ercot”,”score”:0.4405143608595448,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:18},{“keyword”:”patrick”,”score”:0.41328284708996804,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:27},{“keyword”:”power”,”score”:0.4042167744013724,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:16},{“keyword”:”storm”,”score”:0.302810693235529,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:20},{“keyword”:”magness”,”score”:0.26175973229963206,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:16},{“keyword”:”walker”,”score”:0.21261643321763596,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:13},{“keyword”:”information”,”score”:0.20471548006007703,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”failure”,”score”:0.20030590306421037,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:10},{“keyword”:”state”,”score”:0.10714238516967621,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:12},{“keyword”:”ceo”,”score”:0.10665218923861151,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:9},{“keyword”:”texas”,”score”:0.10598609275498391,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”Patrick”,”score”:0.10045622277911408,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:13},{“keyword”:”ERCOT”,”score”:0.07918349408191307,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:7},{“keyword”:”electricity”,”score”:0.07734120282120448,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”loss”,”score”:0.07017998033775961,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”abbott”,”score”:0.06857460738542692,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”week”,”score”:0.06531034904901711,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”puc”,”score”:0.062281203670777295,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”public”,”score”:0.061427375080215896,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”grid”,”score”:0.05838101376979808,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”cooperative”,”score”:0.05728977986755887,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”testimony”,”score”:0.05719429690111294,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”morgan”,”score”:0.05499818867285651,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”vistra”,”score”:0.05499818867285651,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”communication”,”score”:0.05276690250959369,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4}],”topics”:[{“_id”:”534577dbe4b02fdfdb579d4e”,”name”:”Weather”,”score”:0.5228360537378435,”uid”:”df”}],”auxiliaries”:[],”named_entities”:[{“_id”:”puc”,”name”:”PUC”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.42825149513839283},{“_id”:”abbott”,”name”:”Abbott”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.4238086053863464},{“_id”:”gop-controlled-senate”,”name”:”GOP-controlled Senate”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.38354778038047976},{“_id”:”dan-patrick”,”name”:”Dan Patrick”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.34695151134677726},{“_id”:”morgan”,”name”:”Morgan”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.3108460570539825},{“_id”:”greg-abbott”,”name”:”Greg Abbott”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.272471054277631},{“_id”:”legislature”,”name”:”Legislature”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.22255209870799408},{“_id”:”texas”,”name”:”Texas”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.12918284628301618},{“_id”:”house”,”name”:”House”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.12412657071599364},{“_id”:”senate”,”name”:”Senate”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.11366039024579175},{“_id”:”bill-magness”,”name”:”Bill Magness”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.09701921737824111},{“_id”:”deann-walker”,”name”:”DeAnn Walker”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.09701838667735939},{“_id”:”ercot”,”name”:”ERCOT”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.09701755597647765},{“_id”:”electric-reliability-council-of-texas”,”name”:”Electric Reliability Council of Texas”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”abbotts”,”name”:”Abbotts”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”curt-morgan-s-senate”,”name”:”Curt Morgan ‘s Senate”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”brazos-electric-cooperative”,”name”:”Brazos Electric Cooperative”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”vistra-corporation”,”name”:”Vistra Corporation”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”cecilia-abbott”,”name”:”Cecilia Abbott”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”public-utility-commission”,”name”:”Public Utility Commission”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”vistra”,”name”:”Vistra”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.0970158945747142},{“_id”:”associated-press”,”name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.023639342247876467}]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/SlqqOORVhwWI_eKPy-J0Xi7bjFs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”iptc_source”:”20053005A”,”iptc_title”:”THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS”,”keywords”:[“20053005a”,”covid-19″,”dan patrick”,”epidemic”,”lege”,”pandemic”,”txsenate”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”TXSENATE17.