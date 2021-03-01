How to detect amnesia in the elderly early

February National Senior Independence MonthFocuses on bringing confidence and independence to older people, including through home safety and the use of technology. As we grow older, amnesia is one of the most common factors that can adversely affect quality of life, safety, and independence.

In fact, 40% of Americans over the age of 65 have age-related memory loss. As your loved one grows older, it can be difficult to detect amnesia warning signs. Pointing out a cognitive decline in a loved one can also be difficult or annoying.

However, amnesia can be dangerous if your loved one lives independently. You may be worried if they are taking the medicine properly, turning off the stove, or navigating your area without confusion. Early diagnosis of amnesia in the elderly is important for proper treatment and for achieving a better and safer quality of life.

Types of age-related amnesia

Forgetfulness is a normal part of aging. You and your loved ones may find that they forget the key or can’t remember their name or date. These types are a natural part of aging, but not all amnesia is the same.

Experiencing amnesia and confusion about yourself and your loved ones can be overwhelming and emotional.There is Several causes of amnesia Elderly people with clear warning signs, diagnosis and treatment. Dementia, mild cognitive impairment, and Alzheimer’s disease are serious diagnoses that need to be detected and treated as soon as possible. So how do you tell the difference?

dementia

Dementia is a general term for amnesia and other cognitive abilities that are so severe that they interfere with daily life. This may include impaired memory, reasoning, judgment, language, and other thinking skills. Dementia often begins gradually and worsens with age.

Early signs of dementia

Repeat the same question

Forget common words when speaking

Confuse words with their meaning

It takes time to complete a familiar task

Misplaced items in the wrong place

Get lost in a familiar place

Changes in mood and behavior without obvious causes

Mild cognitive impairment

Mild cognitive impairment includes a marked decline in at least one area of ​​thinking skills, such as memory, reasoning, judgment, and language. Although less pronounced than the symptoms of dementia, mild cognitive impairment is more pronounced than the usual signs of aging. Although it does not necessarily interfere with daily activities, many people can develop dementia.

The early signs of mild cognitive impairment are the same as the warning signs of dementia, but may be limited to only one thinking skill. It is important to diagnose and monitor ongoing symptoms, even if they do not interfere with daily activities. That way, if dementia progresses, you can spot signs of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. In fact, up to 80 percent of all dementia cases have Alzheimer’s disease. In the early stages, Alzheimer’s disease is associated with mild amnesia or confusion. However, Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disease, and in the later stages, individuals completely lose the ability to talk and react to their surroundings.

Early Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Amnesia that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficult to complete familiar tasks

Confusion with time and place

I have a problem understanding the spatial relationship between visual images

New problems with language in speaking and writing

Leave things behind and lose the ability to follow steps

Impaired judgment or inadequacy

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Changes in mood and personality

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. On average, a person diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease lives 4 to 8 years, but can live up to 20 years after diagnosis.

The majority of cases of Alzheimer’s disease occur in individuals over the age of 65. However, it is estimated that Americans under the age of 65 are diagnosed with premature or early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease shows the same early signs, but is more common in people in their 40s or 50s.

When to contact your doctor about amnesia

Forgetfulness is a normal part of aging and does not necessarily indicate a serious problem. However, if you or your loved one have one or more symptoms of dementia and find that they do not improve over time. Please contact your doctor For evaluation.

Early diagnosis is essential for proper treatment planning. To diagnose dementia, your doctor may refer you to a neurologist for memory and psychiatric tests, neurological tests, blood tests or brain imaging tests.

Treatment of amnesia includes medication and cognitive therapy. It is also important to establish a support system to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe in their normal daily lives.

If you notice recent changes in your loved one's cognitive function, memory, language, or problem solving, please contact us INTEGRIS Health Neurology For more information.