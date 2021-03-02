Health
A Scottish mother who lost her daughter to anorexia nervosa believes that a simple hug can help heal an eating disorder wound
A sad Scottish mother who lost her daughter to anorexia nervosa believes that “love and understanding” is the key to helping those who fight eating disorders.
After the loss of her daughter Linda, Anne Tremble, who founded Fife-based charity SupportED, has worked with hundreds of adults in the fight against eating disorders (ED).
And now she has cast her support behind the Eating Disorder Awareness Week – as an estimated 1.25 million people in the UK are currently living with certain illnesses.
New statistics come just weeks after showing a worrisome increase in the number of teenage girls hospitalized for eating disorders during the blockade.
Ann of Glenrothes said: “People with eating disorders are very vulnerable.
“They can feel very vulnerable and you may need to keep them reassuring. Remind them that they are really okay. Yes, they are loved Tell them that they deserve to be.
“Often they can’t see it.”
For many years, she has worked with people who have had a variety of symptoms and diagnoses, including the theme of this year’s Awareness Week, Binge Eating (BED).
BED triggers may be a little different from bulimia nervosa and loss of appetite, but Anne believes that vulnerabilities and severe self-criticism are at the root of many people’s problems with food.
She states: “If you feel like it was before someone went wild … I think hugging will make you feel better.
“It’s as if they were using food instead of hugs.”
After a long battle with anorexia nervosa, Anne founded a charity, formerly known as the Linda Tremble Foundation, in 2014, three years after her daughter died.
SupportED has expanded to cover Force Valley, Glasgow and Perth, providing support groups for all affected by anorexia, bulimia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and unspecified ED throughout Scotland.
These groups were face-to-face, but have since moved online and remain active during the Covid pandemic.
Ann and her husband, Colin, were motivated to start philanthropy to provide others with the help they and their daughters urgently needed.
Linda was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and anorexia nervosa at the age of 15.
Unfortunately, treatment options were limited at the time.
Signs and symptoms of loss of appetite
- Under the age of 18, weight and height are lower than expected
- If you are an adult, your body mass index is unusually low
- Avoid eating foods that are lacking, eaten very little, or appear to be fat
- Believe you are fat when you are healthy or underweight
- Take medicine to reduce hunger (appetite suppressant)
- Menstruation stops (for women who have not reached menopause) or does not start (for young women and girls)
- Physical problems such as dizziness, dry skin and hair loss
Ann firmly believes that it is important to diagnose and treat ED as soon as possible before it becomes much larger.
Regarding Linda’s diagnosis, she said: “At that time, there wasn’t much help available.
“She was later introduced to York’s retreat. They were so good there that they were there for a while.
“But in her case, I think it was too little and too late.
“She needed help with her illness much earlier. It was very rooted in her at that stage.
“Her eating disorders began when she was 15 years old. When she received this help, she was about 27 or 28 years old.
A Falkirk teen was told by a doctor that he would “die in a week if he didn’t eat” after he weighed 6½ stones in the fight against anorexia nervosa.
“Early intervention is very important before it penetrates their minds, because you can open their minds and hopefully they can accept the support they need. “
Ann believes that research and treatment options for such diseases have come a long way since Linda’s diagnosis, but they are still a long way off.
For many people suffering from eating disorders, recovery is a long and tricky journey.
Since food is a necessity, recovering from an eating disorder is not as easy as cutting it out.
Ann continued. “If you’re crazy about food, you can’t just give it up in any way. You need it.
“You have to overcome that addiction, and it’s very difficult to do.
“Give up cigarettes, alcohol, or drugs-giving up on these things is not easy, but it can be done with the right help.
“Food is different. You need to learn to love it.”
Ann and Colin resigned from charity last year, but have been in contact with some members and have been supporting them throughout the blockade.
Recent figures released by child rights activist UsForThem Scotland
We have found an increasing concern about the number of young girls going to the hospital for treatment during the blockade.
According to their study, 46 girls aged 12 to 17 were treated last year at the Chic Kids Hospital in Glasgow. This is an increase of 36 people from the previous year.
Probe pressure
A petition to investigate the Luke Mitchell case has collected over 15,000 signatures.
Tire fire
When the crew is in a hurry to extinguish the big flames, the flames in the Aberdeen garage
Virus cases
After the Covid case was identified, an East Dunbartonshire elementary school student quarantined
Jo Bisset of UsForThem said:
Throughout the UK caused by children due to lack of education and social isolation.
“The fact that hospitalizations for eating disorders are increasing among teenage girls clearly suggests that there are major issues to be addressed as a result of the pandemic and its impact on adolescents.”
We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video about The Scottish Sun?Send us an email with [email protected] Or call 01414205300
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]