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/SlqqOORVhwWI_eKPy-J0Xi7bjFs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/SlqqOORVhwWI_eKPy-J0Xi7bjFs=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”takenOn”:”2021-01-13T08:22:00Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/arfkll7cI7uUIsMre-7bWzR-OUY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”MANDATORY CREDIT, NO SALES, MAGS OUT, TV OUT, INTERNET USE BY AP MEMBERS ONLY”,”version”:3},”address”:{},”caption”:”Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, shown presiding over the Texas Senate on Jan. 13, has called for the resignations of the top official at each of two entities, the Public Utility Commission and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT. Though DeAnn Walker at the PUC and Bill Magness at ERCOT are charged with overseeing electricity in Texas, Patrick said their misjudgments led to “tragic loss of life” and property damages in the deadly double-snowstorm debacle that left more than 4 million state residents shivering in the cold two weeks ago.”,”copyright”:”The Dallas Morning News”,”created_date”:”2021-01-13T22:21:02Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Staff Photographer”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“name”:”Lynda M. Gonzalez”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:4002,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-12T22:23:23Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”dmn”},”source”:{“name”:”Lynda M. Gonzalez”,”source_type”:”staff”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://dmn.arcpublishing.com/photo/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM”,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”{TXSENATE}”,”taxonomy”:{},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:6000,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”wide_200″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/u8INCu9140ioefZ9heJEuHLHuoU=/200×150/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”wide_380″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MaTfnwxOYaS78TgxmK5695jiTQA=/380×285/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”wide_740″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yQXpwi66dXwWiC97Jq_QEY-t01g=/740×555/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”wider_740″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tVs0R7lXppC-5XPMT1-TAEeq6wQ=/740×416/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”wider_1500″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qGZp4s7UVWbFjZAO3BQlxcmG1XQ=/1500×844/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”,”wider_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/VUAPgSuX3osiNNlkm2WMrjq-Esw=/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/JKAAASAFC5EJ3FCZ2OSXWHXJFM.jpg”}}},”distributor”:{“category”:”staff”,”name”:”dmn”,”subcategory”:””},”canonical_website”:”dallas-news”,”display_date”:”2021-03-01T18:51:02.893Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”robert-t-garrett”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Robert T. Garrett”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/aa85fa03-d221-4270-9166-72f57b24ea85.png”,”version”:”0.5.8″},”description”:”Bob has covered state government and politics for The Dallas Morning News since 2002.nnEarlier, he was a statehouse reporter for three newspapers, including the Dallas Times Herald. A fifth-generation Texan, Bob earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. He covers Gov. Greg Abbott, the state budget and CPS and foster care.”,”slug”:”robert-t-garrett”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bob.garrett.39″},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@RobertTGarrett”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bob.garrett.39″,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@RobertTGarrett”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”robert-t-garrett”,”byline”:”Robert T. Garrett”,”org”:”Austin Bureau chief”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/aa85fa03-d221-4270-9166-72f57b24ea85.png”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”bio”:”Bob has covered state government and politics for The Dallas Morning News since 2002.nnEarlier, he was a statehouse reporter for three newspapers, including the Dallas Times Herald. A fifth-generation Texan, Bob earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. He covers Gov. Greg Abbott, the state budget and CPS and foster care.”,”slug”:”robert-t-garrett”,”firstName”:”Robert T.”,”lastName”:”Garrett”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/bob.garrett.39″,”twitter”:”@RobertTGarrett”,”additional_properties”:{“source_id”:”288″},”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”education”:[{“name”:”Harvard University, general studies (history), 1976″}],”awards”:[{“name”:”Third place, National Headliners awards, Best Political Coverage, for team coverage of 2018 midterms”}],”last_updated_date”:”2020-08-19T14:29:48.408Z”,”role”:”Austin Bureau Chief”,”longBio”:”Bob Garrett is Austin Bureau chief for The Dallas Morning News. He has covered state government and politics for The News since 2002. He’s also been a statehouse reporter for three newspapers, including the Dallas Times Herald. His coverage for The News has included the administration of Gov. Greg Abbott, the state budget, school finance and child welfare. Earlier, he covered the Texas House for nine regular sessions. More recently, Bob and Dave McSwane’s coverage of CPS’s failure to make timely initial checks on abused and neglected children led to raises for front-line workers and their supervisors as well as the hiring of more staff. Their work won awards for imaginative use of public records in reporting and for illuminating child-protection problems. Bob is a fifth-generation Texan, holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and was a John S. Knight Fellow in Journalism at