SWFL Medical Group Needs Vaccines for People Under 65

The medical community in southwestern Florida is preparing to vaccinate people under the age of 65 who are at high risk for COVID-19, now that Governor Ron DeSantis has approved their dose.

The catch is that local hospitals and their doctors’ clinics are waiting to know the number of doses assigned to people under the age of 65 and may not ship this week.

The Governor extended the executive order of the state’s vaccination program late Friday to allow doctors, pharmacies and senior nurses to vaccinate people under the age of 65 with conditions that are highly vulnerable to the virus.

His executive order from December 23, when the state’s vaccination program began, gave hospitals the only authority to vaccinate highly vulnerable people under the age of 65.

The expanded order does not detail which medical conditions can be considered and, like hospitals, is left to the doctor’s decision.

Lee Health uses guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine who should be vaccinated under the age of 65, spokeswoman Mary Briggs said.

The public hospital system averages about 1,000 shots a week. About 15% are new healthcare professionals. She said the rest went to eligible patients in the outpatient clinic.

“We have a very limited supply of vaccines, but we are grateful for what comes in,” Briggs said in an email Monday. “The storm (in Texas) two weeks ago brought us back a week. The shipment we received on Friday is for a second dose, so there is no new supply yet this week.”

According to Briggs, Lee Health is working with counties and states to vaccinate the entire community as quickly as the supply allows.

“In recent weeks, the state has urged hospitals, including Lee Health, to focus more on vaccination of patients under the age of 65 who are at risk of serious illness if infected with COVID-19,” Briggs said. He said.

The CDC list includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down’s disease, heart disease, weakened immunity due to solid organ transplantation, obesity, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes.

In addition, pregnancy and smoking are conditions on the increased risk list for CDC.

Collier’s NCH Healthcare System allocated 770 doses to people under the age of 65 through the governor’s original executive order to give the hospital room. Storm delayed 500 doses.

According to Ilia Echevarria, director of the NCHCOVID-19 response team, NCH is not receiving additional doses for groups under the age of 65.

“NCH has been providing the Moderna vaccine to vulnerable people under the age of 65 for several weeks on DOH or state-assigned hospital campuses,” Echevarria said in a statement.

Lee Health identified eligible patients through the Lee Physicians Group, and Collier’s State Department of Health provided NCH with a list of eligible individuals under the age of 65. In addition, NCH has identified eligible patients, Echevarria said.

Both hospital systems emphasized that the public should not ask hospital switchboards or hospital physicians about eligibility.

According to state data, Collier County ranks 11th among Florida counties in terms of total number of vaccinated people. Lie group is the 8th.

By February 27, 81,145 people in Collier County and 117,403 in Lee had been vaccinated. This accounted for about 6.6% of the 3,017,661 vaccinated states.

The Lie County Department of Health did not immediately respond to the interview request on Monday.

Officials from Millennium Physicians Group, one of Florida’s largest group practices, were not asked for comment on Monday.

Publix, which has been vaccinations for people over the age of 65 since early January, said individuals could provide their medical condition. However, an update of the Governor’s Executive Order on Monday said that documentation was needed: “Such physician decisions are defined eligibility for patients established by a form prescribed by the Florida Ministry of Health. Must include a statement that it meets the criteria. “

A Publix spokeswoman, Maria Brous, said in an email that she was not informed of the expansion to people under the age of 65, as far as she knew, before the governor’s executive order was announced. She did not comment on how the pharmacy was prepared for increased demand and whether the vaccine was available at a pharmacy in Lee, Collier, or Charlotte County on Monday. These counties did not appear in Publix’s registration system early Monday morning.

According to the Publix website, their vaccine reservations were fully booked on Monday in all the counties offered.

Expansion of Collier vaccine

The Collier Health Department is expanding its reach of community groups to deliver vaccines to people over the age of 65. According to Collier Commissioner Andy Solis’ weekly newsletter, the agency has created a form for the group to fill out and submit.

According to the news release, “We are working with community partners such as Collier County’s EMS, fire departments and local governments to identify communities and areas where people over the age of 65 live.”

According to the Solis newsletter, the health sector works directly with faith-based organizations, charities, homeowners’ associations, and elderly citizen groups to support access to vaccines.

According to the Commissioner’s newsletter, the form asks for the name of the organization, its location in Collier, the contact person for the group, the number of units in the community, and the number of people over the age of 65 who can prove part-time residence. .. document.

Naples Daily News asked the Collier Health Department in mid-February to provide a list of organizations working together to contact people over the age of 65 to promote the vaccine, a request in public records. It was sent to the authorities as a request. No information is provided.

Organizations that arrange for older people to be shot include the Naples Senior Center and the injured warrior in Collier County, according to Solis.

DanDeLuca contributed to this report.