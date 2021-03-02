Health
Is the number of influenza cases decreasing this season?
Influenza activity this season is the lowest in the last few years. Experts believe that COVID-19 mitigation efforts are contributing to this.
Influenza activity this season is much lower than in the previous year. In fact, many are beginning to point out to an unprecedented degree that influenza activity is much lower than normal. And many others are looking for a reason to explain this decline in flu activity.
Question
Are influenza cases far below normal in the current influenza season?
Reason to verify
Some have learned that the incidence of influenza is declining this year, so they turned to conspiracy theories to explain it. Many posts suggest or claim that influenza has not been tested or that other data manipulations have been performed.
answer
Okay. Statistics from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the numbers for the 2020-2021 flu season are very low. A CDC spokesman said, “Influenza activity this season is very low, and overall season activity is the lowest in 25 years.”
What we found
The· Weekly CDC Influenza Surveillance Report Shows that more than 650,000 samples were tested for influenza this season, with only 1,499 returning positive with a positive rate of 0.2%. According to a CDC spokeswoman email, this is the lowest activity of the season in 25 years.
Between October 1, 2020 and February 20, 2021, there were only 183 hospitalizations for influenza and 0.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. A CDC spokesperson explains: “This is much lower than the current average of the seasons and is the lowest rate of any season since regular data collection began in 2005, including the less severe 2011-12 seasons. During the 2011-12 season, rates were 2.2 times higher during this period. “
Yes, this year the flu is spreading at a much lower rate than it was a few years ago. But what is the reason? Health experts haven’t yet identified the exact reason, but everyone has a good idea of what contributes to it.
“Highly likely [community mitigation] Measures taken to delay or prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 have affected the spread of other pathogens, including influenza, “said a CDC spokeswoman.
Influenza trends in other countries seem to support the concept.The· CDC released a report last September The indicated influenza activity was low in the United States and worldwide. Importantly, countries in the Southern Hemisphere had low influenza activity during the influenza season in the summer months.
However, there are multiple measures in combat COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears, In addition to the increase in influenza vaccination, can play a role and is happening at the same time. “Measures may have played a role, including global travel, telecommuting, school closures, social distances, and significant reductions in face mask use,” said a CDC spokesman. “Influenza vaccines and existing immunity may also have played a role. It is difficult to determine which measures were important to prevent influenza, as measures are often implemented at the same time.”
Influenza vaccination stands out as a factor, as the CDC points out in it. Weekly vaccination distribution dashboard By January 15, the United States had already exceeded the maximum dose of influenza vaccine distributed in one season. With more than 193 million doses About 20 million more vaccines were distributed this year than last year Last year was higher than the previous year.
The number of influenza this year has been good so far, but there is no guarantee that this trend will continue. “Influenza activity is unpredictable and can increase in the coming months. Annual influenza vaccines are the best way to protect against influenza and its potentially serious complications.” A CDC spokeswoman said.
Is there anything you would like to verify? Click here to send a story..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]