Stanford University in 1993-1994. “,”expertise”:”Texas politics and government”,”affiliations”:”Association of Health Care Journalists”}}}]},”subtype”:””,”websites”:{“dallas-news”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/politics”},”website_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/03/01/lt-gov-dan-patrick-says-top-texas-utility-regulator-head-of-council-that-runs-electricity-grid-should-resign/”}},”additional_properties”:{},”publish_date”:”2021-03-01T18:54:54.121Z”},{“_id”:”WMHDANSJSBGOVP54ZCXOL67EKA”,”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”7EEFNNAR5VBFFARJPDGSKATCKE”,”published”:true},”canonical_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2021/03/01/texas-adds-more-than-3600-new-covid-19-cases-tarrant-county-reports-19-deaths/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Texas adds more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases; Tarrant County reports 19 deaths”,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Dallas County will no longer report coronavirus data on Sundays, a spokeswoman said.”},”description”:{“basic”:””},”language”:”en”,”label”:{},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:{“header”:1001,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/public-health”},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:2006,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:{“header”:1001,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/public-health”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”}],”sites”:[{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:2006,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false}}},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}}],”tags”:[{“description”:”Coronavirus”,”slug”:”coronavirus”,”text”:”Coronavirus”}],”keywords”:[{“keyword”:”test”,”score”:0.5531378963450418,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”cases”,”score”:0.41252061199271,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:20},{“keyword”:”case”,”score”:0.339582888537496,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:17},{“keyword”:”county”,”score”:0.3194740142039883,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:25},{“keyword”:”state”,”score”:0.31269840341922095,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:19},{“keyword”:”people”,”score”:0.2245712395239465,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:14},{“keyword”:”dose”,”score”:0.161269701978407,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:10},{“keyword”:”texas”,”score”:0.11948642839015942,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:7},{“keyword”:”total”,”score”:0.10799000371766294,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:7},{“keyword”:”coronavirus”,”score”:0.08397300415829646,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:10},{“keyword”:”sundays”,”score”:0.07976965495901876,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”patients”,”score”:0.07940553785421987,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”positivity”,”score”:0.0777850166735215,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”positivity rate”,”score”:0.0777850166735215,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”rate”,”score”:0.0777850166735215,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”toll”,”score”:0.07227551747416065,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”virus”,”score”:0.06330153754553948,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”decision”,”score”:0.060499457412738954,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”report”,”score”:0.060499457412738954,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”data”,”score”:0.05597446100095411,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:7},{“keyword”:”death”,”score”:0.04826779627862932,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”datum”,”score”:0.0481319387437472,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”covid-19″,”score”:0.045374593059554214,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”worth”,”score”:0.04335794447912958,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”coronavirus vaccine”,”score”:0.04031742549460175,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:5}],”topics”:[],”auxiliaries”:[],”named_entities”:[{“_id”:”denton-county”,”name”:”Denton County”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.3419771069091513},{“_id”:”texas-department-of-state-health-services”,”name”:”Texas Department of State Health Services”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.34197564282190424},{“_id”:”hurst”,”name”:”Hurst”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.33698810484554187},{“_id”:”collin-county”,”name”:”Collin County”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.31955026655485447},{“_id”:”tarrant-county”,”name”:”Tarrant County”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.29453489805112526},{“_id”:”mansfield”,”name”:”Mansfield”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.28681859869016035},{“_id”:”dallas-fort-worth”,”name”:”Dallas-Fort Worth”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.26157772522933737},{“_id”:”bedford”,”name”:”Bedford”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.26113032306429074},{“_id”:”dallas-county”,”name”:”Dallas County”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.243730159603763},{“_id”:”north-texas”,”name”:”North Texas”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.2288463055592057},{“_id”:”greg-abbott”,”name”:”Greg Abbott”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.209234810218883},{“_id”:”fort-worth”,”name”:”Fort