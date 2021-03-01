Worldwide, most pregnant women and mothers are vaccinated with COVID-19 and their children are vaccinated.





Credit: CC0 public domain

According to a study conducted by researchers at Harvard School of Public Health, most pregnant women and mothers of children under the age of 18 will be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate their children. According to the survey, vaccine acceptance was highest in all sample countries of India, the Philippines, and Latin America, and lowest in Russia, the United States, and Australia. Results will be published online on March 1, 2021. European Journal of Epidemiology.. Although COVID-19 vaccines are distributed worldwide, researchers have so far had little data on the global acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines.To evaluate pregnancy Female The team, led by Julia Wu of Harvard’s School of Public Health, is a research scientist at the Department of Epidemiology, a senior researcher at the Human Immunotics Initiative, and her mother’s attitude towards whether to vaccinate herself and her children. Was carried out. Online survey It will be managed by the Pregistry website from late October to mid-November 2020. Nearly 18,000 women in 16 countries answered questions about a virtual safe and free COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy. Overall, 52% of pregnant women and 73% of non-pregnant women said they would be vaccinated against such vaccines, and 69% of all women surveyed said they would vaccinate their children. Vaccine acceptance varies from country to country. Acceptance in India, the Philippines and Latin America was over 60% for pregnant women and over 78% for non-pregnant women. Over 75% of mothers have shown that their children will be vaccinated. Vaccine acceptance in the United States and Russia was low (less than 45% for pregnant women and less than 56% for non-pregnant women), similar to countries with very few cases of COVID-19, such as Australia and New Zealand. According to researchers, this phenomenon in the United States and Russia may be due to the denial of COVID-19. Wu and her team asked survey participants on various topics related to vaccination and COVID-19. Among the women surveyed, the strongest predictors of acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine were confidence in the safety or efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, concerns about COVID-19, and the importance of the vaccine to their country. Beliefs, adherence to mask guidelines, confidence in public health, etc. Attitudes towards institutions, health sciences, and routine vaccines. Reluctant pregnant women are concerned about exposing developing babies to potential adverse side effects, rushing vaccines for political reasons, and lack of safety and efficacy data Said to have. Pregnant woman.. “Our study confirmed that the hesitation of the COVID-19 vaccine was multifaceted,” said Julia Wu, senior author of the treatise. “The awareness of the COVID-19 threat, the level of trust in public health agencies, and the attitude of existing pre-COVID 19 vaccines play an important role. vaccine Acceptance and confidence. Immunization campaigns need to be coordinated to mitigate these particular concerns. ” Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Malia Skjefte et al, COVID-19 vaccine acceptance between pregnant women and infant mothers: findings in 16 countries, European Journal of Epidemiology, Online March 1, 2021 Malia Skjefte et al, COVID-19 vaccine acceptance between pregnant women and infant mothers: findings in 16 countries,, Online March 1, 2021 DOI: 10.1007 / s10654-021-00728-6 Provided by

Harvard TH Chan Faculty of Public Health



