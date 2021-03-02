Health
San Diego Security Agency reports death of first COVID-19 prisoner
News released late Friday arrives three months after 62-year-old Edel Loredo died of the virus and one month after inewsource first reported it.
San Diego County, California — San Diego County Sheriff’s Office George Bailey Detention Facility Died of COVID-19 in Otai Mesa – officials of the first coronavirus prison death department publicly acknowledged.
The news, released late Friday, arrives three months and a month after 62-year-old Edel Loredo died of the virus. rear inewsource First reported.. Lored was faced with multiple accusations, including possession and sale of drugs, drunk driving, and probation violations.
In an interview with inewsource In January, Lored’s daughter said her family believed the prison did not provide proper treatment to her father. She complained that he was ill and vulnerable, and that prison staff gave him only Tylenol.
“I don’t feel my dad got all the care he needed,” Virgen Loredo said.
she said inewsource On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office did not contact her about the announcement and did not provide up-to-date information about her father’s death.
According to a sheriff’s press release, Lored was transferred to the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on November 13 due to shortness of breath and fever. He was sentenced to die in the hospital on November 21st at 10:10 pm. His death occurred shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19 in George Bailey Prison. Where dozens of prisoners tested positive..
The San Diego County Medical Inspector’s Office completed an investigation into the case earlier last week.
The coroner determined that the cause of death was respiratory failure due to COVID-19, which causes asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure, according to a sheriff’s press release.
Virgin Lored said inewsource Two guards were sitting near the door, allowing her to visit for 30 minutes on the day of her father’s death.
“He was on a ventilator,” she said. “Looking at him that way, it broke my heart.”
Lored liked playing music and playing the guitar, she said. He also suffered from alcohol and spent time in a sober life. He was born in Cuba and came to the United States in his twenties. According to records from the San Diego Superior Court, he has a criminal record since 1983.
Relation: Deaths of some prisoners will be uncountable when California prisons and prisons fight COVID-19
Announcement of late death is not uncommon. In late January AN inewsource Report Government agencies in Southern California have found problems counting deaths in COVID-19 prisons, including slow data processing and inaccurate numbers.At the time of publication, the Sheriff’s Office killed Lored Its COVID-19 prison data, Published online It reported According to the online data, the death of one staff member who died of COVID-19. A spokeswoman said the ministry would add Lored’s death on Monday.
Lored’s death is not yet in the database State Prison Oversight Commission..
The county is supposed to submit data to the board weekly, but many do not.
According to the staff, who died in October, worked as a counselor at the Las Corinas detention and re-entry facility in Santi. San Diego Union Tribune..
Lored isn’t the only one to die from the virus in San Diego County. Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, the county’s only state prison, saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in December and January. The facility killed 17 people from the virus. To state tracker.. Donovan has the fourth highest mortality rate in California prisons.
Ann inewsource Examining the county coroner’s records, at least two prisoners who died of Donovan with COVID-19 were found in unresponsive cells after showing symptoms. Both men were in their 60s.
However, the death toll of local prisons and people living in prisons may be higher.Family of a 34-year-old man who died in a hospital last year Sued San Diego CountyHe said he was infected with the virus while in the Vista detention center.
The Sheriff’s Office states that this claim is not true and does not count deaths in COVID-19 data.
inewsource is a non-profit, independently funded newsroom that produces influential investigative journalism and accountability journalism in San Diego County. For more information inewsource.org..
More content from inewsource can be found below.