Worth”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.1998600902191049},{“_id”:”arlington”,”name”:”Arlington”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.15104045065104738},{“_id”:”texas”,”name”:”Texas”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.09920196520433708},{“_id”:”lauren-trimble”,”name”:”Lauren Trimble”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.0745000320983526},{“_id”:”haltom-city”,”name”:”Haltom City”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.0745000320983526},{“_id”:”euless”,”name”:”Euless”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.0745000320983526}]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/DwH-Ycko5I5Vucthu7Hl6Ma7qWo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”iptc_job_identifier”:”DMN2003051014523208″,”iptc_source”:”NIAID-RML”,”iptc_title”:”HOGP”,”keywords”:[“”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”coronavirus COVID-19 (U.S. National Institutes of Health)(1).JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/DwH-Ycko5I5Vucthu7Hl6Ma7qWo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/DwH-Ycko5I5Vucthu7Hl6Ma7qWo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”restricted”:false,”takenOn”:”2020-02-17T00:00:00Z”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/zfqbRpwGqlk_c4Zi7VJoDXTph78=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”usage_instructions”:”AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE NIAID-RML; MANDATORY CREDIT ORG XMIT: NY591″,”version”:1,”template_id”:209},”address”:{“locality”:”Hamilton”,”region”:”MT”},”caption”:””,”created_date”:”2020-05-22T19:28:10Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:””,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[{“byline”:”U.S. National Institutes of Health”,”name”:”U.S. National Institutes of Health”,”type”:”author”}]},”geo”:{},”height”:1774,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-23T01:14:48Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”dmn”,”sponsored”:false},”slug”:”Virus Outbreak Tennessee”,”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://dmn.arcpublishing.com/photo/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM”,”system”:”photo center”},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:2560,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:””,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”wide_200″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m1rbfV_hnGawcKPs18IxGS0bLJs=/200×150/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”wide_380″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gzc-FiFV6hhZuZZG_2vcIIjTcKg=/380×285/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”wide_740″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zdhP12XfvqPNlPWZJB1oV6P0tsI=/740×555/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”wider_740″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7JqRT6FVWtPP_h9KfMuQiQU4hbI=/740×416/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”wider_1500″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5PImLAmE3felrS_58CIoR_35ars=/1500×844/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”,”wider_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bNqUpeIw5LVQbLSuZSwLCytX008=/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/6ODQHKH3D5C6FC5G3CQPESTMOM.JPG”}}},”distributor”:{“category”:”staff”,”name”:”dmn”,”subcategory”:””},”canonical_website”:”dallas-news”,”display_date”:”2021-03-01T02:43:29.875Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”nataly-keomoungkhoun”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Nataly Keomoungkhoun”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/d5dfded8-af53-4441-b911-9102b56eb0dd.png”,”version”:”0.5.8″},”description”:”Nataly is the lead writer on Curious Texas. She is a D-FW native with a B.A. in emerging media and communication from the University of Texas at Dallas and an M.S. in journalism from the University of Southern California. She also likes art, a lot. “,”slug”:”nataly-keomoungkhoun”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@natalykeo”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@natalykeo”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”nataly-keomoungkhoun”,”byline”:”Nataly Keomoungkhoun”,”org”:”GuideLive Reporter”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/d5dfded8-af53-4441-b911-9102b56eb0dd.png”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”bio”:”Nataly is the lead writer on Curious Texas. She is a D-FW native with a B.A. in emerging media and communication from the University of Texas at Dallas and an M.S. in journalism from the University of Southern California. She also likes art, a lot. “,”slug”:”nataly-keomoungkhoun”,”firstName”:”Nataly”,”lastName”:”Keomoungkhoun”,”twitter”:”@natalykeo”,”additional_properties”:{“source_id”:”1205″},”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”education”:[],”awards”:[],”last_updated_date”:”2019-11-17T18:05:23.903Z”,”role”:”Engagement reporter”}}}]},”subtype”:””,”websites”:{“dallas-news”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:{“header”:1001,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/public-health”},”website_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health/2021/03/01/texas-adds-more-than-3600-new-covid-19-cases-tarrant-county-reports-19-deaths/”}},”additional_properties”:{},”publish_date”:”2021-03-01T04:53:29.238Z”},{“_id”:”XGKBS7C7RFGKJNK2VVH7FAMYRM”,”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”F3WVSOFB6JC4ZADAGB7AJMXMAU”,”published”:true},”canonical_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/02/27/dallas-county-to-get-6000-doses-of-johnson-johnsons-one-dose-coronavirus-vaccine-jenkins-says/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Dallas County to get 6,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot coronavirus vaccine, Jenkins says”,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The county judge said the shots would be given to at-risk groups less likely to be able to get two doses.”