The first day of the Cooper County vaccination event runs smoothly and efficiently | COVID-19 Vaccine Information





A two-day mass vaccination event in Boonville-Cooper County began on Monday morning. The clinic is held at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville and must be booked. The vaccination clinic was planned in less than two weeks, and officials from the Cooper County Public Health Center said it was on track so far. The Health Center conducted this mass vaccination event in collaboration with the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency, the Missouri State Guard, and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency. Melanie Hatton, administrator of the Cooper County Public Health Center, said communication and collaboration between institutions was good. “That’s what we want to do (with the National Guard), but they’re here to support us, and it was very good,” she said. By streamlining your preparations and working in advance, you can run your events efficiently. Officials said they had already completed the first hour’s schedule by the first 20 minutes of the event. “It’s very streamlined. You can enter, check in, and get in and out in 20 minutes,” said vaccinator Bobby Price. For a two-day event, the health center can administer 2,000 vaccines. To date, Cooper County manages 4,610. Total dose Of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eighty volunteers will attend the event, including 35 nurses, 38 National Guard troops, and staff from the Cooper County Health Center Emergency Management Agency. A volunteer nurse administered the vaccine. Many volunteers are students at North Central College, the University of Missouri, and Central Methodist University. High school students interested in the healthcare field, retirees and incumbent nurses also helped with the event. Participants in the Monday event will be eligible for the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Health Center will hold another mass vaccination event on March 22nd and 23rd for residents to receive a second vaccination. In addition to mass vaccination events, health centers work with a special population to identify minority and homeless populations, or small clinics such as people with disabilities. According to Hatton, the best way for residents to get vaccinated is to register with the state. Vaccine navigator website, So they know about vaccination events in their area. You can also follow KOMU.com/vaccine For the latest vaccine surveys, dates, and eligible hierarchies.

