Cleveland Clinic reCOVer Clinic COVID-19 long-distance transport patients





The Cleveland Clinic is the second largest healthcare network in northeastern Ohio and has announced a clinic for patients with long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms.

Cleveland — On Monday, the Cleveland Clinic announced that it would open a new facility to treat patients with long-lasting COVID-19. Patients, often referred to as "long-haul carriers," often experience symptoms for weeks or months after recovering from the first attack with the coronavirus. The reCOVer Clinic is a collaboration of experts from 18 different departments of Cleveland Clinic, including cardiology, respiratory, dermatology and otolaryngology. "Currently, research is underway to determine how many patients with COVID-19 infection have unresolved symptoms," said Dr. Kristin Englund, an infectious disease physician who leads the reCOVer clinic. "But we know that patients with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms are not necessarily the first patients to be hospitalized in severe cases. Many patients have fairly mild infections, but the symptoms can last for more than 4 weeks or worsen over time." The reCOVer Clinic is the second clinic in the area. Just last month, MetroHealth announced that it would open a clinic to help patients with COVID-19 deal with persistent and annoying symptoms. According to the Cleveland Clinic, every patient who goes through the reCOVer Clinic undergoes a series of tests and tests on the team to ensure a complete and comprehensive check of their health. The test includes a heart, lung, and physiotherapist's work-up. The patient then meets with the reCOVer clinic provider to discuss future paths. "We are committed to helping these patients who have been interrupted for weeks or months due to the long-term symptoms of COVID-19," said Dr. William Lago, a family physician who was also involved in the development of the reCOVer clinic. "Like COVID-19 itself, long COVID-19 can have a variety of symptoms, including chest pain, shortness of breath, persistent malaise, and memory loss. But many other factors also can contribute to what our patients are experiencing. This is a complex condition that we understand every day. We believe that by taking the time to make an interdisciplinary and comprehensive assessment, we can work with the patient to develop a treatment plan and guide the patient on the path to good health." If you are not sure if your COVID-19 symptoms will last long, the Cleveland Clinic recommends that you contact your GP to get started.