},”description”:{“basic”:””},”language”:”en”,”label”:{},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:{“header”:1001,”default”:2006,”app”:2006},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/public-health”}],”sites”:[{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Public Health”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/public-health”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines on public health in Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Public Health | Dallas Morning News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Public Health”},”name”:”Public Health”,”order”:2006,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false}}}],”tags”:[{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”dallas-county”,”text”:”Dallas County”},{“description”:”Coronavirus”,”slug”:”coronavirus”,”text”:”Coronavirus”},{“description”:”Vaccines”,”slug”:”vaccines”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“description”:”Instagram”,”slug”:”instagram”,”text”:”Instagram”}],”keywords”:[{“keyword”:”johnson”,”score”:0.8875060901639169,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:30},{“keyword”:”vaccine”,”score”:0.29479047859533297,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:20},{“keyword”:”Johnson”,”score”:0.2082081724712126,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:14},{“keyword”:”people”,”score”:0.1380262021812453,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”dose”,”score”:0.09723615972585185,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”end”,”score”:0.09173664166674833,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”covid-19″,”score”:0.07277376443909797,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”coronavirus”,”score”:0.06655586961740619,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:7},{“keyword”:”week”,”score”:0.060760632792261876,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”moderna”,”score”:0.048052526587344366,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”virus”,”score”:0.04783410601194735,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”time”,”score”:0.0452130591071831,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”county”,”score”:0.04493223265310122,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”vaccines”,”score”:0.04260566348838118,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:5},{“keyword”:”jenkins”,”score”:0.034401240625030624,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”country”,”score”:0.029486777678597677,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”food”,”score”:0.029486777678597677,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”decision”,”score”:0.029486777678597677,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”panel”,”score”:0.029486777678597677,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”way”,”score”:0.029486777678597677,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2},{“keyword”:”United States”,”score”:0.028995331383954385,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”population”,”score”:0.028609195009591793,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”doses”,”score”:0.027731612340585906,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”mutations”,”score”:0.027520992500024502,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:3},{“keyword”:”shot”,”score”:0.026210469047642376,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:2}],”topics”:[],”auxiliaries”:[],”named_entities”:[{“_id”:”dallas-county”,”name”:”Dallas County”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.4392352862227456},{“_id”:”johnson-johnson”,”name”:”Johnson & Johnson”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.4199610040110281},{“_id”:”pfizer”,”name”:”Pfizer”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.419948418647247},{“_id”:”fda”,”name”:”FDA”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.34081598554487785},{“_id”:”food-and-drug-administration”,”name”:”Food and Drug Administration”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.33738263006195024},{“_id”:”latin-america”,”name”:”Latin America”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.3059139987692669},{“_id”:”south-africa”,”name”:”South Africa”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.29311182823919457},{“_id”:”clay-jenkins”,”name”:”Clay Jenkins”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.1342604590558187},{“_id”:”moderna”,”name”:”Moderna”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.13425988425410854},{“_id”:”u-s-“,”name”:”U.S.”