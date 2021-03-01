COVID-19 Terms you should know





Understanding the meaning of these words can help protect you from infection and reduce anxiety.

Tyler, Texas — The coronavirus pandemic introduced new words and phrases. Understanding what they mean can help protect you from infections and reduce anxiety. With the help of University of Virginia Health With (UVA Health) system World Health Organization (WHO), CBS19 has put together a list of terms you should know in the era of COVID-19. Asymptomatic

Shows no symptoms (illness or signs of illness). Some people who have no symptoms still have the coronavirus and can spread it. They are asymptomatic but contagious. The main symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider or UVA clinic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Federal health protection organization in the United States. Infectious

It has the same meaning as “infectious”. It is used to describe a disease that can spread or spread from one person to another. Expansion to the community

The spread of illness in certain places, such as neighborhoods and towns. During the spread of the community, there are no clear causes of contact or infection. Confirmed case

Someone has tested and confirmed COVID-19. Aggregate settings

Public places that can be crowded and can cause contact with infected people. This includes locations such as malls, theaters and grocery stores. Coronavirus

A family of related viruses. Many of them cause respiratory illness. Coronavirus causes COVID-19, SARS, MERS, and some strains of influenza, or influenza. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is officially called SARS-CoV-2 and stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears

The name of the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 is an abbreviation for “Coronavirus Disease 2019”. Epidemic

Situations where more illnesses occur than expected in a particular area or group of people. Epidemiology

The field of medicine that studies how diseases occur and spread to people’s communities. Those who study epidemiology are called epidemiologists. Curve flattening

Controls the proportion of new cases of COVID-19. “Curve” refers to a graph showing the number of COVID-19 cases that occurred over a period of time. Many cases that occur in a short period of time create a graph that looks like a tall spike. By taking protective measures, you can reduce the number of new cases. This is the “flattening” of the curve. In the graph, the flattened curve looks like a gentle hill. Too many new cases that occur in a short amount of time can cause serious problems. The hospital system has only a large number of equipment such as beds and PPE. There are also a large number of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. Many patients at once can overwhelm these resources. This means that a sick or injured person may not receive the treatment they need. Flattening the curve reduces the number of people in need of medical care at one time. This allows hospitals to treat patients throughout the pandemic. Herd immunity

“Herd immunity,” also known as “herd immunity,” is indirect protection from infections that occur when a population is immunized with either vaccination or immunity generated by a previous infection. WHO supports achieving “herd immunity” through vaccination, rather than allowing the disease to spread to any segment of the population, as it can lead to unwanted cases and deaths. .. Immunity

Your body’s ability to resist and fight infections. Your immune system is a network of cells throughout your body that helps you avoid getting infected and help you get better when you get infected. Immunodeficiency

Also called immunodeficiency or immunodeficiency. This, like most people, represents someone who has an immune system that is unable to resist or fight the infection. This can be caused by several illnesses. Some treatments for illness cause immunodeficiency. Incubation period

The time it takes for an infectious person to begin to show symptoms. In the case of COVID-19, symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after infection. Outbreak

Sudden increase in certain illnesses in small areas. Pandemic

When a new disease spreads to many countries around the world. PPE

PPE stands for personal protective equipment. This includes masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and other covers that healthcare professionals use to prevent the spread of infection to themselves and other patients. Survey target (PUI)

When a healthcare provider suspects that a person has the coronavirus. However, no tests have confirmed the infection. Estimated positive cases

A person tests positive for coronavirus, but the CDC has not confirmed the case. quarantine

Sometimes called “separation”. Quarantine keeps people away from each other to prevent the spread of the disease. Stay-at-home order is a type of quarantine. The government may order quarantine to prevent healthy people from being exposed to infected people. They give rules to behavior and boundaries movement. Sieving

This is not the same as coronavirus testing. This step helps healthcare professionals determine if they really need a coronavirus test. It’s a series of basic questions about your health and recent history. Screening may also include other common medical procedures, such as temperature measurements. Self-quarantine

Also called self-quarantine. Separate yourself when you get sick from a healthy person to prevent the spread of the disease. Shelter in place

An order to prevent people from staying where they are and leaving for their own protection. Stay-at-home order is a kind of shelter-in-place order. Avoid crowds

Also known as physical distance. That means always putting a space between yourself and others. The goal is to slow the spread of the infection. Stay-at-home orders are a way for governments to enforce social distance. The CDC recommends keeping at least 6 feet between you and others around you in public. Keeping a social distance also includes avoiding crowds and groups in public. Symptomatological

When a person shows signs of illness. For COVID-19, cough, fever and shortness of breath are included. Ventilator

A machine that supplies oxygen to patients with severe lung problems. People with severe cases of COVID-19 are unable to provide sufficient oxygen to their body. Their lungs are too limited. Ventilators require a specialist or respiratory therapist. It is more invasive than the oxygen mask. Many hospitals do not have a ventilator large enough to generate COVID-19. World Health Organization (WHO)

This UN organization monitors and protects public health around the world. Zoonotic diseases

This means that the disease was originally detected in animals, but is now infecting people as well.

