Most mass vaccination sites in Missouri are held locally, so metro residents are asking for doses. FOX4 Kansas City WD AF-TV





Kansas City, Missouri — Missouri plans for mass vaccination sites, but critics claim they are coming at the expense of urban areas. That is a claim completely denied by Governor Mike Parson. But frustration has been going on for weeks. Many are angry that mass vaccination sites go to rural towns rather than metropolitan areas where they are struggling to meet demand. How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in each county of Kansas City Metro

“I’ve been complaining about it since I first realized that the vaccination site was in Clinton,” said substitute teacher Jackie. Thousands of people in Missouri’s Metro County are looking for vaccination opportunities everywhere. “There’s Kaufman and Arrowhead (stadium). There’s a (T-Mobile) center. There’s a Sarner parking lot. There’s all these places,” Jackie said. “There is no excuse.” Many state vaccination sites Rural areas like Mercer County, If the population is less than 4,000. Who is eligible for Phase 1 B-Tier 3 of the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccination Program?

There will be 24 mass vaccination sites next week, but nothing is happening in Jackson County, the state’s second most populous county. Some Missourians have difficulty finding when and where to get vaccinated due to lack of communication and clarity, forcing them to join Facebook groups to stay up-to-date. say. But despite frustration and confusion, the governor said on Thursday that Missouri had no intention of changing its plans. “We’ve been planning a vaccine since October, and that plan hasn’t changed,” Parson said. “We are very disciplined in following our plans.” Johnson & Johnson’s first vaccine dose in the US shipped Sunday night, Missouri gets 50,000





