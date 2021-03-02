Dallas County Commissioner Fights Misinformation on COVID-19 Vaccine – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday. He said it was to set an example for others And he invited a TV camera there to see it. Over the years, long-time representatives of District 3 have shown to speak out about the problems they are facing. This time, Price favored vaccination, especially among African Americans, and wanted his actions to combat the false information he saw. According to Price, the so-called “tuskegee study” started in the 1930s has led some people to be reluctant to provide government-provided medical care. “They knew that African-American men had syphilis and studied them, but they withheld vaccinations to cope with the disease,” he said. This study continued for 40 years before it was published in the 1970s. The situation is quite different, according to Price. Everyone, regardless of race, receives the same treatment. And vaccination is needed to protect everyone. “This is about the community. If you really intend to be part of a holdout, you can’t deal with herd immunity,” Price said. “You owe it to your family to vaccinate yourself, and we will be better not only in your personal community, but also as a community.” Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price was vaccinated with COVID-19 on Monday morning, hoping that doing so would allow other people in the black and minority communities to do the same. is. At the age of 70, Price could have been vaccinated sooner. He said the timing was in line with the deployment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, increasing the availability of shots. Price also said he felt better after a 15-minute observation period after vaccination. “The shot was so fast that I didn’t realize she did it. I was supporting. She said she would relax, and then she said it was over,” Price said. That is another part of the message, and most of the population has not yet been vaccinated. Price received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse site operated by Parkland Memorial Hospital.

