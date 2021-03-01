Health
COVID-19長距離輸送業者であるとはどういう感じか
ブルース・テデスキ、64歳、ミシガン州グランドヘブン。
パンデミックの前は、ブルース・テデスキはかなり活発な男でした。 引退したバイオテクノロジー品質ディレクターであり、クラシックカー、釣り、木工の仕事を楽しんでいました。
その後、2020年1月、彼はさまざまな奇妙な症状に大きな打撃を受けました。 彼の血圧は急上昇し、医者はそれを下げることができませんでした。 彼は耳鳴り、息切れ、 胃の痛み、消化器系の問題 と神経の痛み。 彼は医者から医者へと行きました、そして誰も問題を理解することができませんでした。
テデスキはそれがCOVID-19であったかどうか確かに知りません。 当時、ほとんどのアメリカ人はそれを聞いたことがなく、テストもありませんでした。
テデスキの症状が数ヶ月後に解決しなかったとき、彼は家族に近づくためにミシガンに引っ越しました。 6月、彼の兄はコロナウイルスの検査で陽性を示しました。 テデスキもその時熱を出し、彼の医者は彼に検疫するように忠告した。
彼の兄はすぐに回復しましたが、テデスキは不整脈、循環障害、消化器系の問題、片頭痛、倦怠感、神経発作などの問題を経験し続けました。
一部の医師は、咳や深刻な呼吸器症状を発症したことがないため、彼の健康上の問題がCOVID-19の結果である可能性はないと考えていると述べました。 彼らは、CATスキャン、MRI、嚥下検査、その他のスクリーニングを注文しました。 ほとんどが正常でした。
「私は過去14か月間、非常に多くの医師に診てもらいましたが、頭が回転します。これらの医師の多くは私を信じていません。「抗うつ薬をあげましょう」と言うでしょう。」
8月末、テデスキはついに医師を説得して抗体検査を行った。 それは肯定的だったので、少なくとも彼はついにコロナウイルスに感染したことを確認しました。
それ以来、彼は医者に診てもらい、薬を試し続けています。 彼は良い日も悪い日もあると言いますが、悪い日には、腰、背中、足の神経の痛みが耐え難いものになる可能性があります。 歩くだけでも大変です。 「食料品店に行くことは、私にとってジムでの3時間のトレーニングのようなものです」と彼は言います。 「私は長時間立ったり座ったりすることができません。」
2月、テデスキは、テデスキの状態に名前があるかもしれないと言う新しい医師に会いました。成人の多臓器炎症症候群（MIS-A）は、COVID-19に関連するまれですが深刻な状態です。 米国疾病予防管理センター（CDC）によって最近特定されたばかりで、複数の臓器を標的とし、体内の炎症を増加させます。
医師は、確定診断と治療のためにテデスキを感染症専門医に紹介しました。 テデスキはまだ希望を持ちたくないが、特にその状態の治療法があるので、それが有望であることを認めなければならない。
「それが答えかもしれません。少なくともそれは始まりです」と彼は言います。
