Here are the times when there may be enough COVID-19 vaccine for herd immunity
- According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines against the virus have been delivered to medical centers nationwide more than 96.4 million times.
- Experts have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of people may need to be immune to the virus to achieve herd immunity.
- The time to reach that point depends on the speed at which the vaccine is manufactured, delivered, and administered.
After a difficult start, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is accelerating in many communities across the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 96.4 million Vaccine doses for the virus have been delivered to medical centers nationwide.
Approximately 76.9 million people were administered.
Estimated 15 percent The people of the country have been vaccinated at least once. About 7.7% are taking 2 doses.
Experts have recently 70 to 90 percent Some people need immunity to the virus to achieve herd immunity.
If a sufficient number of Americans have immunity to the virus and can prevent it from spreading within the population, it is known as herd immunity.
The time to reach that point depends on a number of factors, including vaccine production, delivery, and speed of administration.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has so far issued emergency use authorizations for three COVID-19 vaccines.
Studies suggest that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more than 65% effective in preventing moderate to severe illness.
March: 220 million times
At a parliamentary hearing on February 23, Pfizer and Moderna officials told lawmakers that their company was on track. 120 million times and 100 million times By the end of March respectively. This includes the dose already given.
This means that 110 million Americans can be fully vaccinated from these doses.
June: Another 100 million doses
Johnson & Johnson also promised to offer at maximum 100 million times By the end of June of that single vaccine.
Since this is a single-dose vaccine, an additional 100 million people could be fully vaccinated from these vaccinations.
July: Over 700 million doses
If these manufacturers meet their delivery goals, the United States has enough vaccines to vaccinate all adults in the country by summer.
In total, Pfizer and Moderna have each promised to offer 300 million times Vaccine the United States by the end of July, or a total of 600 million times. This includes 220 million doses promised by the end of March.
600 million doses are enough to vaccinate 300 million people.
An additional 100 million doses from Johnson & Johnson means more than enough to vaccinate more than 330 million US citizens.
However, getting the vaccine from the manufacturer to the federal government is just one step in the process.
From there, the federal government provides state and territory authorities with weekly allocations of vaccines, which ship vaccines to local health departments, hospitals, and pharmacies.
The CDC has designated three groups as the first group to be vaccinated.
Phase 1a
- Healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents (these vaccinations began in mid-December)
Phase 1b
- Frontline and essential workers, including firefighters, postal workers, food and agricultural workers
- People over 75 years old
Phase 1c
- People aged 65-74
- People aged 16-64 years in underlying health at high risk for COVID-19
- Other essential workers, including people in the food service industry, public health, transportation and construction
Dr. Elaine Kamaluk, director of the Effective Public Administration Center at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, said that some states are more efficient at releasing vaccines to the public than others.
“All states are assigned vaccines in proportion to their population, but some states seem to be much better at getting vaccines in people’s arms.”
For example, New Mexico is loosely managed 95 percent Of the dose provided to the state by the federal government. About 22 percent of its population has received at least one dose so far.
By comparison, nearby Kansas manages 70 percent Of the dose provided to the state by the federal government. Almost 15 percent of the population receives at least one dose.
According to Kamaluk, the vaccination gap between states has closed after she wrote about the issue. Brookings last month.
However, Andrea Calceren, assistant scientist at the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland, said racial inequality in vaccine intake is occurring within and between states. It was.
Not only do black Americans develop the disease more than white Americans, they are more likely to die of COVID-19. However, African Americans are less likely to be vaccinated against the virus.
Quoted data from Kaiser Family Foundation, Carcelen, in Maryland, blacks [COVID-19] 35% of cases and deaths, “but only 16% of vaccinated people”.
“The pattern is consistent across the state,” she continued. “Therefore, we see this disparity throughout the rollout.”
As vaccine production and supply expands, public health authorities and their private partners need to continue to improve distribution systems and methods.
Some communities have mass vaccination sites such as those found at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
Some have begun distributing vaccines through retail pharmacies, community health centers and hospitals.
Kamaluk hopes that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approval will not only enhance the overall supply of vaccines, but also enable distribution.
Moderna vaccines need to be stored at very low temperatures, while Johnson & Johnson vaccines only need to be refrigerated. And now, the FDA says Pfizer vaccines can be stored in standard freezers.
This makes it easier to distribute vaccines where there is no dedicated freezer.
“The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine could be a game changer,” Kamaluk said. “Since it is easy to store, it may extend to both local pharmacies and primary care physicians.”
Carcelen also said that cooperation between health authorities and local community organizations is important to ensure that underserved community members learn and access vaccines.
“”[Something] What we want more is to gain trust with the community organization and coordinate the message, “she said. “Whether it is civil society or a faith-based organization.”
..
