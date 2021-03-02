Advances in immunotherapy could probably be a “off-the-shelf” treatment — ScienceDaily

With a brand new commentary on the journal ScienceThe increase in protein-based immunotherapy, vice president of analysis at the University of Texas at Arlington, argues that the increase in protein-based immunotherapy could result in highly efficient “off-the-shelf” cancer treatments for additional patients. I am.

Jon Weidanz, a professor of Nursing and Welfare Innovation at UTA, is the author of the outlook for most cancer immunotherapy events.

His article, “Focusing on Most Cancers with Bispecific Antibodies,” was published March 5th. Science.. Evaluating the results of three studies by researchers at the University of John’s Hopkins, protein-based immunotherapy targeting mutations commonly occurring in most cancer cells or new antigens (mutant antigens produced by tumor cells) We propose that new technologies in therapy may lead to efficient treatments for patients with oncology.

Immunotherapy is a method of dealing with the disease by stimulating the individual’s immune system, which is very different from most conventional cancer treatments.

“Until recently, patients were limited to four treatment options: surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and intensive care,” Weidanz said. “Nevertheless, the Holy Grail has always been to develop ways to harness the ability of the immune system to attack and destroy most cancers. Current breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and new discoveries are printed. Masu Science, Seems to be approaching most cancers with new immunotherapy. “

Due to the superiority of the drug, immunologists have found a way to manipulate individual T cells, which are white blood cells that afflict and kill contaminated cells, to recognize and target most cancer cells and remove them from their physique. did. This strategy has made thrilling advances in some patient areas and remissions. Nonetheless, additional work is required to make this type of T cell therapy more widely available.

Alternatively, researchers have developed an approach that stimulates the immune system without eradicating T cells from the physique. These “off-the-shelf” protein-based therapies, called bispecific T cell-participating antibodies, have been shown to be effective in treating patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of most blood cancer. It has been.

“The perfect thing is to create a protein molecule with two arms. One arm can recognize and bind to most cancer cells. The other arm binds to T cells. “Weidanz said. “The protein drug then brings the T cells closer to the tumor cells, activating them and destroying them.”

These arms or bispecific proteins destroy most cancer cells while keeping them away from healthy cells. Weidants argues that this technique of protein-based immunotherapy may make a distinction. Importantly, bispecific protein drugs result directly in the specific targets expressed by most cancer cells. Bispecific antibodies can bind to explicit new antigen targets found in tumor cells and mobilize T cells to destroy most cancers.

“The great thing about bispecific proteins is that they can be manufactured and put on the shelves as immunotherapeutic agents,” says Weidanz. “If doctors confirm that most cancers in affected people represent new antigen targets, they could probably be treated immediately. Nevertheless, it is customized. It’s a drug, but you don’t have to manipulate T cells. “

An expert in immunology, Weidanz has over 30 years of expertise in immunotherapy-focused biotechnology analysis, especially oncology and product growth for diagnosing and coping with most cancers. Is related to. His analytical lab at UTA is investigating how the immune system identifies malignant cells with the goal of designing treatments that enhance the ability of immune cells to destroy cancer cells.

“Dr. Weidanz’s extensive experience in the field of immunology guides us to the next technology in most cancer management,” said James Grover, Interim Vice Chairman of Analysis. “The development of his laboratory and his many skilled colleagues across the country makes this a crucial second in the historical past of catastrophic illness.”

Immunotherapy has the potential to reconstruct most cancers into a more prognostic and manageable situation for patients, Weidants said.

“We have reached some point where most cancers can be made in addition to persistent illness,” Weidanz said. “Now let’s look at the 5-year survival rate. Perhaps because we are in a position to deal with the disease with the immunotherapy under development, we can start looking at the 15-year or 20-year survival rate measurements. It’s a very thrilling time. “