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.08801211373947464},{“_id”:”associated-press”,”name”:”Associated Press”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.0327143852866184}]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/photo/resize/L-eZQN4S_VijRa0jyTK2Z4cEk5g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”originalName”:”https://api.ap.org/media/v/content/67b60183fd7947f3a78940387fff588d.1/download?role=main&qt=rJKBIsouSF&cid=17d4c33c66054978bbe434abe26cbc96&pt=MTIwNnwxMDE5NDR8MXwwfC0″,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”proxyUrl”:”/photo/resize/L-eZQN4S_VijRa0jyTK2Z4cEk5g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”http://thumbor-prod-us-east-1.photo.aws.arc.pub/L-eZQN4S_VijRa0jyTK2Z4cEk5g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/XG5r1X-JhFWlcfktPMAGtIJjiVU=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-dmn/public/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”version”:1,”meta”:{“followed_topics”:[],”products”:[{“id”:1206,”name”:”APstrmPhotos”},{“id”:10105,”name”:”USPhotos”},{“id”:10108,”name”:”LATPhotos”},{“id”:10109,”name”:”EuroPhotos”},{“id”:10110,”name”:”AsiaPhotos”},{“id”:10111,”name”:”GermanPhotos”},{“id”:31522,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – AK (ALASKA)”},{“id”:31523,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – AL (ALABAMA)”},{“id”:31536,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – AR (ARKANSAS)”},{“id”:31551,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – AZ (ARIZONA)”},{“id”:31629,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – CA (CALIFORNIA)”},{“id”:31640,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – CO (COLORADO)”},{“id”:31643,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – CT (CONNECTICUT)”},{“id”:31649,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – DC (DIST OF COLUMBIA)”},{“id”:31652,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – DE (DELAWARE)”},{“id”:31696,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – FL (FLORIDA)”},{“id”:31702,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – GA (GEORGIA)”},{“id”:31715,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – HI (HAWAII)”},{“id”:31725,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – IA (IOWA)”},{“id”:31728,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – ID (IDAHO)”},{“id”:31732,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – IL (ILLINOIS)”},{“id”:31734,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – IN (INDIANA)”},{“id”:31761,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – KS (KANSAS)”},{“id”:31763,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – KY (KENTUCKY)”},{“id”:31765,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – LA (LOUISIANA)”},{“id”:31774,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MA (MASSACHUSETTS)”},{“id”:31778,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MD (MARYLAND)”},{“id”:31780,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – ME (MAINE)”},{“id”:31783,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MI (MICHIGAN)”},{“id”:31787,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MN (MINNESOTA)”},{“id”:31788,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MO (MISSOURI)”},{“id”:31790,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MS (MISSISSIPPI)”},{“id”:31791,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – MT (MONTANA)”},{“id”:31801,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NC (NORTH CAROLINA)”},{“id”:31803,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – ND (NORTH DAKOTA)”},{“id”:31804,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NE (NEBRASKA)”},{“id”:31811,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NH (NEW HAMPSHIRE)”},{“id”:31813,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NJ (NEW JERSEY)”},{“id”:31814,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NM (NEW MEXICO)”},{“id”:31822,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NV (NEVADA)”},{“id”:31824,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – NY (NEW YORK)”},{“id”:31830,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – OH (OHIO)”},{“id”:31831,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – OK (OKLAHOMA)”},{“id”:31835,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – PA (PENNSYLVANIA)”},{“id”:31855,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – RI (RHODE ISLAND)”},{“id”:31866,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – SC (SOUTH CAROLINA)”},{“id”:31868,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – SD (SOUTH DAKOTA)”},{“id”:31897,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – TN (TENNESSEE)”},{“id”:31904,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – TX (TEXAS)”},{“id”:31911,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – UT (UTAH)”},{“id”:31913,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – VA (VIRGINA)”},{“id”:31917,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – VT (VERMONT)”},{“id”:31918,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – WA (WASHINGTON)”},{“id”:31924,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – WI (WISCONSIN)”},{“id”:31933,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – WV (WEST VIRGINIA)”},{“id”:31936,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – WY (WYOMING)”},{“id”:31985,”name”:”PHOTOSTREAM – OR (OREGON)”},{“id”:35500,”name”:”AP Online Photos”},{“id”:100484,”name”:”MC – Photos”}]}},”caption”:”File photo.”,”created_date”:”2021-02-26T12:01:31Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Uncredited”,”type”:”author”}]},”distributor”:{“category”:”wires”,”mode”:”custom”,”name”:”AP”},”height”:1125,”last_updated_date”:”2021-02-26T22:44:31Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”dmn”},”source”:{“name”:”AP”,”source_id”:”67b60183fd7947f3a78940387fff588d”,”source_type”:”wires”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”system”:”arc