A Scottish mother who lost her daughter to anorexia nervosa believes that a simple hug can help heal an eating disorder wound

A sad Scottish mother who lost her daughter to anorexia nervosa believes that “love and understanding” is the key to helping those who fight eating disorders.

After the loss of her daughter Linda, Anne Tremble, who founded Fife-based charity SupportED, has worked with hundreds of adults in the fight against eating disorders (ED).

1 Ann Tremble, who lost her daughter Linda to anorexia, has helped hundreds of adults in the fight against eating disorders.

And now she has cast her support behind the Eating Disorder Awareness Week – as an estimated 1.25 million people in the UK are currently living with certain illnesses.

New statistics come just weeks after showing a worrisome increase in the number of teenage girls hospitalized for eating disorders during the blockade.

Ann of Glenrothes said: “People with eating disorders are very vulnerable.

“They can feel very vulnerable and you may need to keep them reassuring. Remind them that they are really okay. Yes, they are loved Tell them that they deserve to be.

“Often they can’t see it.”

For many years, she has worked with people who have had a variety of symptoms and diagnoses, including the theme of this year’s Awareness Week, Binge Eating (BED).

BED triggers may be a little different from bulimia nervosa and loss of appetite, but Anne believes that vulnerabilities and severe self-criticism are at the root of many people’s problems with food.

She states: “If you feel like it was before someone went wild … I think hugging will make you feel better.

“It’s as if they were using food instead of hugs.”

After a long battle with anorexia nervosa, Anne founded a charity, formerly known as the Linda Tremble Foundation, in 2014, three years after her daughter died.

SupportED has expanded to cover Force Valley, Glasgow and Perth, providing support groups for all affected by anorexia, bulimia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and unspecified ED throughout Scotland.

These groups were face-to-face, but have since moved online and remain active during the Covid pandemic.

Ann and her husband, Colin, were motivated to start philanthropy to provide others with the help they and their daughters urgently needed.

Linda was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and anorexia nervosa at the age of 15.

Unfortunately, treatment options were limited at the time.

Signs and symptoms of loss of appetite Under the age of 18, weight and height are lower than expected

If you are an adult, your body mass index is unusually low

Avoid eating foods that are lacking, eaten very little, or appear to be fat

Believe you are fat when you are healthy or underweight

Take medicine to reduce hunger (appetite suppressant)

Menstruation stops (for women who have not reached menopause) or does not start (for young women and girls)

Physical problems such as dizziness, dry skin and hair loss

Ann firmly believes that it is important to diagnose and treat ED as soon as possible before it becomes much larger.

Regarding Linda’s diagnosis, she said: “At that time, there wasn’t much help available.

“She was later introduced to York’s retreat. They were so good there that they were there for a while.

“But in her case, I think it was too little and too late.

“She needed help with her illness much earlier. It was very rooted in her at that stage.

“Her eating disorders began when she was 15 years old. When she received this help, she was about 27 or 28 years old.

“Early intervention is very important before it penetrates their minds, because you can open their minds and hopefully they can accept the support they need. “

Ann believes that research and treatment options for such diseases have come a long way since Linda’s diagnosis, but they are still a long way off.

For many people suffering from eating disorders, recovery is a long and tricky journey.

Since food is a necessity, recovering from an eating disorder is not as easy as cutting it out.

Ann continued. “If you’re crazy about food, you can’t just give it up in any way. You need it.

“You have to overcome that addiction, and it’s very difficult to do.

“Give up cigarettes, alcohol, or drugs-giving up on these things is not easy, but it can be done with the right help.

“Food is different. You need to learn to love it.”

Ann and Colin resigned from charity last year, but have been in contact with some members and have been supporting them throughout the blockade.

Recent figures released by child rights activist UsForThem Scotland

We have found an increasing concern about the number of young girls going to the hospital for treatment during the blockade.

According to their study, 46 girls aged 12 to 17 were treated last year at the Chic Kids Hospital in Glasgow. This is an increase of 36 people from the previous year.

Candle tribute Lovers light candles after finding the body in search of Airshire’s dad Lock-up Scottish perv who asked a 12 year old girl to send a photo of her uniform naked in a cage Probe pressure A petition to investigate the Luke Mitchell case has collected over 15,000 signatures. Tire fire When the crew is in a hurry to extinguish the big flames, the flames in the Aberdeen garage Virus cases After the Covid case was identified, an East Dunbartonshire elementary school student quarantined GUN SWOOP Two men were caught with guns and ammunition after police bust a car in a Scottish town

Jo Bisset of UsForThem said:

Throughout the UK caused by children due to lack of education and social isolation.

“The fact that hospitalizations for eating disorders are increasing among teenage girls clearly suggests that there are major issues to be addressed as a result of the pandemic and its impact on adolescents.”

“Fireball” filmed a streak across the Scottish sky when a meteor was captured by a camera

We pay for your stories and videos! Do you have a story or video about The Scottish Sun?Send us an email with [email protected] Or call 01414205300