US imposes public health measures on travelers in DRC, Guinea





Washington, March 1 (Reuters)-The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) imposes new public health requirements on US visitors who have recently stayed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or Guinea due to concerns about Ebola. I will. The agency said on Monday. Starting this week, the US government will require travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea to fly to six US airports. The airline collects and sends passenger information to the CDC for public health follow-up of all passengers boarding flights to the United States who have stayed in DRC or Guinea within the last 21 days. Recently, less than 100 people arrive in the United States each day in either country. The CDC said the outbreaks were concentrated in remote parts of the country, adding that “the risk of Ebola to the United States is very low.” “The Biden administration has pledged to work closely with the affected countries to end these outbreaks before they become epidemic,” the CDC said. Passengers are subject to validation of US arrival data to ensure the accuracy of contact information shared with US state and local health departments to monitor arrivals. In January, the Biden administration banned most non-US citizens who stayed in South Africa within the last 14 days and applied restrictions to most of Brazil and Europe since 2020. Three new cases of Ebola have been identified in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 11 cases since authorities declared the virus resurrected last month, North Kivu health minister Eugene Nzan’s Salita reported Monday. I told the group. These incidents represent a rekindling of the 2018-20 epidemic, which killed more than 2,200 people before being declared last June. Of the 11 cases, 4 died and 2 recovered. (Report by David Shepardson; edited by Dan Grebler)

