



Patients with cannabis-based migraine headaches were more likely to develop “rebound” or substance-abuse headaches than patients without cannabis, a single-center chart review suggested. In an analysis of 368 patients with chronic migraine, current cannabis uses predicted cases of substance abuse headache (OR 5.99, 95% CI 3.45-10.43, P<0.0001), Niushen Zhang, MD and Yohannes Woldeamanuel, MD of Stanford University School of Medicine, California, reported in a pre-published summary. American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.. Substance abuse headache It is the result of frequent use of painkillers for headaches. “Cannabis affects the endocannabinoid system in the brain, which is involved in the treatment of pain,” said Chan and Waldea Manuel. “There is moderate evidence in favor of using cannabis to treat chronic pain,” they added. “But there is anecdotal evidence that cannabis use can lead to substance abuse headaches.” A recent study from Pullman’s Washington State University Inhaled cannabis reduced the severity of self-reported migraine headaches 49.6%. The study found no evidence that cannabis leads to substance abuse headaches, but researchers found that patients were using large amounts of cannabis over time, indicating potential drug tolerance. I will. Zhang and Woldeamanuel Stanford Research Repository A 2015-2019 cohort discovery tool that evaluates adults who have had chronic migraine for at least a year. Chronic migraine was defined as a headache of 15 days or more per month. Of the 368 patients who participated in the study, 150 used cannabis. From each patient’s chart, researchers data on age, gender, migraine frequency, current chronic migraine duration, current cannabis use duration, overused acute migraine medication, and current medication overuse headache duration. Was extracted. They used logistic regression to identify variables that predict abuse headaches, controlling the remaining predictors. Overall, 212 patients suffered from substance abuse headaches, and 156 did not. There was a significant association between current cannabis use, opioid use, and substance abuse headaches. A two-way relationship between cannabis and opioid use has also emerged. “One use increased the other,” wrote Zhang and Woldeamanuel. The analysis showed two clusters of patients with chronic migraine. Patients in one cluster are younger, have less frequent migraine headaches, are more burdened with substance abuse, and currently have more cannabis and opioid users than other clusters. The limits of the study were its retrospective nature, the researchers said. Further research is needed to further investigate the relationship between cannabis and substance abuse headaches in patients with chronic migraine, they said. Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, brain aging, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headache, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, I’m writing about pain and so on. To follow Disclosure Zhang and Woldeamanuel have not revealed a relationship with the industry.