i/o”},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:2000,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”wide_200″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iM_PfWau5advIOSkJDQPK55Wxyc=/200×150/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”wide_380″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IWE76h8fHZBbFx143S9_8KHvSZk=/380×285/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”wide_740″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XDv5zmWGQyKVmHz13f0SYB9eW7E=/740×555/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”wider_740″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rdYC5hkt5shxE8C5hJiLfw-577s=/740×416/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”wider_1500″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4ZXrDJ4IxikABtzZyPrOCwKYpcE=/1500×844/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”,”wider_1660″:”https://dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/F6z4LJXdoGgC4-iZWKjphyLKAa8=/1660×934/smart/filters:no_upscale()/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/dmn/L5INFDTGGCTRP2LJAHVOCA55M4.jpg”}}},”distributor”:{“category”:”staff”,”name”:”dmn”,”subcategory”:””},”canonical_website”:”dallas-news”,”display_date”:”2021-02-27T01:58:00.002Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”tom-steele”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Tom Steele”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/593ab55f-94ed-4e10-91a4-5fa77551b774.png”,”version”:”0.5.8″},”description”:” Tom has covered breaking news for The Dallas Morning News since 2016. He has worked in a number of other capacities for The News since 2007, and he was previously a copy editor at The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla. He has degrees in journalism and economics from Lehigh University. “,”slug”:”tom-steele”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”tomsteele”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”tomsteele”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”tom-steele”,”byline”:”Tom Steele”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/dmn/593ab55f-94ed-4e10-91a4-5fa77551b774.png”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:”tom-steele”,”firstName”:”Tom”,”lastName”:”Steele”,”twitter”:”tomsteele”,”additional_properties”:{“source_id”:”100″},”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”education”:[],”awards”:[],”last_updated_date”:”2019-08-27T21:46:56.674Z”,”bio”:” Tom has covered breaking news for The Dallas Morning News since 2016. He has worked in a number of other capacities for The News since 2007, and he was previously a copy editor at The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla. He has degrees in journalism and economics from Lehigh University. “,”role”:”Breaking News Producer”,”expertise”:”animals, crime, Dallas, Texas”}}}]},”subtype”:””,”websites”:{“dallas-news”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2021/02/27/dallas-county-to-get-6000-doses-of-johnson-johnsons-one-dose-coronavirus-vaccine-jenkins-says/”}},”additional_properties”:{},”publish_date”:”2021-02-28T22:42:04.924Z”},{“_id”:”RQ4GXHO7BBCOZFDY7I66JS4WLM”,”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”QT7TK232YJEPHFNSYKZNQNGAJY”,”published”:true},”canonical_url”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/03/01/gop-2020-ground-game-beat-democrats-but-both-parties-have-work-to-do-in-2022/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”GOP 2020 ground game beat Democrats, but both parties have work to do in 2022″,”meta_title”:””,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Winter power outages testing Republican leaders, while Democrats must work connecting with down-ballot voters.”},”description”:{“basic”:””},”language”:”en”,”label”:{},”taxonomy”:{“primary_section”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/politics”},”primary_site”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”Politics”,”order”:2002,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},”sections”:[{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”Politics”,”order”:{“header”:2016,”default”:2002,”app”:2002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news/politics”},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”_website”:”dallas-news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”_website”:”dallas-news”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“header”:1002,”default”:1001,”app”:1001},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”header”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”app”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”},”ancestors”:{“header”:[“https://www.dallasnews.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”dallas-news./news”}],”sites”:[{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Politics”,”description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”path”:”/news/politics”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/politics”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and investigations on politics and policy in Texas, from City Council to the State Legislature. Includes Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond.”,”site_title”:”Politics | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”Politics”,”order”:2002,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}},{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”type”:”site”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”News”,”description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”path”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/news”,”site”:{“site_description”:”Breaking news and the latest headlines from North Texas, including Dallas, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Arlington, Irving and beyond. Politics, education, transportation, housing, crime and more.”,”site_title”:”News | Dallas Morning