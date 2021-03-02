High Glycemic Index Diet May Increase CV Disease, Death Risk-Consumer Health News





Monday, March 1, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A study conducted on five continents published online on February 24, found that a high glycemic index diet was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death. doing. New England Journal of Medicine.. David JA Jenkins, MD, Ph.D., University of Toronto. We examined the data of 137,851 participants aged 35 to 70 on five continents to determine the association between the glycemic index and cardiovascular disease. We used a country-specific food intake questionnaire to determine dietary intake and estimated glycemic index and load based on carbohydrate consumption in seven categories. During a median follow-up of 9.5 years, 8,780 deaths and 8,252 major cardiovascular events occurred. Researchers have adjusted a diet with a high glycemic index by comparing the lowest and highest glycemic index quintiles, both with and without existing cardiovascular disease. We found that it was associated with an increased risk of major cardiovascular events or death (hazard ratios, 1.51 and 1.21, respectively). A high glycemic index was also associated with an increased risk of death from cardiovascular causes. Results on glycemic load were similar for participants with cardiovascular disease at baseline, but not for participants without existing cardiovascular disease. “I’ve been studying the effects of a hyperglycemic diet for decades, and this study acknowledges that high intakes of poor quality carbohydrates are a problem all over the world.” Jenkins said in a statement. “A diet high in poor carbohydrates can shorten lifespan, but a diet high in high quality carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables and legumes can have beneficial effects.” Some authors disclosed their financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies, some of whom funded the study. Summary / Full text (subscription or payment may be required)

