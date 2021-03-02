How did you get here and why the vaccine doesn’t work for everyone





Wearing a mask and staying away from family and friends is only part of the changes we have made to our lives during this pandemic. However, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is not the first pandemic the world has faced. Prior to 2020, four influenza pandemics reached the US coast. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic that occurred in the United States helped control the pandemic. “So, classically, we’ve been vaccinated for centuries,” said Dr. Gayren Marshall. “But they didn’t really start to gain popularity until the 20th century. Something related to something like polio was some of the earliest.” Marshall is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Clinical Research and Testing Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Marshall said the road to vaccine development has historically been a long way. It can take 10 to 20 years for researchers to identify infectious pathogens to develop techniques to stop the disease. “Then I look at it in a test tube and then I look at it in an animal model. It takes time. And I see it in people, what they call clinical trials. I’ll start going to see it, “Marshall said. The goal is to make sure it’s safe. Marshall said governments, scientific researchers and competing pharmaceutical companies gathered during the pandemic in a way that said it was a miracle. “They all realized that we had to pool our resources and our efforts, or because if we didn’t die we would have to do something of ours. Friends and loved ones will die, and they did, “Marshall said. Decades of research and research have been conducted on the structure of viruses similar to COVID-19, allowing researchers to build on the data they already have. The Modana and Pfizer vaccines were developed, and New York nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first American to receive a shot on December 14. However, vaccines are only effective if people are willing to get them. We are not giving way to colored races, the group with the highest risk of the virus. “The determination of whether a vaccine is safe and effective is not made by the federal government. It is not made by the company. It is made by an independent data and safety monitoring committee that no one can see.” , Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Forch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, spoke earlier this month at a forum hosted by Tougaloo College. State and health leaders said they are working to overcome medical distrust and increase access to vaccines. The National Institutes of Health is working with the Community Engagement Alliance in Mississippi. The goal is to address mistrust and misunderstandings about vaccines.

