Studies say this blood type is protective against COVID





People with blood type O are less likely to get infected or develop a serious illness from COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears, According to research. Studies published in the journal Annual report of internal medicine We examined more than 225,000 people tested for COVID-19 between January 15th and June 30th, 2020. Scientists have found that people with blood group O negatives have a 2.1% chance of being positive for coronavirus, the lowest of all blood. group. The highest probability was blood group B positive, 4.2%.Read — and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. Blood type provided a “slightly lower risk” of infection Researchers have found that people with blood type O are less likely to suffer from severe COVID illness or death than people with other blood types. In addition, people with Rh-negative blood were found to be less likely to have both infection and severe COVID-19 infection than people with Rh-positive blood. “”O and Rh-blood groups may be associated with a slightly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 disease, “the researchers concluded. Relation: If you feel this, Dr. Fauci says you may already have a COVID What does this mean? The results are not entirely surprising. Other peer-reviewed studies came to the same conclusion about COVID. And scientists have previously discovered that certain blood types appear to be more protective against certain diseases than other blood types. For example, people with ABO blood group are more likely to get sick with cholera than people with other blood types. Antigens, proteins that cover the surface of red blood cells and determine blood type, may be the cause. When viruses and bacteria enter the body, their antigens trigger the immune system to fight off the invaders. Some blood types appear to be more effective sentries than others. People with O-type blood, which is characteristic of COVID-19, are less likely to form blood clots overall. One of the most serious and poorly understood complications of COVID-19 is that the virus causes systemic coagulation, which can cause heart attack, stroke, pulmonary embolism, some of which are fatal. Is possible. So far, these are theories that are undergoing further research. But at this point, some things are clear. People with ABO blood group are not immune to the coronavirus. All public health recommendations should be followed to avoid being infected or infected with COVID-19, regardless of blood type. Relation: Dr. Fauci just said when we returned to normal How to survive this pandemic As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent the acquisition and spread of COVID-19 in the first place. Please wear a face maskIf you suspect you are infected with the coronavirus, take a test, avoid crowds (and bars and house parties), reduce social distance, do only what you need, wash your hands regularly, and often Disinfect the surface that touches and survive this pandemic in the healthiest condition.Don’t miss these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

