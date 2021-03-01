Health
Make new fabrics from old textiles-ScienceDaily
Many of us recycle old textiles, but few know that they are very difficult to reuse and will be landfilled anyway. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have now developed a method for converting cotton into sugar. Sugar can be converted to spandex, nylon, or ethanol.
An estimated 25 million tonnes of cotton fabric are discarded worldwide each year. A total of 100 million tonnes of fiber will be discarded. In Sweden, most of the material goes directly into the incinerator for district heating. Elsewhere, clothing is usually a landfill, which is exacerbated.
“Given that cotton is a renewable resource, it’s not particularly energy efficient,” says Edvin Ruth, a chemical engineering researcher at Lund University.
“Some fabrics still have strong fibers that can be reused. This is done now and may be done further in the future. However, many of the discarded fabrics are too short and re-used. Not available. Sooner or later, all cotton fibers are too short for a process known as fiber regeneration. “
The Department of Chemical Engineering in Lund, where Edvin Ruuth works, has accumulated a great deal of knowledge, especially on the use of microorganisms and enzymes to convert “stronger” carbohydrates in biomass into simpler molecules. This means that everything from biological waste and black liquor to straw and wood chips can be bioethanol, biogas and chemicals.
Currently, researchers have succeeded in breaking down cotton plant fiber (cellulose) into smaller components. However, this time, microorganisms and enzymes are not involved. Instead, in this process, the dough is soaked in sulfuric acid. The result is a clear, dark amber sugar solution.
“The secret is to find the right combination of temperature and sulfuric acid concentration,” explains Ruth, who fine-tuned the “recipe” with PhD student Miguel Sanchis-Sebastiá and professor Ola Wallberg.
According to Ruth, glucose is a very flexible molecule and has many potential uses.
“Our plan is to produce chemicals that can lead to different types of fibers, such as spandex and nylon. Another possible use is to produce ethanol.”
Extract 5 liters of sugar solution from a regular sheet. Each liter contains the equivalent of 33 sugar cubes. However, it also contained corrosive sulfuric acid, so it was not possible to turn the liquid into a carbonated drink.
One of the challenges is to overcome the complex structure of cotton cellulose.
“Cotton is characterized by the high crystallinity of cellulose, which makes it difficult to break down chemicals and reuse their constituents. In addition, surface treatments, dyes, which must be removed. There are a lot of other pollutants, and structurally, terry cloth towels and old jeans are very different, “says Ruuth.
“Therefore, finding the right acid concentration, the right number of processing steps, and the temperature is a very delicate process.”
Ruth explains that the concept of hydrolyzing pure cotton is not new. It was discovered in the 1800s. The difficulty was making the process effective, economically viable and attractive.
“Many people who tried didn’t use much of the cotton, others did better, but with unsustainable costs and environmental implications,” Ruth says.
When he started making glucose from fabric a year ago, his earnings were only 3-4 percent. Today, he and his colleagues have reached 90 percent.
Once the recipe is complete, it will be relatively easy and inexpensive to use.
However, logistics must be working to make the process happen. Currently, there is no established way to manage and classify various textiles that are not sent to regular clothing donation points.
Fortunately, Malme is currently building a unique recycling center in the world that uses sensors to automatically classify clothing. Some garments are donated, rags can be used industrially, and textiles with sufficiently coarse fibers can become new fabrics. The rest goes to district heating.
Hopefully, with the introduction of Lund technology, the proportion of fabrics going to district heating will be significantly reduced.
See: Turn old cotton into glucose in a new way https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1V –prLs08
..
