Arisonans over the age of 55 are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine





Arizona — Arizona reduced the age eligibility of the coronavirus vaccine in Phoenix on Monday.

Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health announced a new “hybrid” approach on Monday, qualifying Arizona citizens over the age of 55 with front-line workers. A new approach has already begun in the valley. “This important update will make Arizona clearer and allow the most vulnerable people to be vaccinated faster,” Ducey said in a statement. “Continuing vaccination of older Arizonas against COVID-19 will help protect endangered people and cover the majority of Arizonas with chronic medical conditions. This hybrid approach ensures fair distribution of vaccines to front-line workers working with the public every day. “

Arizona continues its age-based approach to vaccination to ensure that doses reach those who are most vulnerable to viral hospitalization and death. The state said that 90 percent of Arizona’s deaths from the coronavirus were among people over the age of 55. About 65% of people hospitalized for coronavirus were also members of that age group. ADHS will release 50,000 new vaccination appointments at the State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Tuesday noon for those 55 and older in slots starting on Thursday. Arizona people of that age are also eligible to schedule appointments at pharmacies and health centers participating in the federal vaccination program.

State-wide county health departments can move to the next age category if 55% of people in the current category are vaccinated or feel that vaccine demand is gone. Dr. Teresa Karen, director of health at Pima County, said the county will continue to vaccinate priority Phase 1b subjects, including Arizonas aged 65 and over.

“In the new hybrid model, Arizona County can vaccinate 55% of the current phase and move on to the next priority phase,” she said. “According to state data, Pima County has vaccinated 47.7 percent of people over the age of 65.” Karen also said the University of Arizona’s state vaccination site would continue to be in line with the priority stage of Pima County, according to Christ.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when the patch site could include this new age group. “As more vaccines reach Arizona, we continue to refine our plans to maximize the benefits of this still limited resource,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement. I did. “By moving to a hybrid approach, we can administer the vaccine quickly and efficiently, and more clearly estimate when all Arizona people will be vaccinated.” County and local vaccination sites You can also now prioritize front-line key workers based on availability. Each county has its own list of qualified industries and employment so that young Arizonas can begin vaccination. according to State dataMore than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine have been given to more than 1.2 million Arizona people, of whom nearly 600,000 have received both. Registration for the new appointment wave begins at noon on Tuesday online.. If you do not have access to your computer or need additional assistance in registering your booking, you can call 1-844-542-8201.