News”},”name”:”News”,”order”:1001,”parent”:”https://www.dallasnews.com/”,”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}}}],”tags”:[{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”politics”,”text”:”Politics”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”texas-politics”,”text”:”Texas Politics”},{“description”:”Tarrant County”,”slug”:”tarrant-county”,”text”:”Tarrant County”},{“description”:”AutoImport”,”slug”:”commentary”,”text”:”Commentary”}],”keywords”:[{“keyword”:”texas”,”score”:0.5674191117478351,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:38},{“keyword”:”trump”,”score”:0.44441950987431295,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:24},{“keyword”:”republicans”,”score”:0.2825170931870264,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:22},{“keyword”:”democrats”,”score”:0.16715248765674093,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:20},{“keyword”:”voter”,”score”:0.16259487959346905,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:13},{“keyword”:”cornyn”,”score”:0.1460177000366483,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:9},{“keyword”:”voters”,”score”:0.13581081079410937,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:12},{“keyword”:”biden”,”score”:0.1339053682135436,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:11},{“keyword”:”race”,”score”:0.12388683024071719,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:10},{“keyword”:”gop”,”score”:0.12264045186694178,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”memo”,”score”:0.11748749170446522,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:4},{“keyword”:”party”,”score”:0.11225759617639927,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:11},{“keyword”:”time”,”score”:0.10282766357289697,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”campaign”,”score”:0.10137568086729502,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”turnout”,”score”:0.10078816072631039,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”Trump”,”score”:0.09414611750528488,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:11},{“keyword”:”election”,”score”:0.09392323910692192,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”base”,”score”:0.0907857890443595,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”Democrats”,”score”:0.09069356682101201,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:12},{“keyword”:”state”,”score”:0.08651793727953457,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:8},{“keyword”:”Republicans”,”score”:0.08638625969455692,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:10},{“keyword”:”house”,”score”:0.08489151849970111,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:9},{“keyword”:”munisteri”,”score”:0.08445112796566204,”tag”:”proper_noun”,”frequency”:7},{“keyword”:”ticket”,”score”:0.07817665167708734,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6},{“keyword”:”way”,”score”:0.07425550019176418,”tag”:”noun”,”frequency”:6}],”topics”:[{“_id”:”53457692e4b02fdfdb579d2d”,”name”:”Congressional Elections”,”score”:0.5976711772412032,”uid”:”no”},{“_id”:”53457668e4b02fdfdb579d27″,”name”:”Campaigns and Campaign Finance”,”score”:0.7197041055008818,”uid”:”nk”},{“_id”:”53457677e4b02fdfdb579d29″,”name”:”Republicans”,”score”:0.7835195748974565,”uid”:”if”},{“_id”:”5345768ae4b02fdfdb579d2c”,”name”:”Independent”,”score”:0.5571763310598599,”uid”:”ev”},{“_id”:”53457670e4b02fdfdb579d28″,”name”:”Democrats”,”score”:0.7514211813360678,”uid”:”vt”},{“_id”:”53457699e4b02fdfdb579d2e”,”name”:”Presidential Elections”,”score”:0.7780183509537142,”uid”:”kz”}],”auxiliaries”:[],”named_entities”:[{“_id”:”manny-garcia”,”name”:”Manny Garcia”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.2858101331077829},{“_id”:”mj-hegar”,”name”:”MJ Hegar”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.27231300113651724},{“_id”:”texas-democratic-party”,”name”:”Texas Democratic Party”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.26833630282209064},{“_id”:”texas-house”,”name”:”Texas House”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.26485593029522153},{“_id”:”lizzie-fletcher”,”name”:”Lizzie Fletcher”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.2617641345945999},{“_id”:”colin-allred”,”name”:”Colin Allred”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.2552702234403183},{“_id”:”tarrant-county”,”name”:”Tarrant County”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.2530463188288285},{“_id”:”wendy-davis”,”name”:”Wendy Davis”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.2530452354759349},{“_id”:”lone-star-state”,”name”:”Lone Star State”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.2322183223070465},{“_id”:”rio-grande-valley”,”name”:”Rio Grande Valley”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.21053275836929775},{“_id”:”north-texas”,”name”:”North Texas”,”type”:”location”,”score”:0.19661155097006458},{“_id”:”greg-abbott”,”name”:”Greg Abbott”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.17976325453889522},{“_id”:”beto-o-rourke”,”name”:”Beto O’Rourke”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.17945938824566643},{“_id”:”john-cornyn”,”name”:”John Cornyn”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.16488483879981328},{“_id”:”joe-biden”,”name”:”Joe Biden”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.16163133361204418},{“_id”:”trump-white-house”,”name”:”Trump White House”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.15704253593570422},{“_id”:”ted-cruz”,”name”:”Ted Cruz”,”type”:”person”,”score”:0.14768461501530164},{“_id”:”air-force”,”name”:”Air Force”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.14050882707665863},{“_id”:”democratic-party”,”name”:”Democratic Party”,”type”:”organization”,”score”:0.13021246963577},{“_id”:”dallas”,”nam